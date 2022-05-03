GamingInvesting News

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities Apprenti a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success. To jumpstart the ...

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities

Apprenti a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success.

To jumpstart the program, Epic Games will be matching a $100k grant from the Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeships, and will provide access to their Unreal Authorized Training Centers, providing support and world-class training through CG Spectrum to help meet the overwhelming requirement for Unreal Engine skills, like 3D graphics and real-time 3D, in the workforce. Apprenti will also seek additional investments to rapidly accelerate a national registered apprenticeship program specific to much needed roles across a multitude of industries including gaming, automotive and architecture, assisting a diverse range of sectors on their mission to close the talent gap.

The need for real-time 3D skills continues to gain momentum , outpacing average IT technology skills by 50% and growing 10% faster than the overall job market worldwide. The gaming industry added 30,000 new entry level roles last year, and in order to meet this demand for new talent, it will be of the utmost importance for studios and companies to reimagine the hiring process to build a more diverse and competitive workforce. With this partnership, Epic Games is creating an opportunity for companies in this industry to join in the expansion of apprenticeship in gaming.

"The content created by the gaming industry needs to include the viewpoints of its consumers. It's imperative that game developers reflect the diversity of end-users," said Jennifer Carlson , Executive Director and Co-Founder, Apprenti. "Beyond this, an apprenticeship based in Unreal Engine skills will provide a pathway to careers not just in gaming but in broad industries such as film, television, advertising, and manufacturing. We are proud to partner with Epic Games and help underrepresented individuals explore lucrative careers in interactive media."

"As the demand for real-time skills continues to grow, apprenticeship programs not only offer an effective solution to the tech talent gap, they also have the potential to enrich the lives of people and communities, connecting them with invaluable resources and opportunities," said Julie Lottering , Director of Unreal Engine Education, Epic Games." At Epic, we're working alongside Apprenti to deliver Unreal Engine apprenticeship programs for games, media and entertainment, and beyond. This partnership is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential industry-transcending impact and we couldn't be more excited for the future."

Industry training and mentorship will be provided by CG Spectrum. "We are excited to collaborate with Epic and Apprenti on this initiative. This co-investment will allow us to work closely with Epic's customers and industry leaders to train and inspire creators, while leveraging the Apprenti model to increase access to expert-led development and coaching across these industries." shared Jeremy Chinn , Global Chief Operating Officer, CG Spectrum.

Operating nationally, Apprenti has placed apprentices at the largest companies in the United States , including Amazon, PayPal, Wayfair, Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase, among many others. Among apprentices, 85% are from underrepresented groups. This figure points to Apprenti's impressive success in providing a pathway to tech careers for apprentices from non-traditional backgrounds.

For more information and to get involved, please visit https://apprenticareers.org/contact/ .

About Apprenti
Apprenti , a 501(c)3 non-profit, delivers registered apprenticeship programs to bridge the tech talent and diversity gaps. By adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship, Apprenti helps employers meet evolving workforce needs and trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups. Apprenti's programs are industry recognized and federally approved for employers with tech talent needs across the United States. Apprenti is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) contract, as well as other funders nationwide. For more information on how to apply , donate , or become a hiring partner , please visit www.ApprentiCareers.or g

About Epic Games
Founded in 1991, Epic Games is an American company founded by CEO Tim Sweeney . The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and has more than 50 offices worldwide. Today Epic is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates one of the world's largest games, Fortnite, and Epic has over 600 million accounts with over 4.7 billion friend connections across Fortnite, Fall Guys, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world's leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

About CG Spectrum
Established in 2011, CG Spectrum is a global top-ranked training provider offering specialized programs in real-time 3D, game development, animation, VFX, and digital painting. CG Spectrum inspires and trains creators through a unique online learning model and personalized mentorship from industry professionals. CG Spectrum is an Unreal Authorized Training Center , Unreal Academic Partner , SideFX Certified Training Provider, and Toon Boom Authorized Training Center delivering programs worldwide. Learn more at cgspectrum.com .

