Archer Meat Snacks Secures Nearly $100 Million Credit Facility from J.P. Morgan

Financing will support expanded capacity and category-leading growth

Archer Meat Snacks, one of the fastest-growing meat snack brands in the U.S., today announced that it has secured a roughly $100 million aggregate credit facility from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The financing will provide additional capacity to support Archer's rapid growth and expanding national footprint.

"This credit facility from J.P. Morgan is an important milestone for our business as we enter our next stage of growth," said Eugene Kang, CEO and Founder of Archer Meat Snacks. "The increased flexibility allows us to invest in capacity, speed, and execution as we meet surging demand and continue attracting new-to-category consumers."

Archer's focus on clean-label, high-protein, and culinary-inspired flavors is transforming the category. The brand grew 35.9% year-over-year, far outpacing the category's 8.8% growthi. Sales of Archer meat sticks rose 57.7%, securing the No. 5 spotii in the category and helping drive overall meat stick growth of 15.6%. Archer is on track to reach more than $500 million in sales in 2026.

To meet the surging demand amid consumer trends towards clean label, protein, convenience and snacking, Archer opened its second manufacturing facility in Los Angeles in November. This manufacturing scale enables speed and quality control, producing more than 36 million pounds of meat sticks per year, or over 1 billion Archer mini meat sticks – doubling Archer's overall manufacturing capacity. The plant represents both the strength of the Archer business today and the company's commitment to building for tomorrow.

Founded in 2011 and available in over 30,000 retail locations nationwide, today Archer is the #1 premium, better-for-you jerky brand in MULOiii. Amid accelerating growth and rising brand visibility, over the past 12 months, Archer completed a major rebrand, launched a national marketing campaign, and secured a multi-year sponsorship of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We are proud to support Archer at such an exciting moment in its growth trajectory," said Rick Nogueira, Region Manager for Orange County & Inland Empire Markets, Commercial Banking at J.P. Morgan. "We look forward to continuing to provide services and expertise to help Archer grow and scale."

For more information about Archer, visit www.archerjerky.com.

About Archer
Archer is one of America's leading clean-ingredient meat snack brands, crafting premium products using only grass-fed and grass-finished beef and all-natural proteins – never any fillers, shortcuts, or ingredients you can't pronounce. The brand's "Stick to Real" philosophy positions Archer as the trusted go-to for consumers who seek food made from real ingredients and refuse to compromise on taste or quality.

Archer offers grass-fed beef jerky, all-natural turkey jerky, and a variety of meat sticks – including fan-favorite Mini Sticks – in savory and culinary-inspired flavors. Sold at more than 30,000 stores nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, and 7-Eleven. Archer is also the official meat snack partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. To learn more, visit archerjerky.com or follow @ArcherJerky on social media including Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn (@ArcherMeatSnacks).

i SPINS, Total US, SS Jerky and Meat Snacks, 24-Weeks Ending 11/30/25
ii SPINS, MULO + Natural, SS Jerky and Meat Snacks, 24-Weeks Ending 11/30/25
iii L12W ending 6/15/2025 in MULO 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/archer-meat-snacks-secures-nearly-100-million-credit-facility-from-jp-morgan-302696409.html

SOURCE Archer

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

jpmorgan-chase-cojpmnyse-jpmfintech-investing
JPM
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We provide this update with conviction that value-driving developments ahead will open a new chapter in Sirona's history. Admittedly, we expected... Keep Reading...
rodan and fields animal testing

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126