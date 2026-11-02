Apollo Announces the Launch of European Credit Company

ECC is backed by long-term investors led by Apollo as well as ADIC, Athora, Norinchukin, Standard Chartered and Aranda Principal Strategies; launches with €10 billion of lending capacity 

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of European Credit Company ("ECC" or the "Company"), a platform focused exclusively on European performing credit, including corporate and asset-backed lending. The Company launches with more than €10 billion of lending capacity to serve as a long-term financing partner across the region.

ECC was established to help address unprecedented financing needs in Europe driven by the industrial renaissance. The scaled platform brings client-centric, flexible solutions to market across multiple credit asset classes. ECC will finance both large and mid-market opportunities, working with companies, sponsors and real asset owners, including infrastructure and real estate, to help capitalise their unique business needs and support growth in local economies. In addition to its proprietary origination, ECC will source assets through strategic partnerships with European financial institutions as well as have access to Apollo's European credit platform.

The Company is backed by long-term capital investments led by Apollo funds and affiliates, as well as Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), Athora, Norinchukin Bank, Standard Chartered and Aranda Principal Strategies. ECC is led by Chief Executive Officer Giacomo Petrobelli and Chairman Christian Meissner.

ECC CEO Giacomo Petrobelli said, "The formation of ECC is driven by a generational opportunity to mobilise global pools of capital to finance Europe's long-term growth agenda. We aim to build ECC into a premier pan-European credit platform, focused exclusively on the region, with deep local relationships, differentiated sourcing and flexible solutions that span all credit types. Having spent my whole career in European financial services, I am thrilled to now lead ECC, building a new franchise with institutional support from Apollo and the wider investor group."

Apollo President Jim Zelter said, "The Global Industrial Renaissance is creating tremendous financing needs around the world that are acutely felt in Europe, whether it's energy transition and transmission, defense, or digital and traditional infrastructure. With ECC, we are pleased to extend our toolbox in Europe through a dedicated platform and localised approach, working in harmony with the larger Apollo franchise and alongside other leading global financial institutions."

Today, ECC has a presence in Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg City and Milan, with plans to expand to additional markets in the coming quarters.

About European Credit Company

ECC is a premier origination and financing platform in Europe, backed by Apollo and other blue-chip global investors and financial institutions. Our goal is to provide client-centric financing solutions to both large and mid-market opportunities, helping to capitalise growth plans and support the real economy across the region. ECC invests in performing corporate and asset-backed credit, sourcing assets through three differentiated channels: proprietary origination, strategic partnerships with leading European financial institutions, and access to the full breadth of Apollo's European credit platform. The Company operates across key European markets, with presence in Germany, Italy, Jersey, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom. To learn more, please visit: www.europeancredit.co.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Apollo

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
+1 (212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
+1 (212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com

For ECC

Neil Maitland/Victoria Douglas
Kekst CNC
+44 7971 578 507/+44 7908 638 573
ecc@kekstcnc.com


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