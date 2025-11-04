Ardelyx President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Raab to Participate in the Wedbush Rewind American Society of Nephrology 2025 Investor Conference

Ardelyx President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Raab to Participate in the Wedbush Rewind American Society of Nephrology 2025 Investor Conference

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that President and CEO, Mike Raab will participate in a fireside chat at the Wedbush Rewind ASN 2025 Conference on Monday, November 10, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

To access the public webcast of the event, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ardelyx.com/ . A replay of the event will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) as well as early-stage pipeline candidates. The company is developing RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

