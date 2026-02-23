Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 833,334 flow-through units in the capital of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit and up to 1,111,111 hard dollar units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one common share, issued on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one whole common share purchase warrant, issued on a non-flow-through basis (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed $0.15 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which also qualify for the Canadian government's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. Each Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one whole Warrant.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes and the gross proceeds of the Offering received from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company applies a technically driven, data-supported exploration approach targeting critical minerals and emerging strategic commodities relevant to the global energy transition.

For further information:
Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Chris Morrison
Director
chris@anterosmetals.com | +1-709-725-6520
16 Forest Road, Suite 200, St. John's, NL, Canada A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

