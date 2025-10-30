Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 29, 2025
Apex Resources (TSXV:APX,OTC:SLMLF) is a mineral exploration company with a diversified North American portfolio, combining near-term tungsten-gold opportunities in British Columbia with district-scale lithium potential in Nevada.
The company’s flagship Lithium Creek project in Churchill County, Nevada, represents a new lithium-brine discovery opportunity. Geophysical and gravity surveys have outlined extensive low-resistivity zones and complex basin structures—hallmarks of major brine systems—defining multiple drill targets. Just 70 km east of Reno and 30 minutes from Tesla’s Gigafactory, Lithium Creek is strategically positioned within the U.S. battery manufacturing corridor.
Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald project
The Jersey-Emerald project, Apex’s flagship Canadian asset, is a past-producing mine complex hosting tungsten, zinc, lead, gold, and molybdenum. Located 10 km southeast of Salmo, BC, it includes the former Emerald and Jersey mines—once among Canada’s largest producers. Apex is applying modern exploration and geophysics to expand critical mineral zones and identify new targets across the 17,500-hectare property.
Company Highlights
- Critical-minerals focus: Apex’s portfolio is anchored by lithium, tungsten and zinc, all designated as critical by Canada and the US.
- Precious-Metals (Gold&Silver) are important by-products at Jersey-Emerald
- Diversified exploration pipeline: Active drill program at Jersey-Emerald (tungsten-gold-zinc) while preparing to drill Lithium Creek in Nevada.
- Large-scale opportunity: Apex controls contiguous and nearby claim blocks around Salmo, BC, including Jersey-Emerald and Ore Hill, forming a multi-deposit critical- and precious-metal exploration district spanning more than 17,500 hectares with several historic mines, hosting Tungsten, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Gallium, Germanium, Indium, Bismuth, Tellurium and Molybdenum.
- Strong early results in USA: Lithium Creek brine samples up to 393 mg/L lithium, with geophysics outlining multiple deep-basin anomalies.
- Historic infrastructure advantage in Canada: More than $100 million in existing underground workings at Jersey-Emerald; year-round road, rail and power access to both BC projects.
- Tier-1 jurisdictions: Stable, mining-friendly locations in British Columbia and Nevada with clear permitting frameworks.
- Experienced leadership: Proven technical and capital-markets expertise led by CEO Ron Lang and a board made up of seasoned exploration and mining professionals.
This Apex Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Apex Resources (TSXV:APX,OTC:SLMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
APX:CC
The Conversation (0)
27 October
Apex Commences Drilling at Jersey Emerald Property and Announces Amendment to Terms of Lithium Creek Option Agreement
Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program at its Jersey Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia. This program will target deposits of critical minerals, specifically... Keep Reading...
14 October
Apex Closes Flow-Through Financing
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESApex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the flow-through funding (the "FT Financing") with the issuance of... Keep Reading...
01 October
Apex Announces Update on Financing
Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that the Company will not be proceeding with a further tranche of the non-brokered financing (the "Financing") announced in its news releases dated July 25, 2025 and September 3, 2025.The Company also announces... Keep Reading...
03 September
Apex Closes $400,000 Financing
Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 25, 2025, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered financing (the "Financing") with the issuance of 8,000,000... Keep Reading...
21h
Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security
Highlights:idD Portugal Defence, the Portuguese public entity overseeing the nation's Defence Industry, has endorsed Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project as a strategic initiative of national importance.ibD Portugal Defence has direct impact on Portugal's and Europe's defence supply chains.Allied... Keep Reading...
28 October
Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology
Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Stone to H2, Inc. ("Stone to H2"), a New York corporation that owns proprietary technology for subsurface critical mineral... Keep Reading...
22 October
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY
Trading resumes in: Company: West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: WHY All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a... Keep Reading...
22 October
Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha
Substantial Assays Strengthen Shallow Central-South Mineralization and Support Robust Outlook for Upcoming Preliminary Economic AssessmentAllied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing... Keep Reading...
21 October
Allied Critical Metals Closes Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering
Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00