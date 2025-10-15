Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

With up to 3.5x more performance for AI workflows, faster storage, up to a phenomenal 24 hours of battery life, and macOS Tahoe, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better
Apple® today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro®, featuring the incredibly powerful Apple M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even faster, more capable, and delivers a huge leap in AI performance. The M5 chip features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 3.5x the AI performance 1 and up to 1.6x faster graphics 2 than the previous generation. M5 also includes a faster and more efficient CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth that accelerates everything from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) on device. Additionally, it offers phenomenal battery life of up to 24 hours, so users can take their pro workflows anywhere. 1 With the latest storage technology, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 brings faster SSD performance than the previous generation for tasks like importing RAW image files or exporting large videos. 2 Renowned features — including a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR® display with a nano-texture option, a 12MP Center Stage® camera, a six-speaker sound system, a wide array of ports, Apple Intelligence™ capabilities, and the unrivaled power of macOS® Tahoe — complete the MacBook Pro experience. Altogether, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 delivers an industry-leading combination of capabilities for the same starting price of $1,599 — making it an even better value and upgrade for current and new Mac® users. Available in space black and silver, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 22.
Supercharged by the powerful M5 chip, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers even more performance and takes the next big leap in AI for the Mac.
"MacBook Pro continues to be the world's best pro laptop, and today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better with the arrival of the M5 chip," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "M5 marks the next big leap in AI for the Mac, and delivers a huge boost in graphics performance accelerating demanding workflows for everyone from students to creatives, developers to business professionals, and more. With its amazing performance, extraordinary battery life, and unrivaled display, M5 takes the new 14-inch MacBook Pro to another level."
M5: The Next Big Leap in AI for the Mac
Apple silicon leads the industry with blazing performance, advanced technologies, power efficiency, and AI capabilities. With its advanced CPU, GPU, and faster Neural Engine, M5 propels the capabilities of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro even higher and takes the next big leap in AI for the Mac. Featuring a next-generation 10-core GPU — with a Neural Accelerator in each core — it delivers up to 3.5x faster AI performance than M4, and up to 6x faster performance than M1. 1 From college students transcribing lecture notes, to creators storyboarding a new project with AI tools, to business users uncovering insights by running local models in webAI, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is the ultimate laptop for everyday AI workflows and so much more. Users will experience faster text-to-image generation when running diffusion models in apps like Draw Things, and LLMs will run even faster in popular apps like LM Studio. The M5 chip also speeds up a wide variety of pro workflows, like deep learning, data modeling, and AI video enhancement. A faster 16-core Neural Engine further accelerates on-device, AI-driven tasks and enhances performance of the generative models that power Apple Intelligence. Additionally, with up to 2x faster SSD performance than the prior generation, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro lets users load a local LLM faster, and they can now choose up to 4TB of storage. 2
Next-Level Performance with M5
The M5 chip also brings even faster systemwide performance and more capabilities to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. With the new GPU in M5, the 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 1.6x faster graphics performance in pro apps and enables up to 1.6x higher frame rates in games compared to the M4 model. 2 The M5 CPU features the world's fastest CPU core for even more responsiveness. 1 The 10-core design delivers up to 20 percent faster multithreaded performance versus M4 for workloads like code compiling, and is perfect for multitasking or speeding through creative applications. 1 The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is great for data analysts querying databases in Python and for professionals like product designers, who routinely multitask across applications like Rhino, Notion, and Jira. Additionally, with over 150GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, users can work with large AI models on device or manipulate massive scenes in 3D apps.
14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 delivers:
- Up to 7.7x faster AI video-enhancing performance in Topaz Video when compared to the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.8x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4. 1
- Up to 6.8x faster 3D rendering in Blender when compared to the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.7x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4. 1
- Up to 3.2x higher frame rates in games when compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, 3 and up to 1.6x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4. 2
- Up to 2.1x faster build performance when compiling code in Xcode® when compared to the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.2x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4. 1
A Breakthrough for M1 and Intel-Based Upgraders
With game-changing improvements over Intel-based and M1 models, there's never been a better time to upgrade or switch to a 14-inch MacBook Pro.
