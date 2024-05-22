Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from 2 newly identified exploration targets - Electra and Maia. A total of 196 samples from 25 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm again that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), indicative of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits similar to the Target IV zone already identified as IAC REE. This will be confirmed by the desorption analysis which is currently underway.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "Appia's geology team continues to identify significant new target zones at the PCH project, and further our understanding of the IAC mineralization across the overall project area. The impressive HREO results now identified across multiple zones of homogeneous mineralization highlights the true potential of the PCH project. We are very pleased with what we have accomplished to date and are moving quickly to our next phase of definition drilling, and the commissioning of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report including the expansion of the existing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. Management is working on many fronts to build strong industry linkages and participate in international forums to support the next phase of project development."

Highlights

  • The new targets are in the Central and Mid-western portion grouping of claims, Maia is located approximately 7 km east-northeast from Target IV, and Electra 5 km north-northeast from Target IV (see Figure 1).

  • Selected intercepts for Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), Dysprosium plus Terbium oxides (Dy+Tb) and Praseodymium plus Neodymium oxides (Nd+Pr) grades in Parts Per Millions (ppm):

    • PCH-AH-036 - 5m@1646ppm TREO, 381ppm HREO, 53ppm Dy+Tb, 416ppm Nd+Pr from 5m.

    • PCH-AH-042 - 3m@1120ppm TREO, 155ppm HREO, 24ppm Dy+Tb, 225ppm Nd+Pr from 5m.

    • PCH-AH-044 - 4m@980ppm TREO, 127ppm HREO, 18ppm Dy+Tb, 199ppm Nd+Pr from 3m.

    • PCH-AH-094 - 4m@1054ppm TREO, 327ppm HREO, 37ppm Dy+Tb, 169ppm Nd+Pr from 3m.

    • PCH-AH-105 - 4m@1041ppm TREO, 207ppm HREO, 27ppm Dy+Tb, 181ppm Nd+Pr from 6m.

    • PCH-AH-177 - 1m@1067ppm TREO, 245ppm HREO, 32ppm Dy+Tb, 163ppm Nd+Pr from 7m.

    • PCH-AH-178 - 1m@1462ppm TREO, 177ppm HREO, 25ppm Dy+Tb, 233ppm Nd+Pr from 4m.

    • PCH-AH-179 - 2m@1490ppm TREO, 187ppm HREO, 26ppm Dy+Tb, 310ppm Nd+Pr from 3m.

    • PCH-AH-180 - 4m@1645ppm TREO, 174ppm HREO, 24ppm Dy+Tb, 340ppm Nd+Pr from 1m.

    • PCH-AH-181 - 3m@1174ppm TREO, 199ppm HREO, 27ppm Dy+Tb, 195ppm Nd+Pr from 3m.

    • PCH-AH-182 - 3m@918ppm TREO, 188ppm HREO, 25ppm Dy+Tb, 207ppm Nd+Pr from 2m.

    • PCH-AH-183 - 6m@1133ppm TREO, 150ppm HREO, 20ppm Dy+Tb, 209ppm Nd+Pr from 1m.

    • PCH-AH-184 - 4m@1350ppm TREO, 182ppm HREO, 30ppm Dy+Tb, 298ppm Nd+Pr from 3m.

    • PCH-AH-188 - 4m@1494ppm TREO, 175ppm HREO, 24ppm Dy+Tb, 308ppm Nd+Pr from 4m.

    • PCH-AH-189 - 6m@1427ppm TREO, 261ppm HREO, 34ppm Dy+Tb, 271ppm Nd+Pr from 2m.

  • The grade distribution signature found at depth in the auger drill holes is comparable with the pattern commonly found on IAC REE deposits (see Figures 3, 4, 5 and 6).

  • The Electra and Maia targets cover an area of 395 and 321 hectares respectively. Currently, the four new target zones (Merope, Taygeta, Maia and Electra) equal approximately 2,400 hectares in total area (Figure 2). In comparison, the Target IV and Buriti zones, where Appia's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) was calculated, equal a total area of 483 hectares.

  • These first phase auger drill holes average 7.84 metres in depth, and the majority of drill holes ended in mineralization leaving the interval open at depth.

  • Intercepts of all auger drill holes are presented in Table 1. The full set of results are included in this LINK.

Andre Costa, VP Exploration for Brazil, commented, "Once again we are seeing well-developed zones with the same lithological development and distribution of REE mineralization within the regolith associated with the weathered Ipora Granite that underlays a majority of the PCH project area. A representative group of samples from the Maia and Electra zones are being prepared for desorption analysis. Meanwhile, our ground-crews continued to delineate new targets zones and auger drill testing will ensue across the +40,000-hectare property. To date, Appia has only tested approximately 30% of the total project area."

