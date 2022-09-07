Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

A new, larger 6.7-inch size joins the popular 6.1-inch design, featuring a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection, a smartphone industry-first safety service with Emergency SOS via satellite, and the best battery life on iPhone

Apple® today introduced iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches — in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth® cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline. Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy and security built in. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, a first in the industry. And with amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and super-fast 5G, this iPhone lineup is more advanced than ever before. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED 1 finishes. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning Friday, September 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7.

Available in a 6.1-inch display and a new, larger 6.7-inch size, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever."

A Beautiful and Durable Design with Amazing Battery Life

Available in the popular 6.1-inch size and a stunning new 6.7-inch size, 2 iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable and sleek aerospace-grade aluminum design in five beautiful finishes. The larger display of iPhone 14 Plus is great for streaming movies and playing games, and iPhone 14 Plus boasts the best battery life ever in an iPhone. 3 Both models have an updated internal design for better thermal performance, gorgeous Super Retina XDR® displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also feature the durable Ceramic Shield® front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any other smartphone glass — and are protected from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance. 4

Powerful Camera Upgrades Enabled by Photonic Engine

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce a new standard for photo and video capture with a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and Photonic Engine for a giant leap in low-light performance.

Through a deep integration of hardware and software, Photonic Engine improves mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras: up to 2x on the Ultra Wide camera, 2x on the TrueDepth camera, and an impressive 2.5x on the new Main camera. Photonic Engine enables this dramatic increase in quality by applying the computational benefits of Deep Fusion™ earlier in the imaging process to deliver extraordinary detail, and preserve subtle textures, provide better color, and maintain more information in a photo.

Dual-camera system upgrades and features include:

  • A new Main camera with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization.
  • A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.
  • A new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.
  • The Ultra Wide camera, offering a unique perspective for wider shots and improvements to low-light photos with Photonic Engine.
  • An improved True Tone® flash that is 10 percent brighter and has better uniformity for more consistent lighting.
  • Cinematic mode, now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.
  • End-to-end Dolby Vision HDR, available only on iPhone.

Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, 5 which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes. Advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data provide even better accuracy. When combined with Apple Watch®, Crash Detection seamlessly leverages the unique strength of both devices to get users help efficiently. When a severe crash is detected, the emergency services call interface will appear on Apple Watch, as it is most likely to be in closer proximity to the user, while the call is placed through iPhone if it is in range for the best possible connection. 6

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user's situation, and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user's behalf. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My™ when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years. 7

A15 Bionic: A Powerhouse with a 5-Core GPU

A15 Bionic brings incredible performance to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Still faster than all the competition at any price, the 5-core GPU enables even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming, and powers incredible camera features like Photonic Engine and Cinematic mode, all while delivering impressive battery life, and protecting privacy and security with the Secure Enclave. The 6-core CPU handles demanding tasks smoothly and efficiently, and the 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for features in iOS 16 and third-party app experiences.

Powerful Connection Capabilities

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy content. 8 Support for 5G on iPhone now extends to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks. eSIM allows users to easily connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally, is a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card, and allows for multiple cellular plans on a single device. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remove the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their devices.

Apple Fitness+ for All iPhone Users

Later this fall, for the first time ever, Apple Fitness+℠ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don't have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ users will see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring. Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app coming with iOS 16 and located in the middle tab, where users can stay motivated to close their Move ring through awards, activity sharing, and more. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad®, and Apple TV®.

Featuring iOS 16

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature iOS 16, offering a reimagined Lock Screen along with new communication, sharing, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. The Lock Screen is more personal, beautiful, and helpful than ever with a multilayered effect that artfully sets subjects of photos in front of the time, and newly designed widgets that offer information at a glance. For Lock Screen inspiration, the wallpaper gallery offers a range of options, including Apple collections, a Weather wallpaper to see live weather conditions as they change throughout the day, an Astronomy wallpaper for views of the Earth, moon, and solar system, and many more. With Messages, users can now edit or recall recently sent messages, and mark conversations as unread to revisit them later. 9 iCloud® Shared Photo Library makes it even easier to share a collection of photos with family. 10 Live Text™ gets more powerful with the ability to recognize text in video and quickly convert currency, translate text, and more, and Visual Look Up adds a new feature that allows users to tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in apps like Messages. 11

