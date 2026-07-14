Anixa Biosciences Expands Global Patent Portfolio with Australian Patent Acceptance for Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

Notice of Acceptance marks first Australian patent covering Anixa's breast cancer vaccine platform

Continues expansion of global intellectual property coverage in markets with increasing breast cancer incidence rates

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that IP Australia has issued a Notice of Acceptance for a new patent related to Anixa's breast cancer vaccine technology.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

This patent, exclusively licensed from Cleveland Clinic, will provide protection for the Company's novel approach to breast cancer treatment and prevention in Australia. The patent is titled, "Vaccine Adjuvants and Formulations," and the co-inventors are Dr. Justin Johnson and the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, both of Cleveland Clinic.

The acceptance further expands the international scope of Anixa's intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Australian patent complements patents issued in the United States and other key global jurisdictions, including Europe, China, and Japan, among others, and represents an important step toward potential future regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts outside the United States.

In a recently completed Phase 1 trial, at Cleveland Clinic and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the vaccine met all major primary endpoints, was safe and well tolerated, and generated protocol defined immune responses in more than 74% of participants. These results support continued clinical development of the Company's novel preventive and therapeutic breast cancer vaccine.

"This newly accepted patent continues the broad international recognition of the novelty and potential of our breast cancer vaccine," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "As we continue clinical development in the U.S., our growing international patent estate further strengthens our ability to pursue global opportunities and potentially partner with larger pharmaceutical companies for worldwide commercialization."

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide, and while survival rates in Australia remain high, incidence rates have continued to increase. Despite significant advances in screening and treatment, there are currently no approved vaccines designed to prevent breast cancer.

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine is based on immunizing against human α-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is aberrantly expressed in certain types of breast cancer. This "retired" protein strategy, developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed exclusively to Anixa, aims to selectively prime the immune system to prevent tumor formation while avoiding harm to normal tissue, particularly in aggressive forms of the disease such as triple-negative breast cancer.

By reinforcing its global patent estate, Anixa is laying the groundwork for future international development and commercialization strategies. The Company's broader vaccine platform also targets other high-incidence cancers and is designed to transform how the medical community approaches cancer prevention. If successful, the technology could represent one of the first preventive vaccine approaches targeting breast cancer.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
President, COO & CFO
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

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