Contact:
FINN Partners for Apprenti
apprenti@finnpartners.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apprenti-and-epic-games-announce-first-of-its-kind-unreal-engine-apprenticeship-program-301536470.html

SOURCE Apprenti

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dignitas Enters Fortnite, Announces Competitive Roster

Legendary Creator Piero "pgod" Ramirez and 5x Champion Matthew "Mero" Faitel Join Storied Esports Organization

Dignitas, the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced that the organization has entered one of the world's most popular video game titles, Fortnite.  The nineteen-year-old esports organization will focus on both competitive and content creator opportunities presented by the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite, a game developed by publisher Epic Games and played by over 350 million gamers worldwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Jan Jones Blackhurst to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jan Jones Blackhurst to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Jones Blackhurst satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Ms. Blackhurst's appointment will bring the size of the Board to seven members.

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Jones Blackhurst, a highly distinguished leader, to our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be of great value to our Company as we expand our iGaming and esports operations and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing, exciting world of real money esports wagering. This is a critical time in our evolution, and I am confident that Jan will be an effective steward of the Company's growth and quickly become a valued counselor to the Board and our leadership team given her significant insight and perspective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Truist acquires mobile savings gamification pioneer Long Game

Acquisition underscores Truist's commitment to financial wellness, technology innovation and diversity

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it has acquired Long Game, the award-winning gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances. Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks. Truist will leverage Long Game's innovative technology to help its clients build long-term financial wellness and advance its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000

Virtual Pangea's Discord channel was overflowing with excitement and adrenaline on Saturday, April 23 when ten players were competing live in Hogeman game Battle Royale grand finale for a Tesla Model 3 or $55,000 worth of Eth.

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000 (PRNewsfoto/Virtual Pangea)

The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition, with the ten winners taking home $63.000 worth of prizes.

It was a true nail-biter of a race viewed by over 6,000 people, watching Bartek Polak (@Light1323) from Poland , winning the grand prize with an overall speed run game record time of 24 minutes and 10 seconds.

"The experience was amazing! As I was beating my previous scores, I felt nostalgia, adding the smallest details to improve by just milliseconds", said Polak, the winner of the tournament. "Hogeman is fun to play, as long as you keep exploring and developing new strategies. I was nervous during the live event, but the fact that each of the ten players were winners of Virtual Pangea prizes made me just go for it and do my best…and it worked!"

Competition was tight, with second runner-up, Antons Fridrihs (@Thesviborg), Latvia , finishing with 24 minutes and 37 seconds and winning $3,000 worth of USDC, followed by PhD in Physics graduate Harley Rutherford (@MoodyTornado), Australia , finish third place with only a 10 second difference and a prize of $2,000 worth of USDC.

"Well done to all ten competitors for their game and their comradery. Our hard work of making this final event an enjoyable and thrilling experience for our audience and Hogeman Club members has paid off," commented Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea. "We're pleased with the outcome, seeing the social platforms attendance and interactions, the friendships that were made and the level of preparation and strategy the contestants had to put in when playing Hogeman."

The Speedrun Tournament - Tesla Edition, started in the middle of January 2022 , when Hogeman Club NFT owners got an exclusive invite to invest in one of the unique NFTs in the collection and try their skills at speed running through nine levels, while fighting one evil crypto boss at a time. The ten best times on the leaderboard, announced at the end of the tournament on April 15 , qualified for Battle Royale.

Between April 15-23 , the "fantastic ten" had a warm-up week to complete all nine levels and play their best times. On the day of Battle Royale each player had 10 minutes to beat the mighty InfluencerX boss in level nine, with the entire world watching them do this live.

The Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition is the first in a series of Hogeman tournaments that aims to bring together 2D indie gaming powered by Web3 technology. Being the owner of one of the 760 NFTs in the Hogeman Club collection opens a world of possibilities and pre-events promotions that will include future gaming Hogeman tournaments. To stay up to date with what's coming, check out Virtual Pangea's Cryptic Pixel game studio that has just launched its website .

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland , the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain-connected art and gaming.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809737/Virtual_Pangea.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-of-hogeman-speedrun-tournament-tesla-edition-goes-home-with-55-000--301538138.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q1 2022 results presentation

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 10 May 2022 .

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q1 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

