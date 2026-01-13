Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces the assay results of the 2025 drilling program at its Jersey Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia (Figure 1).

A drill program, totalling 938.5 metres in five NQ diameter drillholes, was completed on the Property in 2025. The primary goal of the program was to test for tungsten mineralization near several historical occurrences on the Property, with several nearby ancillary targets of reduced intrusion gold-bismuth mineralization and lead-zinc mineralization. The drill program was completed with high efficiency, which is imparted by the proximity of the Property to the town of Salmo and experienced crews.

Drillholes J25-01 and J25-04 successfully intersected multiple garnet-diopside skarn horizons hosting disseminated scheelite mineralization1. Drillhole J25-01 intersected 0.309% W (0.389% WO3) over 0.98 m (222.72-223.70 m), extending the Emerald East Zone. Drillhole J25-04 encountered 0.291% W (0.367% WO3) over 0.96 m (24.34-25.30 m) at the historical Alfie Showing, providing important stratigraphic and structural information in the overburden covered area along with drillhole J25-05. Drillhole J25-02 intersected 3.16% Zn over 3.30 m (34.00-37.30 m) and 11.3% Zn over 0.80 m (46.40- 47.20 m). Drillhole J25-03 encountered the underlying granitic intrusion before reaching the targeted Lower Zinc Horizon target, leaving good potential remaining in this area south of the Jersey Mine.

The Property hosts multiple historical occurrences and new targets for critical and precious metal mineralization. The district was first established with the discovery of high-grade orogenic gold mineralization in the Sheep Creek area (Figure 2). The Jersey Emerald Property contains the southern extension of this belt hosting the Summit, Ore Hill, and Bonanza Mines which all produced high-grade gold and silver from polymetallic quartz veins in the Sheep Creek Anticline. The weighted average grades produced from the three mines combined are 1.11 oz/t Au (34.57 g/t Au) and 2.00 oz/t Ag (62.46 g/t Ag)2 over a total 3,349 tonnes mined.

The rush for gold led prospectors southwest of Sheep Creek to discover significant lead-zinc mineralization at the Jersey, HB, and ReMac Mines. This southern Kootenay Arc district is the second largest producer of zinc in the province and near to the Pb-Zn smelter located in Trail. The Emerald Mine was an important tungsten producer for Canada and hosts a current indicated resource estimate of 1,472,803 tonnes grading 0.173% WO3 and inferred resource estimate of 5,128,045 tonnes grading 0.227% WO33. Significant gold and silver mineralization was also discovered in this area, although the focus from the 1940's onward was for the Mississippi Valley Type Pb-Zn mineralization and Skarn-hosted tungsten mineralization.

There is now excellent potential indicated for high-grade precious metal mineralization along the Western Ag-Au Trend associated with Laib Formation carbonate and clastic rocks primarily in the west limb of the Jersey Anticline. Several important occurrences occur along this trend with the Aspen Mine to the north, the Leroy Showing in the central area, and the newly acquired Meadow View Showing in the southern portion of the +12-kilometre-long trend.

The Aspen Mine was developed between 1912 and 1928 and drilling in 1980-1981 defined a historical resource of 54,146 tons of 6.85 oz/ton Ag (234.8 g/t Ag) with minor lead-zinc-copper-gold values over an average thickness of 11.17 feet (3.40 m)4. The Aspen Showing is located ~2.0 km south of the Aspen Mine and records similar mineralization with 2018 grab sample results up to 286 g/t Ag and 1.29 g/t Au5.

The mineralization at the Aspen Mine is described as silicified limestone hosting discrete tetrahedrite mineralization with high silver grades. Similar mineralization is described at the Meadowview Showing, which was recently acquired by the Company after decades of being held but not worked. The Meadow View Showing has reported assays between 27 and 69 oz/t silver (925 - 2,365 g/t Ag) during early production in 1926 and has not been subject to modern exploration6.