On March 1st, 2024, the Company announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and the Buriti Zone (Click here for the Press Release), and the companion NI 43-101 technical report on the PCH Project was filed on April 16th, 2024. (Click here for the Press Release)

Hole IDFromToLengthTREOHREODy+Tb OxidesNd+Pr OxidesTarget

metremetremetreppmppmppmppm
PCH-AH-0365105164638153416MAIA
PCH-AH-042583112015524225MAIA
PCH-AH-04437498012718199MAIA
PCH-AH-08867181414220146MAIA
PCH-AH-08912161811817119MAIA
PCH-AH-090610462212016145MAIA
PCH-AH-09235269320124116MAIA
PCH-AH-0936716001211796MAIA
PCH-AH-094374105432737169MAIA
PCH-AH-09737486223631170MAIA
PCH-AH-098610492719025144MAIA
PCH-AH-09956190619628222MAIA
PCH-AH-1056104104120727181MAIA
PCH-AH-17156191615623222MAIA
PCH-AH-17678192918124110MAIA
PCH-AH-177781106724532163MAIA
PCH-AH-178451146217725233MAIA
PCH-AH-179352149018726310MAIA
PCH-AH-180154164517424340ELECTRA
PCH-AH-181363117419927195ELECTRA
PCH-AH-18225391818825207ELECTRA
PCH-AH-183176113315020209ELECTRA
PCH-AH-184374135018230298ELECTRA
PCH-AH-188484149417524308ELECTRA
PCH-AH-189286142726134271ELECTRA

 

Table 1 - Intercepts from all auger holes on targets Maia and Electra. For a full list of results, please click here.

*Total Rare Earth Oxides: TREO = Y2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + La2O3 + Ce2O3 + Pr2O3 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3
*Heavy Rare Earth Oxides: HREO = Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3
*Nd+Pr Oxides= Nd2O3+Pr2O3
*Dy+Tb Oxides= Dy2O3+Tb4O7
*Element to Oxide Conversion Factor - Cerium Ce2O3 1.1713, Cerium CeO2 1.2284, Dysprosium Dy2O3 1.1477, Erbium Er2O3 1.1435, Europium Eu2O3 1.1579, Gadolinium Gd2O3 1.1526, Holmium Ho2O3 1.1455, Lanthanum La2O3 1.1728, Lutetium Lu2O3 1.1371, Neodymium Nd2O3 1.1664, Praseodymium Pr2O3 1.1703, Praseodymium Pr6O11 1.2082, Samarium Sm2O3 1.1596, Terbium Tb2O3 1.1510, Terbium Tb4O7 1.1762, Thulium Tm2O3 1.1421, Yttrium Y2O3 1.2699, Ytterbium Yb2O3 1.1387

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Map of exploration auger drill hole locations and outlines Maia and Electra targets zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_002.jpg

Figure 2 - Map presenting all new targets identified in PCH and MRE Target IV and Buriti.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_002full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_003.jpg

Figure 3 - Strip logs of selected auger holes from Electra Target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_004.jpg

Figure 4 - Strip logs of selected auger holes from Electra Target (continuation).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_005.jpg

Figure 5 - Strip logs of selected auger holes from Maia Target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_006.jpg

Figure 6 - Strip logs of selected auger holes from Maia Target (continuation).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/210042_0c231e62c4099896_006full.jpg

QA/QC

Auger drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true thickness. The material produced from drill holes are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-10 kg. Quartering of the material was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The bagged samples are sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia includes its own control samples in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced in each batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures are implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analytical stages to insure the robustness and reliability of the analytical results.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of Auger samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Certified Laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) with the IMS95R analytical method that uses lithium metaborate fusion prior acid dissolution and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS).

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Andre L. L. Costa Appia's VP Exploration for Brazil, with more than 29 years of relevant experience. Mr. Costa is a Fellow of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210042

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Appia ") (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced that Stephen Burega, President, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23 rd 2024.

DATE : May 23 rd , 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with 15997356 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") to option up to a 100% working interest in the Company's Elliot Lake Uranium Project ("Elliot Lake") located in Elliot Lake Ontario (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to the parties entering into a Definitive Agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the Transaction. The Purchaser can earn a 51% interest in Elliot Lake by paying $25 million (the "Initial Cash Consideration") to Appia by October 31, 2024 (the "Closing Date of Stage One"). The Transaction is conditional upon the Purchaser providing a financing commitment to Appia on or before July 9, 2024, failing which Appia can terminate the Transaction. The Purchaser has the right to assign the MOU to another private or public company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from the newly identified exploration targets Taygeta and Merope. A total of 111 samples from 18 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), characteristic of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits identified at other PCH target zones.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "These initial results from the auger drill program are very promising, and provide us with a strong indication that the PCH project can host multiple new IAC REE mineralized areas in addition to the resource already identified in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed by SGS Canada. Additionally, these new target zones are considerably larger in total area as compared to the Target IV. Desorption test results will be reported once received."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") invites you to register for a webinar on May 14th at 9:45 AM EDT, Eastern Daylight Time (North America) with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s President, Mr. Stephen Burega and VP of Exploration, Brazil, Mr. Andre Costa, and renowned former Wall Street analyst, John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. John will dig in on the latest developments at Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. with plenty of probing inquiries.

