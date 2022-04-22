Medical Device Investing News

Applied UV, Inc., a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV's 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

The return of capital will be paid on or about May 16, 2022, to respective holders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2022.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection(TM) applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide(TM) platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide(TM) air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide(TM) is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide(TM) applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com; https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Knight to Present at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.gud-knight.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Medtronic names new chief scientific, medical, and regulatory officer

Dr. Laura Mauri will drive integration of medical and scientific intelligence and patient safety and engagement as chief scientific, medical and regulatory officer

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Laura Mauri M.D., M.S.c. has been appointed Medtronic Chief Scientific, Medical and Regulatory Officer. This appointment adds to Dr. Mauri's prior responsibilities as chief clinical and regulatory officer, aligning and integrating the company's scientific, medical, clinical research and regulatory affairs under her leadership. It leverages her deep expertise and understanding of the interaction between patients and medical technology to accelerate innovation that puts patients first. Dr. Mauri will also continue to serve as a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

Abbott Strengthens Its Connected Care Technologies with Latest NeuroSphere myPath Digital Health App

  • Now available for use with both Apple and Android devices, the app helps people track pain relief during the treatment journey with neurostimulation devices
  • Updated app provides doctors with an at-a-glance assessment of their patients while on their treatment journey

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that it has launched an upgraded version of its NeuroSphere™ myPath™ digital health app with enhanced functionality that will help doctors more closely track their patients as they trial Abbott neurostimulation devices to address their chronic pain. This upgrade is part of Abbott's commitment to connected care technology and is intended to put people in control of their health and facilitate better communication with their doctors. The digital health app, which can be used with both Apple and Android devices, provides a doctor, their staff and the patient with a shared view of patient-reported outcome measures through each stage of the treatment journey while trying a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy device.

More than 50 million Americans live with chronic pain. 1 SCS and DRG therapy can help address chronic pain by interrupting the pain signals traveling along the spinal cord or the dorsal root ganglia, a cluster of nerves along the spine, before they can reach the brain. Abbott's NeuroSphere myPath digital health app is designed to allow a person to track and report their pain relief and general well-being. In turn, it helps doctors understand where patients are in the journey, and how patients are responding to therapy to better inform their treatment plan, a major goal of Abbott's connected care approach.

Applied UV Leverages World Cannabis Day 4:20

Applied UV Leverages World Cannabis Day 4:20

Launches New Website and Marketing Campaign

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced, that in recognizing the business significance of the historic 4:20 World Cannabis Day, its wholly owned subsidiary Sterilumen launched an integrated, multi-touchpoint marketing campaign targeting the $20B North American Cannabis Market.

Johnson & Johnson Launches Next Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery at Holistic Drug Discovery and Development Centre, University of Cape Town, Focused on Antimicrobial Resistance

The new Center is focused on outpacing the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and builds on Johnson & Johnson's longstanding commitment to tackle this challenge

The Satellite Center in Cape Town is the second site to open in Johnson & Johnson's network of research collaborations aimed at addressing the world's most pressing health challenges

Bausch + Lomb Presents Data from First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment NOV03 at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

NOV03 Met Both Primary Endpoints for Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), and Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics, today announced that data from the first pivotal Phase 3 trial (GOBI) of NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), which is being investigated as a first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of action to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), was presented yesterday as part of a podium presentation on April 24 2022, at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Washington D.C.