iPhone and the Environment

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are designed to minimize their impact on the environment, including antenna lines that use upcycled plastic water bottles that have been chemically transformed into a stronger, higher-performance material. iPhone 14 models also use 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including those used in MagSafe®, and 100 percent recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine®. Both models also include 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards, and 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards and in the wire of all cameras. Fiber-based packaging does not use outer plastic wrap, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.
  • Customers in Australia , Canada, China , France , Germany, India , Italy , Japan , Singapore , Spain , Thailand , the UAE , the UK , the US , and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 9, with iPhone 14 availability beginning Friday, September 16, and iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7.
  • iPhone 14 will be available in Malaysia , Turkey , and 20 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 23.
  • Emergency SOS via satellite will be available starting in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be included for free for two years with the activation of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
  • Customers can get iPhone 14 for $33.29 (US) a month for 24 months or $799 (US) before trade-in, and iPhone 14 Plus for $37.45 (US) a month for 24 months or $899 (US) before trade-in from apple.com/store , in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. 12
  • Customers can save up to $800 (US) on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after trade-in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers . Pricing for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus includes a $30 (US) carrier instant discount that requires carrier activation.
  • Customers in the US can get ready for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders until 10 p.m. PDT on Thursday, September 8, by visiting apple.com/store or using the Apple Store app. They can choose to pay monthly or in full, add a trade-in credit toward their new iPhone, or upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program.
  • iOS 16 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 12.
  • Customers who purchase iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will receive three free months of Apple Arcade® with a new subscription.
  • Leather Wallet with MagSafe and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Leather Cases will be available in five new colors: midnight, forest green, ink, umber, and orange. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case and Silicone Cases will be available in midnight, storm blue, red, chalk pink, lilac, elderberry, succulent, and sunglow.
  1. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID‑19 and AIDS.
  2. The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 14), or 6.68 inches (iPhone 14 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.
  3. All battery claims depend on the cellular network, location, signal strength, feature configuration, usage, and many other factors; actual results will vary. The battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings. Battery tests are conducted using specific iPhone units. See apple.com/batteries and apple.com/iphone/compare for more information.
  4. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.
  5. The microphone is turned on only when driving is detected; this can be triggered by Bluetooth, CarPlay®, or speed. All data is processed on the device and discarded after a crash event has been detected, unless a user has opted into sharing their data to improve Crash Detection. Only the sound level is shared with Apple, not the raw audio.
  6. Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life-threatening, high-impact front and rear, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE®, and Apple Watch Ultra™.
  7. Emergency SOS via satellite was designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings. iPhone will continue to operate under normal temperature conditions.
  8. A data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput, and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular .
  9. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it and can unsend a message for up to two minutes after sending it. Users can make up to five edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.
  10. iCloud Shared Photo Library will be available in a future software update.
  11. Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. View a complete list .
  12. This offer is available to qualified customers and requires a 24‑month installment loan when selecting Citizens One or Apple Card® Monthly Installments (ACMI) as the payment type at checkout at Apple. iPhone activation is required with AT&T, T‑Mobile/Sprint, or Verizon for purchases made with ACMI at an Apple Store. Taxes and shipping are not included in ACMI and are subject to the cardholder's variable APR. Additional ACMI terms are in the Customer Agreement. Additional iPhone Payments terms are at apple.com/legal/sales-support/iphoneinstallments_us .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, iPhone, TrueDepth, Super Retina XDR, Ceramic Shield, Deep Fusion, True Tone, Apple Watch, Find My, Apple Fitness+, iPad, Apple TV, iCloud, Live Text, MagSafe, Taptic Engine, Apple Store, Apple Arcade, CarPlay, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Card are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are subject to FCC rules as well as consumer protection, contractual, and other provisions of federal or state law. They cannot be sold or delivered until the FCC's authorization process is complete.

Alex Kirschner
Apple
alexkirschner@apple.com
408-974-2479

Stephanie Ng
Apple
sng26@apple.com
669-276-0496

AAPL
