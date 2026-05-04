Anthropic Partners with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs to Launch Enterprise AI Services Firm

Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs today announced the formation of a new AI-native enterprise services firm that will work with companies to rapidly bring Claude into their core business operations. The new firm is a standalone entity with Anthropic engineering and partnership resources embedded directly within its team.

Alongside the founding partners, the new company is backed by a consortium of leading alternative asset managers including General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital. The new firm will benefit from the consortium's broad network of hundreds of companies to design, build, and maintain enterprise AI deployments, establishing a scalable platform for sustained growth.

Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic, said: "Enterprise demand for Claude is significantly outpacing any single delivery model. Our partnerships with the world's leading systems integrators are central to how Claude reaches large enterprises. This new firm brings additional operating capability to the ecosystem and capital from leading alternative asset managers. We are proud to build it alongside Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and our other partners."

Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone, said: "We intend to build a scaled, world-class company to deploy Anthropic's incredible technology across a range of businesses in our portfolio and beyond. We believe it can help break down one of the most significant bottlenecks to enterprise AI adoption by expanding the number of highly skilled implementation partners."

Patrick Healy, CEO at Hellman & Friedman, said: "This is a rare convergence: massive market need, the unmatched AI technical capability of Anthropic, and a consortium of investors with the reach to scale fast. The near-term value to our portfolio companies is substantial, and we are excited by the long-term potential to build the definitive enterprise AI services platform."

Marc Nachmann, Global Head of Asset and Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, said: "This is a compelling investment opportunity for our clients and will enable mid-market companies to deploy Anthropic's AI solutions to drive meaningful impact in their business. By democratizing access to forward-deployed engineers, the new company can help the expansive network of portfolio companies in our Asset Management business and other companies of similar sizes accelerate AI adoption to grow and scale their operations."

The company will serve as an accelerant in bringing AI solutions to mid-size companies, helping to drive adoption across an initial customer base of both portfolio companies of the investment firms and independent companies that can benefit from the platform.

Claude's capabilities change on a monthly or even weekly basis, which creates a different kind of engineering challenge than traditional software deployment. The systems that companies build with AI need to evolve as the models underneath them improve. Because the firm's engineers will work in close coordination with Anthropic's research and product teams, the implementations they deliver are designed to do that from day one.

Some of the largest opportunities for AI sit in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, real estate, infrastructure, and more. Building and maintaining frontier AI systems requires a depth of expertise that is scarce even among the world's most sophisticated organizations. This new AI-native enterprise services firm will help leading businesses deploy AI at the speed and scale that their competitive positions require.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation—a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good—and controlled by a Long-Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on a limited number of large-scale equity investments in high-quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation, and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors, including technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer services & retail, and information, content & business services. Since its founding in 1984, H&F has invested in over 100 companies and has over $115 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com

About Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.7 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2026.

Press Contacts
For Anthropic: press@anthropic.com
For Blackstone: Matthew.Anderson@Blackstone.com
For Hellman & Friedman: H&F-US@fgsglobal.com
For Goldman Sachs: Mary.athridge@gs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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