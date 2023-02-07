Resource News Investing News

Arch Scientist Awarded CIHR Grant to Study the Role of Dipeptidase-1 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Arch Scientist Awarded CIHR Grant to Study the Role of Dipeptidase-1 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies and novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that an ARCH scientist at the University of Calgary was awarded a Canadian Institute of Health Resources (CIHR) Project Grant worth $1,109,250 to further study the role of dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) in renal inflammation and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The CIHR grant entitled "A Multifaceted Function for Dipeptidase-1 in Kidney Injury" was awarded to a research team at the University of Calgary led Dr. Daniel Muruve. Dr. Muruve is also the Chief Science Officer of Arch. The new grant will help further understand the novel mechanism of action for DPEP-1 in kidney inflammation and its impact on CKD.

Quote from Dr. Daniel Muruve:

"The cause of kidney disease is generally unknown and as a result, there are currently few treatments for acute kidney injury (AKI) or CKD. The only treatment for kidney failure, at present, is life support using dialysis or kidney transplantation. A better approach is to find new treatments for AKI and CKD that prevent kidney failure altogether. We have strong evidence that inflammation and DPEP-1 play very important roles in kidney injury and disease. We plan to study exactly how DPEP-1 contributes to kidney disease, including CKD and how to best target its function therapeutically."

About DPEP-1 and Organ Inflammation

A scientific team led by Arch scientists Dr. Donna Senger and Dr. Stephen Robbins first described a novel mechanism of action for organ inflammation in the journal Cell in August 2019. In the publication, the enzyme DPEP-1 was identified, for the first time, as a major neutrophil (white blood cell) adhesion receptor on the lung, liver and kidney endothelium. Their findings established DPEP-1 as a novel therapeutic target for diseases of these organs where inflammation plays a major role and demonstrated that DPEP-1 is the target of the Company's lead drug candidate, LSALT Peptide. The publication can be found at the following link:

"Dipeptidase-1 is an adhesion receptor for neutrophil recruitment in lungs and liver"

Subsequently in 2022, Dr. Muruve and his team explained in a publication in Science Advances how DPEP-1 regulates inflammation in the kidney. The publication can be found at the following link:

"Dipeptidase-1 governs renal inflammation during ischemia reperfusion injury"

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch Biopartners is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver, and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, relevant for multiple medical indications.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 62,398,825 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The science and medical contents of this release have been approved by the Company's Chief Science Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release 


For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031 info@archbiopartners.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Arch Resources Inc.ARCHNYSE:ARCHResource Investing
ARCH
Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790.  No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com . Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 16 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-february-16-301736663.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

Keep reading...Show less
nickel creek platinum stock

Nickel Creek Platinum Provides Update on Exploration Program

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 drilling and geophysics program at its Nickel Shaw Project in Canada'sYukon Territory with a total drilling of approximately 3,300 metres. The program included eight (8) holes with a total of approximately 2,000 metres of Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") drilling at the Wellgreen deposit which included drilling to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and the collection of additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further, the Company drilled 10 holes with a total of approximately 1,300 metres at the Arch exploration target with the objective to further define the extent of the mineralization discovered in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Arch Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Arch Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Generates $454.1 million in cash provided by operating activities

Declares a quarterly cash dividend of $206.4 million , or $10.75 per share

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arch Resources to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 27

Arch Resources to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 27

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time . The call will be webcast live at https:edge.media-server.commmcpn6238jod .

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

To access the conference call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link, where they will be provided with a telephone number and an access code: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf349b78c8f5431e9aa5ebade83ef397 . (Note that this registration process represents a change from the company's past practice of publishing a dial-in number in advance of the call.)

Arch's third quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on October 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-on-october-27-301649277.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals Limited

Pocitos 7 DDH1 Intercepts +30m Brine Aquifer, Salta, Argentina

C29 Metals Limited (C29 or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling at Pocitos 7, Pocitos salar in the province of Salta, Argentina has concluded at 420m with a packer test intercepting a deep aquifer from 370-400m. A flow test was conducted through a 49mm pipe with a submersible pump and achieved a pumping rate in excess of 2,000L an hour.

Keep reading...Show less
Belararox Limited

Belararox Identifies Lithium Pegmatite Prospectivity At Its Bullabulling Project

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) (“Belararox” or “the Company”), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce the identification of potential LCT mineralisation in its Bullabulling tenements, which were already considered highly prospective for gold.

Keep reading...Show less
BMG Resources Limited

Rigorous Metallurgical Testwork At Abercromby Confirms High Gold Recoveries Via Conventional Milling (Average c.95%)

West Australian gold explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to report that metallurgical test work conducted on Abercromby core samples have confirmed its free milling status and therefore amenability to conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing, with high gold recoveries achieved.

Keep reading...Show less
Caprice Resources Limited

RC Drilling Underway At Northampton

Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) (“Caprice” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Northampton Polymetallic Project (Northampton), located in the Northampton Mineral Field of Western Australia. Northampton is a historical mining area with over 100 years of base metals mining, with minimal on-ground exploration completed during the last 50 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Bryah Resources

High-Grade Rock Chips Up To 54.9% Mn Confirms Further Manganese Prospectivity

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce manganese rock chip and drilling results at its 49% owned Bryah Basin manganese project. The results are part of the program drilled in July 2022 in addition to mapping and associated rock chips in new areas. Bryah (49%) and OM (Manganese) Ltd (OMM) (51%) have a Joint Venture (JV) to undertake exploration to test targets in the area, with a view to commencing manganese production. OMM is a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH), one of the world’s leading suppliers of manganese ores.

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Paradox Lithium Project, USA Benchmark World Tour

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN) (Anson, the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Quebec Lithium Projects Exploration Update and Reports Acquisition by Staking of Python Lithium Showing

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

Lithium Investing

Corporate Presentation February 2023

×