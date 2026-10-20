Ardelyx to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 3, 2026

Ardelyx to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 3, 2026

Ardelyx Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the third quarter of 2026.

Webcast Information
A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section under "News and Events" within the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ardelyx.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Company's website following the event.

Conference Call Details
Domestic (toll-free): 877-346-6112
International (toll): +1 848-280-6350

About Ardelyx
Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with partners to develop and commercialize its products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Lisa Caperelli
SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
lcaperelli@ardelyx.com

Media Contact:
Lindsey Manuel
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
lmanuel@ardelyx.com


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