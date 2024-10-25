- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Anax Metals Limited – “consolidating base metals production in the Pilbara”
Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide its Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (Quarter).
Highlights:
- Massive sulphide mineralisation intersected in drilling at Evelyn
- Multiple exciting high-potential VMS targets identified
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) executed with Artemis Resources Ltd
- Commercial-scale trial of aggregate production from previously mined waste rock paves the way for possible near-term revenue through the production of road base and aggregates
- Advancement of the project growth processing hub studies
- Strategic capital raise of $2.54 million completed post Quarter-end
Project Growth (Exploration)
Diamond Drilling
In July 2024, Anax announced commencement of a diamond drilling programme at the Evelyn deposit (Figure 1).12 The programme was designed to increase drill density and test for down- plunge extensions below a 2022 RC hole, 22AER005B, which intersected 13m @ 4.46% Cu, 3.10% Zn, 45 g/t Ag and 1.61 g/t Au from 204 m (Figure 2).2
Figure 1: Whim Creek Project Location in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia
Figure 2: Evelyn Long Section (local grid) showing CuEq grade x thickness contours and current drilling pierce points. The view direction is to northwest.2
The drilling programme was successfully completed in late August 2024 with all holes intersecting visual sulphide mineralisation.13
The best observed intersection from the drilling programme was from 24AED002A, which encountered a strongly mineralised zone between 176.45m and 189.9m. Preliminary results from Minalyzer continuous XRF-scanning have confirmed the high-grade nature of the intersection (Table 1 and Figure 3).13
Table 1: Significant continuous XRF-scanning results for 24AED002A1
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON CONTINUOUS XRF SCANNING RESULTS:
Core was processed through the Minalyzer CS (Minalyzer) continuous XRF scanning unit in Perth. Six trays of calibration core samples were submitted with the new drilling, but no high-grade mineralisation was available. The results presented in this announcement are therefore considered partially calibrated as the upper limit of likely assays are not represented in the calibration core. The XRF results that are subject of this report will be submitted for laboratory assay and some variation from the results presented herein should be expected. For further information about the XRF scanning results and Minalyzer refer to the ASX Announcement dated 27 August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insight
Anax Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company looking to develop its copper assets in the Pilbara Region of Australia. It has important joint ventures and partnerships that can facilitate the execution of a strategic processing hub to offer a compelling investor value proposition.
Overview
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.,
Anax Metals and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
During the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals and GreenTech Metals announced they had signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Anax Metals also signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’ open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub. Anax and Artemis also agree to evaluate the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax project tenure.
Whim Creek Pit
Since acquiring the project in 2020, Anax Metals has increased its contained metal resource inventory by over 57 percent. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals signed a contract with drilling company Topdrill for up to 1,700 metres of diamond drilling. Diamond drill rigs have been mobilized at site with the primary goal of testing the down-plunge extensions of the high-grade copper zones at the Evelyn deposit. Previous drilling intersected 13 m @ 4.46 percent copper, 3.10 percent zinc, 45 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold from 204 m. Evelyn remains open down plunge with lots of expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax Metals has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax Metals plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Whim Creek Copper Zinc ProjectWhim Creek is located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project has a long history of copper production with existing infrastructure that includes dams, haul roads, offices, workshops and a dedicated gas spur line to site. The project is currently being developed as a joint venture (80/20) between Anax Metals and Develop Global. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity in excess of 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. Longer term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Exploration
The project exploration tenure is located in the highly prospective Archean granite-greenstones of the Pilbara region, encompassing the width of the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt. Near mine extensions to known copper-zinc-lead VMS resources remain underexplored with potential at Mons Cupri South for the discovery of a new intact Mons Cupri-sized deposit. VMS-style alteration and mineralisation have been intersected over 1km. The two satellite deposits at Salt Creek and Evelyn have excellent down plunge and strike potential for blind massive sulphide shoots and drilling is under way at Evelyn.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson - Chairman
A barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing - Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin - Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren - Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen - Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
5 Best-performing Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2024
Copper prices saw significant momentum in the first half of the year, surging above the US$10,000 per metric ton mark on the London Metals Exchange.
Although prices have retraced to around the US$9,400 mark, they remain elevated in comparison to prices in 2023.
Support for the metal has come from a combination of factors including increasing demand from energy transition sectors that is coming alongside strained supply due to underdevelopment and geopolitical issues.
