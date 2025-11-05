Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 5, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the results of our North Bokor seismic program leading to the confirmation of a third anticlinal dome structure buried under the flat valley bottom lands within our Block VIII boundaries.
After identifying closed anticline structures in both South Bokor and Central Bokor on Block VIII, with potential drilling targets, finding another potentially closed anticline is very positive. Angkor's subsidiary EnerCam Resources Co. Cambodia Ltd. (‘EnerCam') has now added a third potential target for oil and gas drilling in the coming year. Finding and proving up a commercial hydrocarbon reservoir will define the first onshore hydrocarbon resource in the nation of Cambodia.
The North Bokor structure brings another anticline to our proposed targets on the west side of the Block VIII oil and gas license. A noticeable difference from both the Central Bokor and South Bokor structures is that our mapped regional unconformity surface at North Bokor is found at significantly shallower depths. The illustration below shows the crest is located between 150-200ms two-way-time (TWT) below surface, making this some 300-400 metres below the surface of the valley floor.
Figure 1 - Interpolated structure of the North Bokor anticline from our 2D seismic program.
The North Bokor seismic does not confirm a closed structure, however management is confident that this anticline structure will prove to be closed based upon the surrounding physical features of the hills to the west and east of the North Bokor valley floor. The illustration above clearly follows the general fold trend of the South and Central Bokor prospects, identified in recent disclosures.
(please see October 15, 2025 release: Angkor Resources IDENTIFIES SECOND DRILL TARGET FOR OIL & GAS ON ITS BLOCK VIII, CAMBODIA | Angkor Resources Corp. )
South Bokor and Central Bokor sub basins have identified significant closed anticline structures with approximately 48 and 60 square kilometres respectively of closure beneath the regionally mapped unconformity surface.
Figure 1 : - Southwest to Northeast Seismic line showing the anticlinal expression developed in the Bokor North valley bottom and flanking hills.
Keith Edwards, Technical manager for EnerCam, comments on the seismic lines and what they tell readers: "The fact that the regional unconformity surface we have been mapping is so close to the surface here means that we will have an easier time drilling down to some of our deeper targets in this part of our western half of Block VIII."
Figure 3: - A West to East Seismic line through the North Bokor Structure displaying general seismic stratigraphy across this sub basin.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing nation.
Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada and undertaken carbon and gas capture to reduce emissions. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects of copper and gold.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
