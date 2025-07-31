Angkor Resources Assists With Aid Efforts For Displaced Cambodians Due To Border Conflict

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - July 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its contributing aid for displaced residents due to the recent border conflict.

 

  For tens of thousands of Khmer citizens, evacuations and leaving their homes and villages due to the recent border conflict created significant hardship.  Many of the displaced personnel live day-to-day and have little savings to replenish basic food and water supplies and necessities for daily life.  

 

  Angkor contributed five tonnes of rice and household containers as part of family support for community members that had their villages and homes damaged or were evacuated due to proximity to the conflict.  Many of the displaced people were existing at a near subsistence level, so loss of food and water supplies is devastating upon returning home.  

 

    
  Figure     1   Angkor's Administrative Coordinator, Thearum Nguon coordinates donation of rice with other organizers to provide relief to needy community members displaced due to the recent border conflict.  

 

   Thailand and Cambodia have been involved in a recent border conflict which flared up in May and escalated to military fighting last week, causing over 260,000 people to be displaced on both sides of the border. The Prime Ministers of both countries met in Malaysia and agreed to a ceasefire on Monday July 28     th     .  Khmer villages are beginning to return to their border villages, many of which were damaged or destroyed during the conflict.   

 

   ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:   

 

   Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in     Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.  The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.  The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025.  Since its initial presence in Cambodia, ANGKOR has set precedents for community and social development across all its projects.   Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.   

 

   CONTACT:     Delayne Weeks - CEO   

 

   Email:      info@angkorresources.com        Website:     angkor      resources.com    

 

   Telephone:     +1 (780) 831-8722   

 

   Please follow @AngkorResources on   

 

   Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   

 

   Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising     the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o     f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.   

 

Overview

Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK, OTC:ANKOF) is Cambodia’s premier Canadian mineral explorer and project generator with more than 30 prospects across five licenses covering a 983-square-kilometer land package, plus a recently granted oil and gas license for a 7,300-square-kilometer inland basin. Since 2009, Angkor Resources has been actively exploring its extensive holdings in Cambodia. Mapping and drilling completed to date show evidence of gold, copper, silver, molybdenum and other minerals across all five licenses.

Angkor Resources has entered into over 10 deals to date on its properties with a total value of over US$23 million. These have included several multi-year earn-in exploration funding agreements with major international companies, such as the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) and Hommy 5 Resources Inc. The company also has a sliding scale two percent to 7.5 percent net smelter return (NSR) with Mesco Gold (Cambodia) Co. Ltd. on its Phum Syarung gold project, which is now permitted and has entered an advanced-stage of mining infrastructure construction.