- Staggering performance gains : The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is a big upgrade. When compared to Intel-based systems, it delivers up to 86x faster AI performance, up to 30x faster GPU performance with ray tracing, and up to 5.5x faster CPU performance. 1 M1 upgraders will experience up to 6x faster AI performance, up to 6.8x faster GPU performance with ray tracing, and up to 2x faster CPU performance. 1
- Phenomenal battery life : Battery life soars up to 14 additional hours for Intel-based upgraders, and up to four more hours for users coming from M1, delivering up to 24 hours overall, so users can get more done on a single charge. 1 And unlike many PC laptops, MacBook Pro delivers the same incredible performance whether plugged in or on battery. New Mac users and upgraders coming from Intel-based and M1 systems can also take advantage of fast charge to charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 96W or higher USB-C power adapter. 1
- Industry-leading Liquid Retina XDR display : Upgraders will enjoy the 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, which offers 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content. Upgraders will also be able to drive up to two high-resolution external displays.
- Advanced camera, mics, and speakers : With an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera and studio-quality mics, upgraders will look and sound their best while taking calls. They will also experience an immersive six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio.
- Powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities : Built seamlessly into macOS with groundbreaking privacy, Apple Intelligence provides both upgraders and new Mac users with intuitive features that make their Mac experience even more helpful and powerful.
- Even more value : Users coming from Intel-based and M1 systems will also get 16GB of starting unified memory, an additional Thunderbolt port, and the space black finish with an anodization seal.
An Unrivaled Experience with macOS Tahoe
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro comes to life with the beautifully designed macOS Tahoe, which delivers powerful features to maximize productivity. 4 Major updates to Spotlight® make it easier to find relevant apps and files and immediately take action — like sending an email or creating a note — right from the search bar. With Continuity, business users can use the new Phone app to conveniently access their Recents, Contacts, and Voicemails, and make calls directly from their Mac. And with Live Activities® from iPhone®, users can stay on top of things happening in real time, like an upcoming flight.
The new design featuring Liquid Glass offers users even more ways to personalize their Mac with an updated Control Center and new color options for folders, app icons, and widgets. And the menu bar is now completely transparent, making the display feel even larger.
Apple Intelligence also expands with powerful new features that elevate the Mac experience further, while protecting privacy at every step. Integrated into Messages, FaceTime®, and the Phone app, Live Translation helps users easily communicate across languages, translating text and audio. 5 Shortcuts get even more powerful with intelligent actions and the ability to tap directly into Apple Intelligence models, so users can automate complex tasks like sorting through photos. Additionally, developers can bring Apple Intelligence capabilities into their applications, or tap into the underlying Foundations Model framework for specialized intelligence tasks on device.
14-Inch MacBook Pro with M5 and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is made with 45 percent recycled content by weight, including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. It is manufactured with 55 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. Additionally, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro ships in 100 percent fiber-based packaging which can be easily recycled. It also is designed to last, offering industry-leading software support, and meets Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry.
Pricing and Availability
- Customers can pre-order the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starting today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 30 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 22.
- The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at $1,599 (U.S.) and $1,499 (U.S.) with education savings, and is available in space black and silver. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac .
- Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
- With Apple Trade In®, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new Mac, or in the U.S., AppleCare One℠ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- Every customer who buys directly from Apple Retail gets access to Personal Setup. In these guided online sessions, a Specialist can walk them through setup, or focus on features that help them make the most of their new device. Customers can also learn more about getting started and going further with their new device with a Today at Apple® session at their nearest Apple Store.
- Customers in the U.S. who shop at Apple using Apple Card® can pay monthly at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and they'll get 3 percent Daily Cash® back — all up front. More information — including details on eligibility, exclusions, and Apple Card terms — is available at apple.com/apple-card/monthly-installments .
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
1 Testing was conducted by Apple in September 2025. See apple.com/macbook-pro for more information. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.
2 Results are compared to 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M4, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and 2TB SSD.
3 Results are compared to 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 2TB SSD.
4 macOS Tahoe is available as a free software update. Some features may not be available in all regions or in all languages.
5 Live Translation in Messages supports English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), and Chinese (simplified). Live Translation in Phone and FaceTime is available for one-on-one calls in English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain) when Apple Intelligence is enabled on a compatible Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
