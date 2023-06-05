Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple unveils new Mac Studio and brings Apple silicon to Mac Pro

With M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, Mac Studio is a performance powerhouse in a compact design, while the new Mac Pro combines the incredibly powerful M2 Ultra with PCIe expansion and completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon

Apple® today introduced the new Mac Studio ™ and Mac Pro ®, the two most powerful Macs ever made. Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity in its stunningly compact design. Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac®, 1 and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. 2 Mac Pro, now featuring M2 Ultra, combines the unprecedented performance of Apple's most powerful chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model. 3 Featuring up to 192GB of unified memory, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro have far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can't even process. The new Mac Pro completes the Mac® transition to Apple silicon and, together with the rest of Apple's pro systems, gives users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products Apple has ever offered. Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005577/en/

Today Apple announced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the two most powerful Macs ever made. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today Apple announced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the two most powerful Macs ever made. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we've ever made," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it's at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world. Today, it gets even better with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, featuring even more performance and enhanced connectivity. And for those users who need the versatility of internal expansion, Mac Pro combines PCIe slots with our most powerful chip. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro join our other pro systems to give our users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products that Apple has ever offered."

Mac Studio: A Performance Powerhouse

Mac Studio empowers pros to build the studio of their dreams with its groundbreaking performance and extensive connectivity in a compact form that lives right on their desks. With M2 Max and M2 Ultra, the new Mac Studio provides a big boost in performance versus the previous generation and a massive leap for users coming from older Macs. Mac Studio with M2 Max is up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio 4 and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. 1 It features a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

When compared to Mac Studio with M1 Max, 4 Mac Studio with M2 Max:

  • Empowers motion graphics designers using After Effects to render up to 50 percent faster.
  • Enables developers to build new versions of apps with Xcode® at blazing speed, with up to 25 percent faster performance.

Mac Studio with M2 Ultra takes Mac performance to new heights. M2 Ultra delivers twice the performance and capabilities of M2 Max, and is Apple's largest and most capable system on a chip (SoC) ever. Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, 2 and up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. 1 It features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth for workstation-class performance.

When compared to Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, 2 Mac Studio with M2 Ultra:

  • Empowers 3D artists using Octane to render up to 3x faster.
  • Enables colorists using DaVinci Resolve to see up to 50 percent faster video processing than before.

Mac Studio: Enhanced Connectivity

Featuring a wide array of connectivity within easy reach for pros, the new Mac Studio now has higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With M2 Ultra, Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs — driving over 100 million pixels — allowing for a vast amount of screen real estate for pro workflows. Additionally, it now features advanced built-in wireless technologies. Wi-Fi 6E delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. On the back, Mac Studio includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also conveniently has two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front to easily import photos and video.

Apple Silicon Comes to Mac Pro

Mac Pro delivers the groundbreaking performance of M2 Ultra, plus the versatility of PCIe expansion, taking the most demanding workflows to the next level. While the Intel-based Mac Pro started with an 8-core CPU and could be configured up from there, every Mac Pro has Apple's most powerful 24-core CPU, an up to 76-core GPU, and starts with twice the memory and SSD storage. The new Mac Pro can also be configured with up to a massive 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. This is far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards. Now every Mac Pro has the performance of not just one but seven Afterburner® cards built in. It also features the same industry-leading media engine as Mac Studio with M2 Ultra. Both can play an unprecedented 22 streams of 8K ProRes® video.

When compared to the Intel-based Mac Pro, Mac Pro with M2 Ultra:

  • Empowers demanding real-world pro workflows like video transcoding and 3D simulations to run up to 3x faster. 3
  • Enables video engineers to ingest 24 4K camera feeds and encode them to ProRes in real time, all on a single machine, when using six video I/O cards. 5

Mac Pro: The Versatility of PCIe Expansion

The new Mac Pro brings PCIe expansion to Apple silicon for pros who want the performance of M2 Ultra and rely on internal expansion for their workflows. Mac Pro features seven PCle expansion slots, with six open expansion slots that support gen 4, which is 2x faster than before, so users can customize Mac Pro with essential cards. From audio pros who need digital signal processing (DSP) cards, to video pros who need serial digital interface (SDI) I/O cards for connecting to professional cameras and monitors, to users who need additional networking and storage, Mac Pro lets professionals customize and expand their systems, pushing the limits of their most demanding workflows.