To register for the event click here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the confirmation of the presence of Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) at the PCH project. A total of 100 samples were sent to AGS Laboratories in La Serena, Chile and the results consistently indicated that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant recoveries for Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) and Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) consistent with the expected profile of an IAC ore.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "We are very excited with the recoveries of this first phase of testing. The desorbable Magnet and Heavy Rare Earth recoveries achieved in these initial desorption tests confirm high-grade ionic adsorption clay characteristics which compare very favourably to commercially viable operations in China and globally. We will now work towards fine-tuning the process to increase the level of recovery. Appia is confident that the expansion of our exploration efforts across the PCH project area will uncover many new targets exhibiting this same IAC profile and desorbability."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring all types of metals including Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum and "Clean Energy Metals" such as Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, Phosphate, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Zinc. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment Dr. Kurt Forrester as lead advisor for the technical development of its heavy rare earths separation project. Dr. Forrester is an international renowned chemical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in solvent extraction and other separation technologies across commodities including rare earth elements, base metals and industrial minerals

Aclara CEO, Ramon Barua, commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AU$100 notes spread across a table.

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

In a bid aimed at fortifying Australia's position as a global leader in critical minerals and renewable energy, the Albanese government has announced a 10 year, AU$566.1 million investment into critical minerals exploration.

“There is no nation on earth better placed than Australia to achieve our goal of moving toward a clean energy future,” remarked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a Wednesday (May 8) press release.

“This investment highlights my Government’s commitment to building a secure and sustainable future for all Australians. By investing significantly in geoscience, we can boost our progress towards net zero,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024, it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

FN Media Group News Commentary - An article from REUTERS on the Uranium markets earlier this year painted a prosperous picture for the global Uranium. The report said: "Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie as well as some hedge funds are positioning themselves to reap the benefits of a newly buoyant uranium sector as prices of the nuclear fuel ingredient spike. While many other investment banks are still avoiding uranium, Goldman and Macquarie are boosting trading in physical uranium and in Goldman's case trading its options as well, five industry and hedge fund sources with knowledge of the deals said. The heightened activity comes as utilities seek new supplies amid shortfalls that have lifted prices to 16-year highs ."   It continued: "A few hedge funds are also stepping up involvement in both equities and physical uranium, a sign that the metal is starting to broaden its appeal to financial institutions after a decade in the doldrums following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.   With the headlines and positive momentum in nuclear more generally, hedge funds and other commodity investors are back in the (uranium) sector. A lot of it is done via physical funds, the easiest way to get exposure to uranium prices," said Bram Vanderelst at trading firm Curzon Uranium.   The metal has captured investors' attention after prices doubled over the past year to $102 a pound as top producers Kazatomprom and Cameco cut production guidance because reopened mines that had been mothballed struggled to ramp up production to meet renewed demand."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD) (, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario . Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


92,464,826


94.14


5,754,485


5.86


Ramon Barua


92,872,513


94.56


5,346,798


5.44


Paul Adams


94,030,588


95.74


4,188,723


4.26


Eduardo Landin


92,538,800


94.22


5,680,511


5.78


Catharine Farrow


97,933,632


99.71


285,679


0.29


Maria Recart


98,131,039


99.91


88,272


0.09


Sanjay Sarma


97,905,072


99.68


314,239


0.32


Nicolás Hochschild


92,593,016


94.27


5,626,295


5.73


Joao Miranda


95,554,235


97.29


2,665,076


2.71


Jorge Born


92,589,487


94.27


5,629,824


5.73


2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales
de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


104,188,072


99.98


17,837


0.02

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil .

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil , Chile , and Peru .

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c3133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES DISCOVER NEW A HIGH-GRADE SHOWINGS ON THE HOLY GRAIL PROPERTY WEST OF THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE

Silver Investing

Fortuna's Yaramoko Mine reaches one-million-ounce gold pour milestone

Lithium Investing

Lithium and Niobium Anomalies Defined at Mt Gordon

Base Metals Investing

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Gold Investing

First Results Returned from Link Zone Drilling Confirm Multiple Shallow Stacked Lodes

×