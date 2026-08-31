Arcturus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:
Wells Fargo 21 st Annual Healthcare Conference (Boston) | Fireside Chat
- September 8, 2026 (2:15 p.m. ET)
Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference (New York) | Fireside Chat
- September 9, 2026 (9:20 a.m. ET)
Cantor Fitzgerald 12 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York) | Fireside Chat
- September 10, 2026 (10:55 a.m. ET)
H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York) | Presentation
- September 15, 2026 (11:30 a.m. ET)
ROTH 5 th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference (New York) | Investor Meetings
- September 29, 2026
Webcast links can be found under Investor Relations/Events section of Arcturus' website .
About Arcturus
Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus' strategic collaborations include Thermo Fisher Scientific for ARCT-032 manufacturing and development, BARDA for pandemic influenza initiatives, and ARCALIS, a Japanese joint venture focused on manufacturing mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus' pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA (siRNA), circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 500 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com . Please connect with us on X and LinkedIn .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831173128/en/
Arcturus Therapeutics
Public Relations & Investor Relations
Neda Safarzadeh
VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing
(858) 900-2682
IR@ArcturusRx.com