Andean Advises of Senior Management Change

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM,OTC:ANPMF) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Yohann Bouchard and the Company have mutually agreed to part ways. Mr. Bouchard's last day as President will be March 31, 2026.

To support the transition, Mr. Bouchard will be engaged by the Company in a consulting capacity.

The Company also announces that Mr. Bouchard will step down from his role as a Director, effective March 31, 2026. Andean thanks Mr. Bouchard for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Mallough
Director, Investor Relations
amallough@andeanpm.com
T: +1 647 463 7808

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290192

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Andean Precious MetalsAPM:CCTSX:APMsilver investing
APM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Kin Communications Investor Relations

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

Kin Communications Inc. (“Kin”), Canada’s Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce the agenda for the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Virtual Investor Conference taking place on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The event welcomes individual and institutional investors, financial advisors,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of multiple US$100 bills in a row.

Silver X Secures US$50 Million to Expand Peru Project

Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX,OTCQB:AGXPF) has tapped investor demand for exposure to the rising silver price, closing a US$50.4 million financing to fund expansion at its flagship project in Peru.It completed an oversubscribed brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures on... Keep Reading...
Vox Royalty Announces Inclusion in MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Vox Royalty Announces Inclusion in MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)(TSX:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company, is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index ("MVGDXJ"), the underlying... Keep Reading...
Ted Butler, silver bars.

Ted Butler: Silver Blow-Off Top Years Away, How to Play Volatility

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler shares his thoughts on where the silver price will go next after running into triple digits and then pulling back. He expects a period of consolidation, but emphasized that the white metal's bull run isn't over. "I maintain that we are still relatively early in... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-01 of 3.83% CuEq Over 22.65 Meters (39.52 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 0.99% Cu, 2.25% Pb, 1.61% Zn) and 4.33% CuEq Over 17.65 Meters (42.5 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au, 1.2% Cu, 2.62% Pb, 2.05% Zn) Including 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag Over 13.00 Meters

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-01 at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC).WD-25-01 HIGHLIGHTS:DDH WD-25-01 was... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, explains why he expects gold and silver prices to retest January's highs, noting that he sees investors beginning to rotate away from the tech sector and toward commodities. "My suggestion is don't get off the horse, right?" he... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Streamex Corp. Clarifies and Refutes Inaccurate Claims Regarding Lock-Up Agreements; Co-Founders Morgan Lekstrom & Henry McPhie Enter into Voluntary 1 Year Lock-Up Agreements

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Related News

gold investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant

oil and gas investing

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q1 2026 in Review

gold investing

David Nicholas: Gold, Silver — Use This Entry Point as Prices Slide

oil and gas investing

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

base metals investing

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

critical metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States