Mac Pro: Advanced Connectivity

The wide array of connectivity in Mac Pro gets even better with eight built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports — six on the back and two on the top — which is twice as many as before. It supports up to six Pro Display XDRs, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, which come to the new Mac Pro for fast wireless connectivity. Additionally, Mac Pro includes three USB-A ports, two higher-bandwidth HDMI ports that support up to 8K resolution and up to 240Hz frame rates, two 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack that enables the use of high-impedance headphones.

Better for the Environment

The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are designed with the environment in mind, including 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards. Both use far less energy than the desktops in their class, and over 40 percent less than the ENERGY STAR efficiency requirement. Mac Studio and Mac Pro are free of mercury, PVC, and beryllium, and over 95 percent of the packaging is fiber based.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations and is focused on its Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral. This means every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing to customer use, will have net-zero climate impact.

macOS: The World's Most Advanced Desktop Operating System

Designed to take full advantage of Apple silicon, Mac Studio and Mac Pro come with macOS® Ventura, delivering breakthrough performance and productivity. Features like Stage Manager™ make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, while Continuity Camera, Handoff® in FaceTime®, Safari® passkeys, and the Freeform™ app help users be more productive and expressive. Powerful gaming features like MetalFX Upscaling help accelerate gameplay performance with stunning graphics and optimizations for Apple silicon, while pro apps like Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® enable users to tackle more complex projects, all at blazing speeds.

Arriving this fall, macOS Sonoma adds powerful features and productivity tools that unlock new ways to get things done on Mac. Dynamic video conferencing features, including Presenter Overlay, elevate the presence of users when showcasing their work during video calls by including them on top of the content they're sharing. Designed to enable hybrid in-studio and remote pro workflows, macOS Sonoma brings a new high performance mode to the Screen Sharing app, which leverages the advanced media engine in Apple silicon to deliver incredibly responsive remote access, including low-latency audio, high frame rates, and support for reference color. Users can place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, use iPhone® widgets while they work. Now it's easy to complete powerful tasks — like running Shortcuts — right from widgets on desktop. Big updates come to Safari, taking productivity on the web to the next level with profiles, which keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps on Mac, which provide faster access to favorite sites.

Pricing and Availability

  • The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will start to arrive to customers, and will be available in Apple Store® locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.
  • Mac Studio starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,799 (U.S.) for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/store .
  • Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at $6,999 (U.S.) and $6,599 (U.S.) for education. Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at $7,499 (U.S.) and $6,999 (U.S.) for education. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/mac-pro .
  • More information on Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, and Magic accessories is available at apple.com/shop/buy-mac .
  • With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
  • Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores, including help with data transfer, and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.
  • AppleCare+® for Mac provides expert technical support and additional hardware coverage from Apple, including unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection, each subject to a service fee.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Results are compared to previous-generation 3.6GHz 10-core Intel Core i9-based 27-inch iMac systems with Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics with 16GB of GDDR6, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
2 Results are compared to previous-generation Mac Studio systems with Apple M1 Ultra, a 20-core CPU, a 64-core GPU, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
3 Results are compared to previous-generation 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W-based Mac Pro systems with Radeon Pro W6900X graphics with 32GB of GDDR6, configured with Afterburner, 384GB of RAM, and 4TB SSD.
4 Results are compared to previous-generation Mac Studio systems with Apple M1 Max, a 10-core CPU, a 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
5 Testing was conducted by Apple in April and May 2023 using preproduction Mac Pro systems with Apple M2 Ultra, a 24-core CPU, a 76-core GPU, 192GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD. It was tested with Blackmagic Design DeckLink 8K Pro PCIe cards, Blackmagic Design Videohub 40x40 12G, 4K UHD Video BNC cables, and Softron OnTheAir Video and MovieRecorder software. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of Mac Pro.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, iMac, Mac, Xcode, Afterburner, ProRes, macOS, Stage Manager, Handoff, FaceTime, Safari, Freeform, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, iPhone, Apple Store, and AppleCare+ are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Michelle Del Rio
Apple
mr_delrio@apple.com

Starlayne Meza
Apple
starlayne@apple.com