How have these dynamics affected small-cap copper explorers on the TSXV? Below are the five best-performing junior copper stocks since the start of 2024. Data for this article was gathered on October 16, using TradingView's stock screener, and all companies had market caps of over C$10 million at that time.
1. Koryx Copper (TSXV:KRY)
Year-to-date gain: 388.89 percent
Market cap: C$62.28 million
Share price: C$1.10
Koryx Copper is focused on the advancement of copper exploration projects in Namibia and Zambia. Its flagship asset is the Haib copper project located in Southern Namibia near the border with South Africa.
In an amended preliminary economic assessment released on January 8, the company indicated 20 million metric tons per year of ore processing with 85 percent copper recovery for a yearly production of 38,337 metric tons of copper and an additional 51,081 metric tons of copper sulfate.
Since the start of 2024, Koryx has published several assay results from exploration at Haib, the most recent came on August 8 when the company provided final results from its 2024 drill program. In the announcement, the company highlighted near-surface grades of 0.30 percent copper over 44 meters, including an intersection of 0.5 percent copper over 8 meters.
Company President and CEO Pierre Léveillé said the program demonstrates that the deposit can deliver grades over 0.3 percent copper for substantial width in the project area. He also said the results indicate above average grades in the outer limits of the deposit.
Following the final results, Koryx released an updated mineral resource estimate from Haib on September 10. The announcement reported indicated resources of 1.46 million metric tons (MT) contained copper from 414 million MT of ore at an average grade of 0.35 percent along with additional inferred resources of 1.14 million MT of copper from 345 million MT of ore at 0.33 percent.
The most recent news from Koryx came on October 15 when it announced it had closed an oversubscribed first tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The company said it had raised C$9.67 million in funding for the sale of 8.79 million common shares and would be increasing the size of the offering up to C$17 million. Koryx noted that the second tranche was fully subscribed and would be closing shortly.
Funds raised will be used to advance the Haib copper project and the Luanshya West copper-cobalt project in Zambia as well as general working capital purposes.
Shares of Koryx reached a year-to-date high of C$1.24 on September 24.
2. Sandfire Resources America (TSXV:SFR)
Year-to-date gain: 244.44 percent
Market cap: C$317.24 million
Share price: C$0.31
Sandfire Resources America is a copper development company focused on its Black Butte copper project located east of Helena, Montana, in the US. In 2021, a state district court revoked the company's mine operating permit for Black Butte, halting construction activities of the underground mine.
Sandfire describes the project as one of the highest grade undeveloped copper deposits in the world; a resource estimate for the project's Johnny Lee deposit completed in 2020 reported measured and indicated resources of 10.9 million metric tons grading 2.9 percent copper for a total of 311,000 MT contained copper.
Shares of Sandfire soared following a February 26 decision by the Montana Supreme Court to reinstate the company's mine operating permit. The win is a crucial step for it to continue the construction of its mine.
Sandfire is working to improve Black Butte's economics as it works towards a final investment decision. The most recent update from the project came on July 25, when the company released an exploration update that highlighted high-grade copper intercepts of 12.8 percent copper over 13.2 meters.
Although, much of Sandfire’s focus in 2024 has been on the exploration and development of Black Butte, the company also has two copper-producing assets: Motheo in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana and MATSA in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Spain. In the company’s FY24 report released on August 29, Sandfire reported that it produced 109,000 MT of copper equivalent during the fiscal year, an increase of 47 percent over FY23.
Shares of Sandfire reached a year-to-date high of C$0.395 on May 12.
3. T2 Metals (TSXV:TWO)
Year-to-date gain: 234.78 percent
Market cap: C$15.93 million
Share price: C$0.385
T2 Metals is a copper exploration company that has spent 2024 focusing on advancing its Sherridon copper, gold and zinc project near Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada.
The property consists of 28 mining claims and one mineral lease over 4968 hectares, with T2 holding an option agreement with Halo Resources for a 90 percent earn-in stake. The site was home to the Sherridon/Sherritt Gordon mine, which was in operation until 1955 and milled 7.55 million MT of ore with an average grade of 2.46 percent copper.
Today, Sherridon hosts several inferred resources with near-surface targets having been identified with limited drilling activity.
T2 has been exploring Sherridon in 2024, with the latest update coming on October 3 when it announced it had completed the summer/fall phase of its core drilling program, consisting of 2,180 meters across eight holes. The remaining 1,800 meters will be carried out in the first quarter of 2025 after the ground freezes.
