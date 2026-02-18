Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding the planned extension of the Phase 1 drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Phase 1 Extension program is being operated by Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") under the option and joint venture agreement announced on October 9, 2025, pursuant to which Anteros may ultimately earn up to a 49% interest in the Project.

The Phase 1 Extension program is designed to leverage existing historical drill infrastructure to minimize costs and surface disturbance while advancing key technical objectives. In coordination with Rift as operator, preparations are underway for mobilization and recommencement of drilling. The drill is currently on site and mobilization to the next pad is anticipated in the near term. Full crew arrival is expected on or about February 23, 2026, with drilling expected to recommence shortly thereafter, subject to final field conditions.

The planned extension program builds on findings from drill hole RM26-01, which intersected a pressurized gas occurrence at a depth of approximately 877 metres (as reported on January 23, 2026) within a narrow fault zone in Archean basement rocks of the Quetico Subprovince. The Company has sealed the casing of RM26-01 at surface to monitor for potential gas recharge and will attempt to retrieve a pressurized gas sample if sufficient flow is observed. The 877-metre occurrence is located approximately 100 metres from drill hole WM01-08, which reportedly encountered pressurized gas when drilled in 2001. The significance, continuity, and composition of the gas remain under evaluation.

RM26-01 also intersected discontinuous orthomagmatic sulphide mineralization in the basal cumulate sequence of the Seagull Intrusion between approximately 589 and 608 metres. The mineralization is disseminated to locally weakly net-textured. Historical drilling in the Seagull Intrusion reported platinum-palladium mineralization within basal zones; such information has not been independently verified by Anteros and is provided for context only. Laboratory assay results from RM26-01 are pending.

The geology of the Seagull Intrusion is characterized by a thick sequence of mafic-ultramafic rocks, including several hundred metres of lherzolite and pyroxenite. Under certain geological conditions, such rock types may undergo serpentinization reactions, a natural process that can generate hydrogen.

The extension program is designed to further evaluate the previously encountered gas occurrence and associated geological structures, while continuing assessment of sulphide mineralization where encountered.

Hole WM00-05 has been identified as a potential re-entry candidate. The proposed work may involve refurbishment of existing casing, and approximately 115 metres of extension drilling to test the ~877 metre elevation corresponding to the gas occurrence previously reported in RM26-01. Depending on drilling results and operational considerations, the program may include wedging to further evaluate sulphide mineralization within the basal contact zone.

"The proposed Phase 1 extension represents a logical next step to build on observations from RM26-01 and advance our understanding of the Seagull critical minerals system," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros. "By extending and/or wedging off an existing hole like WM00-05, we aim to further evaluate the gas occurrence and basal sulphide mineralization while minimizing additional expenditure."

The Company will provide further updates as program plans advance, drilling recommences, and additional information becomes available. All observations to date are visual or preliminary in nature, and laboratory assay results are pending.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Seagull Project was prepared by Rift Minerals Inc. and has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and who is independent of Anteros Metals Inc. This information has not been independently verified by Anteros Metals Inc. and is provided for geological context only.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company applies a technically driven, data-supported exploration approach targeting critical minerals and emerging strategic commodities relevant to the global energy transition.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private corporation based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, founded in 2024 by Steven Stares, Michael Stares, Cliff Hickman and Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Ontario). Rift has completed early-stage exploration work on the Seagull Project, including an Ambient Noise Tomography survey completed by Sisprobe, France.

For further information:
Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Chris Morrison
Director
chris@anterosmetals.com | +1-709-725-6520
16 Forest Road, Suite 200, St. John's, NL, Canada A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

