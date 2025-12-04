Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (Dec. 4, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces Mussel Basin as a fourth target for exploratory drilling based on data processing of the seismic program.
After identifying three significant closed anticline structures in South Bokor, Central Bokor, and North Bokor on the west half of Block VIII, EnerCam's team has received preliminary processed data on the northeast target of Mussel Basin. The seismic data supports our expectation that Mussel Basin is a rift fault bounded basin, probably of Cenozoic age (within the last 66 million years). As such, the basin is significantly different structurally than the South, Central and North Bokor basins, and so are the potential prospect types.
Keith Edwards, Geophysicist for EnerCam, comments on the Mussel Basin, "The advantage of the Mussel Basin is two-fold: First, the drilling targets will be shallower. Second, the reservoir porosity may be higher owed to less compaction. We are reviewing the data for stratigraphic traps, for example, reservoirs that pinches out against a sealing rock or porous channel sand encased in impermeable shale."
The Company anticipates a full seismic interpretation in December with drill targets prioritized. In the meantime, reprocessing of specific areas of data for removal of ‘noise' for better resolution continues. Cleaner data helps verify what the seismic data tells the team regarding the unconformities they see and more clearly define targets for drilling.
The company undertook a 350-line kilometre 2D seismic program over Block VIII, completing the program at the end of September. Processing and interpretation of the seismic data has been ongoing since then. The initial data identified that clear, large four-way closures were evident on South Bokor and Central Bokor and all three sub-basins on the west side of Block VIII had anticline structures.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation.
Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada with measures of gas capture to reduce emissions. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold.