The completion of summer drilling marked an expenditure milestone for T2 in its option agreement. The company now owns an 80 percent stake in Sherridon.
In addition to its work at Sherridon, T2 reported on September 18 that it had completed a follow up sampling and mapping at its early stage Copper Eagle project located in Douglas County, Nevada, US, and is awaiting results. Its past samples from the site indicated high sulfidation with elevated tellurium, selenium, antimony, copper and gold.
Share prices in T2 reached a year-to-date high of C$0.395 on October 14.
4. Hannan Metals (TSXV:HAN)
Year-to-date gain: 211.11 percent
Market cap: C$68.65 million
Share price: C$0.56
Explorer Hannan Metals is focused on advancing gold, silver and copper deposits in Latin America.
The San Martin project is a joint venture with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), a Japanese government agency established in 2004 to secure stable resources and fuel supplies. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC can earn up to a 75 percent stake in the project if all its funding goals are met.
The site is located northeast of Tarapoto, Peru, and hosts a copper and silver system with 120 kilometers of combined strike. Exploration has shown grades at the Tabalosos target of 4.9 percent copper and 62 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver over 2 meters.
In addition to the JOGMEC joint venture, Hannan wholly owns the Valiente project, which hosts a previously unknown porphyry and epithermal mineralized belt within a 140 kilometer by 50 kilometer area containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.
Results from two channel samples were reported in early August confirming extensive leached copper mineralization at the Previsto Central prospect. The two channels, separated by 700 meters, had grades of 0.22 percent copper over 126 meters and 0.16 percent copper over 192 meters. Hannah said the results continue to further their understanding of the mineralization system, with gold-rich areas at higher elevations that transition into copper-rich areas at lower elevations.
This was followed by news on October 8 that the company completed the first stage of an induced polarization geophysical survey at the Previsto prospect. Combined with its other data, the results confirm a 6 kilometer by 6 kilometer copper and gold porphyry epithermal mineralization system. Hannan said the survey identified seven high priority targets that the company is now evaluating for drilling.
Shares in Hannan reached a year-to-date high of C$0.63 on July 22.
5. Awalé Resources (TSXV:ARIC)
Year-to-date gain: 207.14 percent
Market cap: C$39.06 million
Share price: C$0.43
Awalé Resources is a copper and gold explorer focused on its Odienné project in Côte D’Ivoire.
The site, located in the country’s northwest, covers an area of 2,462 square kilometers across two granted permits and five under application; two are being advanced as part of an earn-in joint venture with Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM). Newmont has the chance to earn up to 65 percent ownership of the permits via exploration expenditures of US$15 million.
On May 15, Awalé announced it had advanced to the second phase of its earn-in agreement. The completion of phase 1 of the agreement comes after it had carried out drilling at the Charger and BBM targets during early 2024 exploration programs.
To earn the final 14 percent of the earn-in agreement requires Newmont to fund an additional US$10 million toward exploration of the project. Company CEO Andrew Chubb said that Awalé is on good footing to deliver exploration success between the funding from Newmont and Awalé's C$11.5 million bought-deal equity financing closed on May 8.
Awalé has delivered several exploration announcements in 2024, the latest coming on September 9, when it reported highlighted assays of 0.48 percent copper over 35 meters, including an intersection of 0.6 percent copper over 23 meters at the BBM zone.
Shares in Awalé reached a year-to-date high of C$0.98 on March 25.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Awalé Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Dore Copper Mining
Investor Insight
Doré Copper Mining is advancing high-grade projects in the Chibougamau region through a hub-and-spoke strategy centered around its flagship high-grade copper Corner Bay deposit, leveraging its unique advantage of owning the only mill in the area, while benefiting from supportive communities and existing infrastructures.
Overview
Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF,FRA:DCM) is a copper-gold exploration and development company, positioning itself as a near-term producer in the prolific Chibougamau region of Québec, Canada. With a clear strategic focus, Doré Copper Mining is actively advancing its assets toward production, taking advantage of its brownfields high-grade copper and gold projects, existing infrastructure, and supportive jurisdiction. The company’s overarching goal is to establish itself as Quebec’s next copper producer, with a hub-and-spoke mining strategy centered around its Copper Rand mill.
Doré Copper Mining's operations are located in the Chibougamau mining camp, an area known for its historical copper and gold production, within the world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company’s flagship asset, Corner Bay, is complemented by several other projects, including Devlin, Joe Mann, Cedar Bay, and Copper Rand. These properties form the foundation of Doré Copper Mining’s near-term and future production plans.
