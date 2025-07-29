Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - July 29, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") met with officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") and the General Department of Petroleum ("GDP") to request an additional 220 square kilometers as part of Block VIII to include a potential sub-basin for exploration of oil and gas.
Following field scoping, data analysis, and indications of hydrocarbon potential, the technical team, headed by EnerCam's Keith Edwards, provided a presentation to members and authorities of GDP and MME. The presentation focused on the addition of a 220 square kilometer area in the northeast section of Block VIII to expand the boundaries of Block VIII. The area indicates potential for a sub-basin that the EnerCam team refers to as the ‘Mussel Basin' named primarily based on the shape of the potential basin.
The most recent research of the geoscience team indicates that it would be prudent to expand the boundaries in the northeast corner of Block VIII and include the expansion as part of the explored territory including the basin in the 2D seismic to be undertaken over the next 40 days.
Figure 1 Outline of Block VIII with proposed Mussel Basin encapsulated within the boundaries and proposed seismic lines (left)and details and coordinates showing all exclusions and the proposed additional area(right).
Figure 2 EnerCam's technical manager, Keith Edwards, presents to officials from GDP and MME regarding proposed boundary expansion to be included in the exploration and activities of Block VIII.
The response from the meeting was positive. The Company expects an answer within a few weeks, well in time to include the new area in the existing seismic program.
On the mineral activities in Cambodia, in the northwest area of the country and forty kilometers south of the Thailand / Cambodia border, drilling activities of the Andong Bor license were suspended on July 24 due to border conflicts. With the Malaysian Chairman of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) hosting the Prime Ministers or representative of Thailand and Cambodia, the recent announcement of a ceasefire on July 28 th comes as a relief for all citizens.
The drilling program will continue when equipment is back in place, and it is deemed to be safe to resume.
Other activities, both for minerals in the northeast area of Ratanakiri province and for the oil & gas exploration in the southwest Block VIII continued without interruption.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.
