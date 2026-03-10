Andean Precious Metals Announces Intention to List on the New York Stock Exchange

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM,OTC:ANPMF) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intent to apply for a listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). This strategic initiative is part of Andean's plan to broaden its investor base, increase liquidity, and enhance its visibility among North American institutional investors.

The Company has commenced the initial regulatory and administrative steps required for listing, including engaging relevant advisors, preparing the NYSE application materials, and reviewing its corporate structure and governance status to meet U.S. market listing standards. Subject to completion of these steps and approval by the NYSE, Andean expects to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol to be announced prior to listing, while continuing to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "APM".

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO stated: "Listing on the New York Stock Exchange marks a transformative milestone in Andean's growth journey and reflects the meaningful progress we have made in advancing our business and positioning the company for the long-term. A U.S. listing opens the door to the world's deepest and most dynamic capital markets, elevates our profile among leading institutional investors and research analysts, and positions Andean alongside its North American precious metals peers. With enhanced market visibility and access to a broader global investor base, we are well positioned to accelerate the execution of our long-term growth strategy and create sustained value for our shareholders."

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Mallough
Director, Investor Relations
amallough@andeanpm.com
T: +1 647 463 7808

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Company's intention to apply for a listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the anticipated timing of such listing, the completion of the listing process, the receipt of all required approvals, including approval of the NYSE, the ticker symbol under which the Company's common shares may trade on the NYSE, and the anticipated benefits of a U.S. listing, including increased liquidity, enhanced market visibility and access to a broader investor base. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to satisfy the listing requirements of the NYSE, the timely preparation and submission of required application materials, the receipt of necessary regulatory and exchange approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not meet the listing requirements of the NYSE, that the listing application may not be approved or may be delayed, that the anticipated benefits of a listing on the NYSE may not be realized, and other factors contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287881

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Andean Precious MetalsAPM:CCTSX:APMsilver investing
APM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Stacks of shiny silver bars labeled "FINE SILVER" and "999" purity.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026

The silver price rose to new highs this year, breaking well above its previous record set in 1980, as strong safe-haven demand for precious metals aligned with tightening supply.Over the years, silver supply has tightened alongside broadening industrial use, particularly in electronics and for... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining CEO Peter Ball.

Silver Hammer Mining: Fully Financed for 2026 Exploration Program in Idaho and Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCPL:HAMRF) President, CEO and Director Peter Ball outlined the company’s key objectives in 2026 following its successful closing of a C$3,913,617 non-brokered private placement.The company said it will first focus on evaluating results from the Silverton project... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals CEO Patrick Cruickshank.

Nine Mile Metals: Unlocking High-grade Copper at Bathurst Mining Camp Projects

Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE,OTCQB:STVGF) is moving toward extensive drilling at its exploration portfolio following a recently completed placement of C$4 million and a new high-grade lens of 13.71 percent copper equivalent over 15.1 meters at its flagship Nine Mile Brook project at the Bathurst... Keep Reading...
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Cycle Still Early, Big Money Ready to Buy

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, shares his thoughts on silver price activity and where the white metal is in the cycle. He believes the awareness phase is just beginning, with mania still relatively far in the future. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Key Silver Date to Watch, My Favorite 2026 Commodities

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management weighs in on silver and gold, as well as the critical minerals market, which is his favorite sector for 2026. He also discusses how conflict in the Middle East could impact the resource sector. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver CEO and Director Derek Iwanaka.

Prince Silver: Fully Funded and Targeting 100 Million Ounces Silver Equivalent in Nevada

Ranking first in the world in the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Nevada remains a top choice for companies. Prince Silver’s (CSE:PRNC,OTCQB:PRNCF) flagship Prince silver project stands to benefit from its outstanding permitting process and geology.Prince Silver CEO... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

Related News

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project