The Leroy Showing is characterized by a series of pits, adits and trenches along a 300 m corridor near the centre of the western Ag-Au Trend. Several grab samples from quartz-pyrrhotite-pyrite veins and silicified zones near the Reeves Limestone-Emerald Argillite contact have returned greater than 20.0 g/t Au and a chip sample collected in 1994 returned 5.97 g/t Au over 3.00 m of silicified limestone7.

Footnote 1: All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks and standards was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 10th sample, or a minimum of 10% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to ALS Labs in Langley, British Columbia. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of ALS Labs Au-AA25 for Au and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. Au-AA25 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 30 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ME-MS61 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 44 other elements. For tungsten results above 1,000 ppm W using method ME-MS61, samples were assayed by fusion with XRF finish (ALS Labs method ME-XRF15b). Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals. Conversion of W% to WO3% is done for comparison purposes and at a factor of WO3% = W% x 1.2610.

Footnote 2: BC Minfile Database.

Footnote 3: Bird, S. 2021. NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Jersey-Emerald Project. Posted on SEDAR and on Company website.

Footnote 4: The QP cannot verify the historical resource estimate. Taylor, D.P. 1984. Report on the Aspen Silver Property. BC Property File Report #PF674409.

Footnote 5: Historical sampling by Margaux Resources who held the property under option from ApexResources. Sample results and analytical certificates provided to Apex and checked by QP.

Footnote 6: Fyles, J.T. and Hewlett, C., 1959. Stratigraphy and structure of the Salmo lead-zinc area; BC Ministry of Energy and Mines. Bulletin, 41, p.162.

Footnote 7: Troup, A.G. 1994. Assessment Report on the Jersey Property. BC Assessment Report #23486.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Apex Resources Inc.
Ron Lang,
President & CEO

Ph. +1(250) 212-7119 or info@apxresources.com website: www.apxresources.com

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund exploration work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Project; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in conducting work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280183

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Apex ResourcesAPX:CCTSXV:APXBattery Metals Investing
APX:CC
Apex Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Apex Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Apex Resources (TSXV:APX)

Apex Resources

Strategic critical minerals assets in North America focused on tungsten and lithium

Strategic critical minerals assets in North America focused on tungsten and lithium Keep Reading...
Apex Provides Corporate Update

Apex Provides Corporate Update

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective today, following the resignation of Dennis Cojuco as the Company's CFO.Mr. Malana brings more than 20 years... Keep Reading...
Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a drilling program at its Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia.Drilling was successfully completed on the road-accessible... Keep Reading...
Apex Commences Drilling at Jersey Emerald Property and Announces Amendment to Terms of Lithium Creek Option Agreement

Apex Commences Drilling at Jersey Emerald Property and Announces Amendment to Terms of Lithium Creek Option Agreement

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program at its Jersey Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia. This program will target deposits of critical minerals, specifically... Keep Reading...
Apex Closes Flow-Through Financing

Apex Closes Flow-Through Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESApex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the flow-through funding (the "FT Financing") with the issuance of... Keep Reading...
Apex Announces Update on Financing

Apex Announces Update on Financing

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that the Company will not be proceeding with a further tranche of the non-brokered financing (the "Financing") announced in its news releases dated July 25, 2025 and September 3, 2025.The Company also announces... Keep Reading...
Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized multiple term sheets with strategic investors to fund Phase 1 of the Company's proposed Battery Anode... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Best-to-date titanium–vanadium–iron drill results at Trapper Zone underscore Radar's large-scale oxide system within the 160 km² Dykes River intrusive complex near tidewater in Labrador Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, January 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to provide a summary of its key 2025 accomplishments and a review of its 2026 exploration strategy at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce a maiden, open-pit Mineral Inferred Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 52.2 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.08% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 for its wholly owned Mirage Project located in the Eeyou... Keep Reading...
EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100mDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Apex Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Apex Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Energy Investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Base Metals Investing

Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report