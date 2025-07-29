Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - July 29, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") met with officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") and the General Department of Petroleum ("GDP") to request an additional 220 square kilometers as part of Block VIII to include a potential sub-basin for exploration of oil and gas.

 

  Following field scoping, data analysis, and indications of hydrocarbon potential, the technical team, headed by EnerCam's Keith Edwards, provided a presentation to members and authorities of GDP and MME.  The presentation focused on the addition of a 220 square kilometer area in the northeast section of Block VIII to expand the boundaries of Block VIII.  The area indicates potential for a sub-basin that the EnerCam team refers to as the ‘Mussel Basin' named primarily based on the shape of the potential basin.  

 

  The most recent research of the geoscience team indicates that it would be prudent to expand the boundaries in the northeast corner of Block VIII and include the expansion as part of the explored territory including the basin in the 2D seismic to be undertaken over the next 40 days.  

 

    
  Figure 1  Outline of Block VIII with proposed Mussel Basin encapsulated within the boundaries and proposed seismic lines (left)and details and coordinates showing all exclusions and the proposed additional area(right).  

 

    
  Figure 2 EnerCam's technical manager, Keith Edwards, presents to officials from GDP and MME regarding proposed boundary expansion to be included in the exploration and activities of Block VIII.  

 

  The response from the meeting was positive.  The Company expects an answer within a few weeks, well in time to include the new area in the existing seismic program.  

 

  On the mineral activities in Cambodia, in the northwest area of the country and forty kilometers south of the Thailand / Cambodia border, drilling activities of the Andong Bor license were suspended on July 24 due to border conflicts.  With the Malaysian Chairman of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) hosting the Prime Ministers or representative of Thailand and Cambodia, the recent announcement of a ceasefire on July 28   th   comes as a relief for all citizens.  

 

  The drilling program will continue when equipment is back in place, and it is deemed to be safe to resume.  

 

  Other activities, both for minerals in the northeast area of Ratanakiri province and for the oil & gas exploration in the southwest Block VIII continued without interruption.  

 

   ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:   

 

   Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.  The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.  The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025.  Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.   

 

   CONTACT:     Delayne Weeks - CEO   

 

   Email:      info@angkorresources.com        Website:     angkor      resources.com    

 

   Telephone:     +1 (780) 831-8722   

 

   Please follow @AngkorResources on     ,     ,     ,      Instagram      and     .   

 

   Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   

 

   Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising     the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o     f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.   

 

Overview

Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK, OTC:ANKOF) is Cambodia’s premier Canadian mineral explorer and project generator with more than 30 prospects across five licenses covering a 983-square-kilometer land package, plus a recently granted oil and gas license for a 7,300-square-kilometer inland basin. Since 2009, Angkor Resources has been actively exploring its extensive holdings in Cambodia. Mapping and drilling completed to date show evidence of gold, copper, silver, molybdenum and other minerals across all five licenses.

Angkor Resources has entered into over 10 deals to date on its properties with a total value of over US$23 million. These have included several multi-year earn-in exploration funding agreements with major international companies, such as the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) and Hommy 5 Resources Inc. The company also has a sliding scale two percent to 7.5 percent net smelter return (NSR) with Mesco Gold (Cambodia) Co. Ltd. on its Phum Syarung gold project, which is now permitted and has entered an advanced-stage of mining infrastructure construction.

Cambodia's Premier Project Generator

Angkor Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement Raising $770,000

Angkor Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement Raising $770,000

 

  Angkor Resources Corp. 
             
 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB TheNewswire - (July 16, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKUR) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement  that was previously announced (See release dated July 4, 2025) and will issue an a total of 4,400,001 units (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of CAD $770,000 (the " Offering ").   The Units were offered at $0.175 and are comprised of one common share (each a " Common Share ") and one-half Common Share purchase warrant each full Warrant exercisable to purchase a common share at 0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Angkor Resources Announces Private Placement

Angkor Resources Announces Private Placement

 

  Angkor Resources Corp. 
             
 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - July 4, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces a private placement of up to $750,000, to consist of the sale of up to 4,285,714 units at a price of $0.175 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half  common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

Angkor Resources Reports Drilling Copper Porphyry on Andong Bor License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Reports Drilling Copper Porphyry on Andong Bor License, Cambodia

 

  Angkor Resources Corp. 
             
 

Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces commencement of drilling on the Andong Bor ground to Thmei North prospect on the Andong Bor license

OTC:ANKOF

Angkor To Issue Shares

Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK, OTC:ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to provide an update on a stock issuance and the Company’s Covid-19 response.

As previously announced in a press release dated January 13, 2020, the Company entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Hommy Oyadao Inc. (“Hommy”), under which Hommy may earn up to a 70% interest in Angkor’s Oyadao North License in exchange for payments totalling USD $4.6 million to fund exploration. In addition, Hommy was granted an initial 10% earn-in interest in Oyadao by releasing its previous interest by Hommy 5 Resources Inc. in Angkor’s Banlung License (see press release dated Sept. 19, 2018) and agreeing to convert 50% of Hommy’s completed exploration and development expenditures under the previous Banlung Agreement into shares of Angkor Resources Corp. at a fixed price of CDN $0.25 per share, subject to the approval of the TSXV. At the time of the end of the Banlung Agreement on January 8, 2020, 50% of Hommy’s completed exploration and development expenditures was agreed to total USD $450,000, representing 2,344,680 common shares of Angkor, which Angkor now will be applying to the TSXV for approval to issue.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Delivers Dental Care Campaign In Rural Cambodia

Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK, OTC:ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) was pleased to facilitate a regional dental campaign in collaboration with an American dental team in northeastern Cambodia this January.

Dental Campaign 2020 took place from January 1 to 4 this year providing free and much needed dental care to indigenous people and rural village members from more remote parts of Angkor’s exploration license areas, including Oyadao and Andong Meas.

Keep reading...Show less
