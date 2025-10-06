Appia Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm Aktiencheck.de AG and Updates for Non-Brokered Private Placement and PCH Transaction

Appia Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm Aktiencheck.de AG and Updates for Non-Brokered Private Placement and PCH Transaction

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a three-month European advertising and investor awareness campaign with Aktiencheck.de AG. and its principal, Stefan Lindam, both arm's length parties to the Company. Based in Bad Marienberg, Germany, Aktiencheck.de AG will provide up to 5 editorial write-ups, standalone email marketing campaign distribution of the editorial write-ups to opt-in email-addresses of active investors, targeted distribution of the editorial reports to active investors, distribution of the editorial write-ups via social media to active financial investors, and distribution of the editorial write-ups via the aktiencheck.de website (the "Campaign").

The Campaign is anticipated to commence on October 6, 2025, and will run for up to 3 months. The cost of the Campaign is EUR 25,000, the equivalent of approximately CDN $41,000 at current exchange rates. No shares or options are issuable to Aktiencheck.de AG or its principal as part of this engagement.

The principal of Aktiencheck.de AG is Stefan Lindam of Bahnhofstraße 6 56470 Bad Marienberg Deutschland. Mr. Lindam's email is stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de and main contact number is +49 2661 9890020. Aktiencheck.de AG and its principal have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Appia or its securities, and no right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company also wishes to announce that that further to its press release of October 2, 2025, its non-brokered private placement of working capital units ("WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.185 per WC Unit, will remain open for a further closing of up to 3,968,648 WC Units on or before October 20, 2025.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.185 per common share and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (each a "WC Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per WC Warrant Share until the earlier of (i) two (2) years from closing of the Offering (the "Closing"); and (ii) in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is at least $0.40 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, and the 10th trading day (the "Final Trading Day") is at least four (4) months from the Closing, the date which is thirty (30) days from the Final Trading Day (the "Trigger Date").

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that further to its press releases of September 2, 2025, September 23, 2025, October 1, 2025, and October 2, 2025 Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the binding term sheet dated August 29, 2025 (the "Binding Term Sheet") between the Company, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and Ultra. On completion of the Transaction, Ultra will acquire a 50% interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda ("Appia Brasil"), the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil, (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet, Ultra shall have until the close of business on October 15, 2025 to deliver notice to Appia, Antonio and Beko that it intends to close the Transaction. One of the terms of the Transaction requires Ultra to invest US $2 Million into an Appia unit private placement comprising 5,520,000 units priced at $0.50 (CDN) per unit (based upon a US$ to CDN$ exchange rate of $1.38) with each unit consisting of one common share, priced at $0.50 (CDN), and one half of a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.70 (CDN) for 24 months. The funds will be used by Appia for general working capital. See the September 2, 2025 press release for a full list of the terms applicable to the Transaction.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 170 million common shares outstanding, 210 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

