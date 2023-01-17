Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Andrew Milne Joins Relish Leadership Team to Oversee Expansion Strategy

The award-winning multiplatform content studio is primed for a global audience.

 Relish Studios has hired industry veteran Andrew Milne as VP, Growth. "We have a lot of things in the hopper right now and we need someone to steer us strategically forward," said Paul Pattison CEO of Relish Studios. "Andrew is an energetic business builder who brings a genuine passion for the creative industry, with a keen eye for technical innovation. We chose him to lead the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts with a focus on strengthening our client relationships and working towards establishing new partnerships within the entertainment industry."

Andrew Milne Has Joined Relish Studio's Leadership Team to Oversee their Expansion Strategy. (CNW Group/Relish Studios Inc.)

"Our vision is to spark imagination through storytelling by crafting inventive, inclusive tales and developing exciting new ways to tell them. We look forward to leaning on Andrew's sales and marketing experience as we expand internationally to realize Relish's potential."

This news follows the September announcement that the award-winning content shop changed its name from Relish Interactive to Relish Studios to represent its holistic approach to animation, games, and digital production.

Reporting to Pattison, Milne will be responsible for leading strategy, driving revenue growth, and developing new partnerships for Relish across all divisions. The company has doubled in size since 2020 and now has over 160 designers, illustrators, writers, animators, and engineers working from offices in Toronto , Ottawa , Vancouver , Los Angeles , Atlanta , and Costa Rica .

Milne has a long history of successfully launching products for Fortune 500 companies. Before joining Relish Studios, Milne was the Chief Revenue Officer for cybersecurity company Field Effect Software. Prior to that, he was the founder of the creative and digital content agency bv02 and co-founder of Ebou Learning. Andrew is a sought-after speaker on digital strategy.

"It's an exciting and transformative time to be joining Relish Studios," said Milne from Ottawa , where he lives with his wife and two kids. "The demand for immersive content and unique branded experiences exploded during the pandemic and is showing no signs of letting up. We're scaling our teams, products, and services to better support existing partners, anticipate the welcome of new clients and collaborators, and bring more stories to life."

"We're known for the ever-expanding Weirdwood Manor Universe, which is currently being adapted into an animated movie. We've also been nominated for four Kidscreen awards, a high-profile program that celebrates children's entertainment excellence. Over the past 15 years, Relish has quietly produced premium content and digital solutions for major brands and global agencies. It's my job to get the word out about how partnering with Relish can help brands really connect with their customers."

Relish Studios has also recently welcomed JP Burdett as their new Director of Growth Marketing, with deep experience in consumer marketing and brand growth, and Frank Desimini as Director, Product, who brings 25 years of product development expertise to the team.

To learn more about Relish Studios, visit: reli.sh

About Relish Studios

Founded in 2007, Relish Studios is a creator-led multidisciplinary content studio. We develop characters, worlds, and stories that spark the imagination of kids of all ages. Ours is a team of playful storytellers who create original content for platforms of all kinds. We're a passionate group of people who live and breathe story and technology.

Relish Studios is a creator-led multidisciplinary content studio. (CNW Group/Relish Studios Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrew-milne-joins-relish-leadership-team-to-oversee-expansion-strategy-301722540.html

SOURCE Relish Studios Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c2908.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference

Focus on How Games Address Global Cybersecurity Workforce Issues

The United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3 ). This global event will be held July 31-August 4, 2023 in San Diego, California and will be organized by PlayCyber ® .

Breakthrough in AR optics means that 3D holographic gaming now a reality

VividQ™, the pioneer of holographic display technology for AR gaming, and Dispelix, the world's leading waveguide designer and manufacturer, have today announced achieving what leading industry figures described as 'quasi-impossible' only two years ago. The two companies have designed and manufactured a 'waveguide combiner' that can accurately display simultaneous variable-depth 3D content within a user's environment. For the first time ever, users will be able to enjoy immersive AR gaming experiences where digital content can be placed in their physical world and they can interact with it naturally and comfortably.

The two companies have also announced the formation of a commercial partnership to develop the new 3D waveguide technology towards mass production readiness. This will enable headset manufacturers the ability to kick-start their AR product roadmaps now.

Leading Global Games Publisher Plarium Appoints Schraga Mor as Chief Executive Officer

Plarium a global leader in developing and publishing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced the appointment of Schraga Mor as its incoming CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

A seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience in the technology, digital and e-commerce industries, Mor joins Plarium from SodaStream where he has spearheaded the company's global e-commerce strategy and operations since 2020. He previously served as CEO of MSN Israel and ICQ, and as Managing Director of William Hill's online games business based in Tel Aviv .

Michael Lang , CEO of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) of which Plarium is part, said "Schraga has a proven track record in building and scaling successful multi-million dollar companies and mobile-orientated brands. With a deep understanding of digital commerce, marketing and product development, as well as a strong appreciation for Plarium's people-first culture, we are confident Schraga is the right person to lead Plarium in its next exciting chapter and continue to set the industry bar in key genres and cross-platform gaming."

Mor takes over from Aviram Steinhart who stepped down from the role after more than eight years at the company, just over two of which he served as CEO.

Since it became part of the Pixel United portfolio in 2017, Plarium has delivered exceptional growth. Alongside its existing stable of Evergreen games, it launched US Top 20 game ( RAID: Shadow Legends ) in 2018, which currently ranks #1 in the Squad RPG category and has delivered over $1billion in lifetime revenue. The company made a successful entry into the Action genre with the launch of Mech Arena in 2021 and has scaled its proprietary PC platform, Plarium Play, which delivers close to 30% of Plarium's total revenues.

