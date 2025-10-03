Antler Gold Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of Technical Advisor

Antler Gold Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of Technical Advisor

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL,OTC:ALRGF) ("Antler" or the "Company") has announced that due to increasing requirements of his other public company positions, Mr. Dale Verran has resigned as a director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. Mr. Verran has also agreed to continue supporting and contributing to the Company by accepting the position of Technical Advisor.

"On behalf of Antler Gold, I'd like to thank Dale for his guidance and expertise which have been invaluable to the Company over the years. We wish him continued success and appreciate we will continue the ability to access his significant technical expertise as it pertains to African geology and projects," commented Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of Antler Gold and contribute to the Company's progress over the years. While my professional commitments now require greater focus elsewhere, I look forward to continuing to support Antler as a Technical Advisor," commented Mr. Verran.

The Company has recently commenced a strategic review to ensure its portfolio and activities are aligned with its long-term objective to create shareholder value. This process includes evaluating its existing projects and strategy while continuing to assess new opportunities.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL,OTC:ALRGF) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Southern Africa. The Company continues to assess its current portfolio and new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model, which generates short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to upside generated from the discovery process.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Antler and its subsidiaries. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Chris Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc. at +264 81 220 2439 or email at chris@antlergold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269081

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Antler GoldANTL:CCTSXV:ANTLPrecious Metals Investing
ANTL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Antler Gold

Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered the definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") for the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.The previously announced... Keep Reading...
Antler Gold Provides Update on the Erongo Gold Project Option Agreement

Antler Gold Provides Update on the Erongo Gold Project Option Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the expected execution date of the previously announced option agreement with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") regarding the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.As announced... Keep Reading...
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Further to Antler Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") News Release dated May 23, 2024 (the "Erongo Gold News Release"), the transaction contemplated in the Letter of Intent between the Company and Fortress Asset Management LLC, as described in the Erongo Gold News Release, is... Keep Reading...
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd ("Antler Nam"), has signed a binding Letter Of Intent ("LOI") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress" or the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company.... Keep Reading...
Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its land holding in Namibia. Two additional exploration licenses have been awarded to Antler by the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia, pending issuance of environmental clearance, as well as the... Keep Reading...
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide a market update on activities across the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, where the Company is rapidly advancing numerous parallel workstreams. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Surface work confirms Cu-Mo-Au mineralization, classic porphyry type style-alteration, and active gold workings, reinforcing district-scale upside at Quimbaya's flagship project in Colombia. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7,... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Above US$48, Approaches All-time High

platinum investing

Platinum Price Surges Past US$1,600 Mark to Fresh 12 Year High

gold investing

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Battery Metals Investing

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

copper investing

BHP's 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams