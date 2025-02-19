Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a formal application under the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for its 100%-owned Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property ("Havens Steady or the "Property") in south-central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Company's application seeks participation in both the Critical Mineral Assistance ("CMA") and Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance ("PCMA") funding streams, which provide enhanced rebates for critical mineral exploration activities in the province.

By leveraging these funding streams, Anteros aims to expand the known mineralization at Havens Steady and work toward defining a new critical mineral deposit for Newfoundland and Labrador.

JEA APPLICATION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Havens Steady hosts a polymetallic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") system with significant occurrences of zinc, copper, silver, lead, and gold, qualifying the project for both CMA and PCMA components of the JEA Program.
  • Anteros has proposed a diamond drilling campaign comprising four (4) holes of 500 metres each for a total of 2,000 metres. Drilling is designed to step out from existing mineralized zones defined by more than 8,000 metres of historical drilling and intercepts of polymetallic, Kuroko-style VMS mineralization.
  • The Company has secured all necessary drilling and exploration approvals from the Mineral Lands Division of Newfoundland and Labrador. Located close to hydroelectric power and a skilled regional workforce, the Property benefits from excellent infrastructure and year-round road access in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.
  • The 1,000-metre known strike length is hosted in an altered felsic volcanic sequence, analogous to other large VMS deposits in the Buchans-Victoria Lake area. Historical work has identified multiple untested geophysical anomalies and strong precious-metal (gold-silver) and base-metal (zinc-lead-copper) intercepts. The Company intends to further evaluate these high-priority targets to bolster the province's growing inventory of critical minerals.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/241318_949aed4d9488e95b_002.jpg

Figure 1: Havens Steady Property location (1:350,000 scale)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/241318_949aed4d9488e95b_002full.jpg

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has performed comprehensive digital compilation of historic data, confirming multiple conductive anomalies derived from past airborne electromagnetic surveys and highlighting several zones of high-grade sphalerite, galena, bornite, and chalcopyrite mineralization. Building on these findings and a newly established 3D modeling effort that refines the positions of various mineralized horizons, the Company is undertaking a Phase One exploration program with a CAD $300,000 budget. This initial phase, scheduled to begin in early summer of 2025, will focus on four diamond drill holes designed to extend mineralization along the Property's known 1,000-metre strike. Drilling targets will be selected using historical drill data, a recently digitized geophysical survey, and detailed structural interpretations of the VMS system, with the aim of delineating higher-grade shoots enriched with copper and gold. Drilling results are expected to inform a future NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

  • 100%-owned by Anteros Metals

  • Road accessible and situated in a region renowned for rich, Kuroko-type VMS deposits

  • Proximal to the past-producing Duck Pond Mine and other major VMS operations within the renowned Buchans Mining District

  • 1,000-metre corridor of lead-zinc-silver ± copper-gold mineralization, extending to over 800 metres below surface

  • Historic drilled intercepts include:

    • 25.38m of 0.10% Cu, 0.52%Pb, 1.78% Zn, 13.74g/t Ag, and 0.09g/t Au in HS09-21 from 133.77m

    • 59.70m of 0.11% Cu, 0.17% Pb, 0.66% Zn, 8.32g/t Ag, and 0.23g/t Au in HS-87-2 from 9.20m

    • 97.70m of 0.04% Cu, 0.33% Pb, 1.57% Zn, 9.20g/t Ag, and 0.09g/t Au in HS-88-05 from 298.00m

  • Historic drilled intercepts of gold and/or copper enrichment, including:

    • 2.72m of 2.1% Cu, 3.6% Pb, 6.17% Zn, 56.42g/t Ag, and 1.82g/t Au in HS09-18 from 97.42m

    • 1.70m of 3.80% Cu, 1.06% Pb, 2.90% Zn, 78.20g/t Ag, and 3.04g/t Au in HS09-21 from 80.80m

    • 0.50m of 3.10% Cu, 0.16%Pb, 0.85% Zn, 23.80g/t Ag, and 0.59g/t Au in HS09-21 from 120.75m

    • 25.38m of 0.10% Cu, 0.52%Pb, 1.78% Zn, 13.74g/t Ag, and 0.09g/t Au in HS09-21 from 133.77m

    • 2.60m of 2.94 g/t Au in HS-87-2 from 13.70m

    • 1.30m of 4.16% Cu in HS-86-86 from 134.7m

  • Valid exploration permits in place, ensuring a streamlined 2025 drill program

  • Complements the Company's Strickland VMS property, emphasizing a strategic focus on copper-zinc-lead as critical minerals for project portfolio expansion and economic growth

REGIONAL SETTING

Havens Steady is located within the Central Mobile Belt of the Dunnage Zone in Newfoundland and Labrador, an area underlain by Cambrian to Silurian volcanic and sedimentary sequences, as well as associated intrusive rocks. Situated along the periphery of the Victoria Lake Supergroup, home to several important volcanic assemblages, the Property resides within a mining-friendly jurisdiction that has historically yielded large, polymetallic VMS deposits. Notably, the past-producing Duck Pond Mine, only 15 kilometres away, reported pre-production reserves of 4.078 million tonnes grading 3.29% Cu, 5.68% Zn, 59.3 g/t Ag, and 0.86 g/t Au, in addition to an inferred and measured resource of 1.073 million tonnes of 3.04% Cu, 7.05% Zn, 71.2g/t Ag and 0.8g/t Au (Canadian Mining Journal, Aug 1, 2006).

The district's record of high-grade copper, zinc, and precious metal production underlines the geological potential of this emerging critical mineral hub.

GEOLOGICAL SETTING

Dominated by felsic volcanic rocks interbedded with graphitic argillites and siltstones, the Property exhibits strong sericitization and silicification, with chloritic alteration intimately associated with massive and stringer sulfide zones (Figure 2). The multiple known mineralized horizons host notable occurrences of sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite. The broader Buchans-Victoria Lake area is known globally for rich polymetallic ore bodies akin to the prolific Kuroko deposits of Japan.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/241318_949aed4d9488e95b_003.jpg

Figure 2: Geology, geophysics, and historical drilling at Havens Steady

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/241318_949aed4d9488e95b_003full.jpg

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information regarding the Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program, please visit: https://www.gov.nl.ca/iet/mines/exploration/mip/jea/

Additional details about Havens Steady and Anteros Metal's operations are available in the Company's Investor DECK, downloadable on the Company website:
https://anterosmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Anteros_Deck_February_2025.pdf

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Halle, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Halle is independent of Anteros Metals Inc. within the meaning of NI 43-101.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information please contact or visit:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com
Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com
Social: @anterosmetals

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Morrison
Director

Email: chris@anterosmetals.com
Phone: +1-709-725-6520
Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact

16 Forest Road, Suite 200
St. John's, NL, Canada
A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241318

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ANT:CC
Anteros Metals
Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT)

Anteros Metals


Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Strategic Commercial Development Plan for Lithium Production

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