Following his appointment, Mor commented, "I am delighted to join a company that has helped shape and define the mobile and PC games industry for more than a decade, and a business I have admired for many years. I look forward to working with Plarium's talented global teams to build upon the strong culture and momentum to help the business reach new heights."

Mor, who holds an Executive Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Ruppin Academic Center, will assume his role as CEO at the end of February 2023 and will be based at the company's headquarter in Herzliya, where the company recently established its new state-of-the-art office.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Pixel United:

Pixel United is the free-to-play, mobile-first video games business of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX: ALL).  A top publisher in Tier 1 western mobile markets, Pixel United is driven by a purpose to build the best games and drive positive change.  Pixel United has three major operating businesses that span multiple key game genres: Product Madness ( London ), Plarium Global ( Israel ) and Big Fish Games ( USA ).  As a global business with a growing team of 3,000 people in 18 locations worldwide, Pixel United leverages its LiveOps, in-house development, business intelligence and marketing capabilities and strong investment in talent to fuel its performance and deliver sustainable long-term growth. www.pixelunited.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-global-games-publisher-plarium-appoints-schraga-mor-as-chief-executive-officer-301721599.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

XT.COM Lists ROND in its Main Zone

XT.COM the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ROND on its platform in the main zone, and the ROND USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-01-16 10:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit ROND for trading at 2023-01-15 10:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for ROND will open at 2023-01-17 10:00 (UTC)

About ROND

Aiming For "The Best Casual Game 2023", Thetan Rivals Introduces A New Map, New Game Mode, And New Skins

  • The Early Launch comes with the first Season Pass and many new content
  • Countless new and unique skins to show off your taste

Closing the Open Beta with flying colors, Thetan Rivals - a successor to Thetan Arena (The Best Mobile Game by GAM3 Awards 2022), is having an Early Launch on January 15, 2023 . The new update comes with multiple features, promising to satisfy any gamer.

Fresh and diverse challenges

A new map and game mode will be introduced in the first stage of the Early Launch. The brand new obstacle racing map is decorated with a pet theme: pet columns and pet beds as trampolines, and even a race with crocodiles. Along with the new map is a whole fresh game mode to level up your excitement - Scoring Area. In this game mode, you have to burn your Thenions in order to get qualified.

All these newly added content are sure to entice both existing and new players of Thetan Rivals .

Thetan Rivals' Teaser: https://youtu.be/E_EzAjPi5mE

Show off your uniqueness with multiple new skins

Thetan Rivals team works as hard as we can to deliver hundreds of new Thenion skins and cosmetics for players to choose and express their personalities and tastes freely. The skins are inspired by Thetan Arena's mighty heroes but are in miniature and cute versions.

First Season Pass - Opening World

One of the highlights of this Early Launch is the introduction of the first Season Pass of Thetan Rivals - Opening World. The Season Pass marks an essential milestone of the game. With this Season Pass, all players get chances to claim their favorite items by collecting experience points. You can easily earn these points by doing daily quests.

A new shop and new economic system

The in-game shop got a new interface. You can get free items each day just by visiting the shop and claiming it. The item is changed randomly daily.

The new economic system has been updated. There are five currencies: R-Buck, Gold, Season Point , Enhancer, and EXP. Each different currency will allow you to get a different item. Box system is divided into two categories: Free and Premium.

"In Open Beta, we gladly welcome more than 100K players to come to Thetan Rivals. Now, with the goal of creating a friendly playground for gamers, we are launching the game early in selective markets. Our team put in great effort and worked closely to deliver the Early launch as we really hope to bring as much new and exciting content to players as possible. This is an important milestone for Thetan Rivals itself, as well as Thetan Arena and the following projects of Thetan World." said Mr. Eric Khanh Nguyen - CEO of Wolffun Game.

Thetan Rivals is a product in the Thetan World ecosystem - along with Thetan Arena. Thetan Rivals is still in the development stage, which means there will be more features and content coming up in the official global launch of the game this year. Alongside Thetan Rivals, Thetan Arena is continuing to release more updates to renew and refresh gaming communities worldwide.

Follow us via our official channels:

About Wolffun Game

Wolffun Game studio with a passionate and experienced team that has developed a number of prominent games in the MOBA genre for both Mobile and PC platforms. With a goal of creating unique, enjoyable gaming experiences and increasing investment opportunities for the public, Wolffun Game aims to keep the quality of our games the number one priority. Fulfill Joy and Connect People.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiming-for-the-best-casual-game-2023-thetan-rivals-introduces-a-new-map-new-game-mode-and-new-skins-301721161.html

SOURCE WOLFFUN PTE. LTD.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/15/c9441.html

PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course Unveil Newest Off-Track Sports Betting Destination in Chicago Suburbs

PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in Villa Park Marks Fourth Location in Illinois , Features Over 160 Big Screen TVs and a 26-Foot HD Display

PointsBet, the leader in live betting, announced today the opening of its newest retail sportsbook in Villa Park, Illinois offering sports fans in and around Chicago a new entertainment destination to watch and wager on games. The PointsBet Sportsbook, located at Club Hawthorne, marks the fourth retail location for the company in the state as part of its partnership with Hawthorne Race Course, which hosts the largest network of off-track betting bars for horse racing in Illinois .

×