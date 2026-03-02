Anixa Biosciences to Host 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Provide Corporate Update Highlighting Recent Clinical and Regulatory Progress

Presentation to Review Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Survival Observations and Dose Escalation, as well as Final Phase 1 Breast Cancer Vaccine Data

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it will host its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in a virtual format. The Meeting will be open to all interested parties, including non-stockholders.

Following the formal business and voting portion of the Meeting, Anixa Chairman and CEO Dr. Amit Kumar will deliver an investor presentation and corporate update. The presentation will include a review of recent clinical milestones across the Company's oncology pipeline, including:

  • Encouraging survival observations and regulatory approval for substantial dose escalation in the Company's ongoing Phase 1 ovarian cancer CAR-T trial; and
  • Final Phase 1 data from the breast cancer vaccine program, which met primary endpoints and demonstrated favorable tolerability and protocol-defined immune responses in the majority of participants.

The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

The Meeting may be accessed online at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIX2026

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
President, COO & CFO
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-host-2026-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-and-provide-corporate-update-highlighting-recent-clinical-and-regulatory-progress-302700688.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Anixa Biosciences Inc.ANIXnasdaq:anixnanotech investing
ANIX
The Conversation (0)

Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Keep Reading...
Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.comevents for the... Keep Reading...
Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this... Keep Reading...
Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Keep Reading...
G6 Materials

G6 Materials

OverviewG6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG,OTCQB:GPHBF) provides high-tech graphene solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications at low costs. Through the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., G6 Materials currently offers over 100 graphene and... Keep Reading...
G6 Materials Corp Closes $1,001,000 Private Placement

G6 Materials Corp Closes $1,001,000 Private Placement

G6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) (the “Company” or “G6”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement and issued 14,300,001 units at a price of $0.07 per unit to raise aggregate proceeds of $1,001,000.07. Each unit consists of one common share and one... Keep Reading...
G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. (the “Company” or “G6”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from C$350,000 to $1,001,000. The Company will issue up to 14,300,000 Units for total gross proceeds of up to... Keep Reading...
G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

G6 Materials Corp. (the “Company” or “G6”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to provide an update from its Research & Development department. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has drastically altered the economic landscape, and G6 management is optimizing the business model to accommodate the new... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610