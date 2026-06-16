Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (June 16, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"), is installing children's playground equipment at eleven rural primary schools and kindergartens located across the Block VIII oil and gas concession in southwest Cambodia. The community project was undertaken following direct consultation with families and communities in the areas where EnerCam is advancing its drilling program and reflects a response to community needs assessments directly with the communities themselves.
Figure 1: Delivery of components of playground equipment, arranged by EnerCam as part of its response to the educational needs assessment of communities in the Block VIII area, featuring a covered tower, climbing ladders, swings, balance beams, a crawl-through tunnel, and a see-saw.
Each playground is purpose-built from locally-sourced, pressure treated bamboo and includes a raised play tower, climbing ladders and ropes, swings, balance beams, a crawl-through tunnel, and a see-saw. The structures are designed and assembled on site by a Cambodian crew, supporting local craftsmanship while providing safe, durable recreation space for children from kindergarten through grade six.
Installation of the eleven sets began on June 2, 2026 and is being carried out school by school across provinces within the concession. Completed and in-progress locations include three schools in Koh Kong Province together with additional schools in Kampong Speu Province. The remaining sets are scheduled for completion in the coming weeks.
Delayne Weeks, CEO commented, "This playground equipment came directly out of listening to the representatives of the communities in our drilling areas about their community needs. Like many communities even in developed areas, the actual school facility is put in place but outdoor playgrounds can be virtually non-existent. Therefore, we found this was a consistent request as part of educational needs from the 11 communes across the provinces."
The school administrators sign agreements whereby they agree to maintain the bamboo structures with weatherproofing and regular care as part of the agreement between EnerCam and the communities.
Weeks continues, "Building safe places for children to play is a basic expectation by our team; it matters to families, and it reflects how we want to operate everywhere we work in Cambodia. Our commitment to social and educational improvement is a core part of who we are as a company. Working alongside families, local authorities, and Indigenous communities across Cambodia is not separate from our resource exploration activities — it is fundamental to how we operate. Earning the trust of the people whose land we operate on is just as important to us as the technical work; combining these community and social elements is an integral part of advancing Block VIII."
Figure 2: Students playing on a newly installed playground in the Block VIII area. Most of the sites are primary schools with students in kindergarten through grade six.
The playground initiative adds to a growing slate of community programs that EnerCam and Angkor sponsor across the Block VIII oil territory and the Company's two mineral license areas, including English language training for children, installation of water filtration systems and latrines, motor vehicle safety training, and financial fraud awareness sessions. To date, the various educational platforms undertaken by Angkor and EnerCam has reached several thousand youth and students, all delivered in partnership with local authorities.
ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The original 7,300 km² license was reduced to approximately 4,300 km² upon voluntary removal of parks and protected areas, subsequently adjusted through government remapping directed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and then expanded by 220 km² with the addition of the Kirirom Basin in the northeast, resulting in the current area of approximately 4,095 km².
EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. As it has completed an additional Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, which is now submitted for approval by the Ministry of Environment, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.
As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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