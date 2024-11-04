Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eastern Metals

Appointment of Dr Jason Berton as Non-Executive Chairman

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining executive, Dr Jason Berton, as the Company’s Non-Executive Chairman. Dr Berton’s appointment follows the recent retirement of Mr Robert Duffin from the Board1.

Dr Berton has been on the Board of Eastern Metals as a Non-Executive Director since before its listing in October 2021, and is a seasoned, well-credentialled corporate director who brings extensive entrepreneurial, corporate and technical skills to the Company. He is currently the Managing Director of PolarX Ltd, where he played a major role in negotiating the acquisition of key tenements in North America, and a former Managing Director of Estrella Resources Ltd. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd.

Dr Berton’s honours thesis focused on the geology of the Lake Cargelligo area in New South Wales, close to the Company’s Cobar Project, and his doctorate was in structural geology. He commenced his career at the Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia, before moving to BHP Billiton in South Australia, where he worked on the Olympic Dam Mine expansion project. He has also previously worked with SRK, an international firm of consulting geologists, and spent two years in private equity assessing resource sector investment opportunities.

This appointment is a strategic step for the growth of Eastern Metals, and the Company will benefit from Dr Berton’s continuity as a Board member and as Chairman.


1 Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS), ASX Announcement 15 October 2024, ‘Retirement of Mr Robert Duffin as a Director’.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×