Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism

Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, announced today that the Aquestive management team will participate in the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism and host 1x1 investor meetings on July 14, 2026. The forum will include panels exploring key therapeutic themes across the fields of immunology and inflammation (I&I), and metabolism.

About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates as both a developer of its own proprietary products and a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for licensees, with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company is the exclusive manufacturer of four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerse™ platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of its product development activities and clinical trials, including relating to Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company described in the "Risk Factors" section and in other sections included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PharmFilm® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Brian Korb
astr partners
brian.korb@astrpartners.com


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