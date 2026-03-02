Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 2, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 4,275,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain Directors, management and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan.
Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.36 per Share, being the price of the Company's shares on the last closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 27, 2026. The options granted to Directors and administrative consultants are exercisable for a three-year term expiring March 2, 2029 and will vest immediately. The remaining options issued to management will vest immediately and expire in 12 months, March 2, 2027.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. Having completed seismic in 2025, the Company has identified multiple drill targets and advances an Environmental Impact Assessment and drilling plans to drill Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
_____________________________________
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.