The company is unique because it owns the only mill in the area. The Copper Rand mill is designed to process an average of 1,350 tonnes-per-day and will need to be refurbished. This infrastructure gives Doré Copper Mining a significant competitive advantage, both in terms of reducing capital expenditure requirements and potentially generating additional revenue streams by processing ore from third-party operations.
Québec, as a mining jurisdiction, provides strong support for mineral exploration and development. It ranks highly in the Fraser Institute’s rankings of mining-friendly jurisdictions, offering political stability, favorable tax incentives, and access to well-established infrastructure, including roads, rail, and power.
Doré Copper Mining is led by an experienced and highly skilled management team. Ernie Mast, the company’s president and CEO, has over three decades of experience in the mining industry, including leadership roles at companies such as Primero Mining and Minera Panama (Inmet Mining). Mast’s background in managing junior and small-cap mining companies is well-suited to Doré Copper Mining’s current development phase. The broader management and technical teams bring a wealth of operational expertise, with several individuals having extensive experience in exploration, project development, and mining operations in Canada and internationally.
Company Highlights
- Doré Copper Mining’s hub-and-spoke mining model—using the Copper Rand mill as the central processing facility for its satellite deposits—would support an initial production target of more than 50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually, with a mine life exceeding 10 years.
- A Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) was released in 2022 outlining a relatively modest initial capital expenditure of C$180.6 million, highlighting the economic potential of the project with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$193 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 22.1 percent.
- A feasibility study is underway, which is expected to provide more detailed engineering data and further de-risk the operations
- Corner Bay, the flagship asset, is among the highest-grade copper deposits in North America, with an indicated resource of 2.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.66 percent copper and an inferred resource of 5.8 million tonnes at a grade of 3.44 percent copper.
- The 100 percent owned Copper Rand mill will be refurbished for future production and will be the only operating mill in the Chibougamau region. The mill will have extra capacity and provides the ability to process its own ore while potentially offering toll milling services to other nearby mining projects.
- Doré Copper Mining is led by an experienced and highly skilled management team.
Key Projects
Doré Copper Mining’s assets are located within a well-known copper and gold mining region, with a long history of production. The company’s current strategy revolves around a hub-and-spoke model, with the Copper Rand mill serving as the processing hub, fed by multiple satellite deposits. The key projects in the PEA include Corner Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann. Other past producing mines, like Cedar Bay and Copper Rand, have further exploration potential.
Corner Bay (Main Asset):
Corner Bay is the cornerstone of Doré Copper Mining’s portfolio. This copper-gold deposit has demonstrated exceptional grades and exploration potential, positioning it as one of the highest-grade copper projects in North America. The latest resource estimate, as of 2022, includes 2.7 million tonnes of indicated resources at a grade of 2.66 percent copper and 5.8 million tonnes of inferred resources at a grade of 3.44 percent copper. The deposit remains open in several directions and at depth, suggesting that further drilling could potentially expand the resource base and extend the mine life.
Corner Bay is expected to be mined by longhole open stoping with pillars and Avoca underground mining methods. The project will utilize existing infrastructure, including a portal and decline to a depth of 115 meters. The ore will be processed at the Copper Rand mill, with pre-concentration of the material through ore sorting technology at the Corner Bay site.
The PEA for the project anticipates a mine life of over 10 years, with the potential to produce 53 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. Metallurgical testing at Corner Bay has yielded positive results, with copper recoveries ranging from 96.8 percent to 98.2 percent, and the concentrate is of high commercial quality, making it highly attractive to smelters.
Devlin (Secondary Asset):
Devlin is a smaller satellite deposit located approximately 10 kilometers west of Corner Bay. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 775,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.17 percent copper, along with an inferred resource of 484,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.79 percent copper. While Devlin’s size is modest compared to Corner Bay, it plays a crucial role in Doré Copper Mining’s hub-and-spoke mining strategy. Ore from Devlin will be transported to Corner Bay for pre-concentration, before being trucked to the Copper Rand mill for final processing. The company is planning to employ room-and-pillar and drift-and-fill mining methods at Devlin, with operations expected to commence shortly after Corner Bay comes online.
Cedar Bay:
Cedar Bay is a past-producing mine located near the Copper Rand mill. It produced 3.9 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.63 percent copper and 3.21 grams per tonne gold during its operating life. Doré Copper Mining drilling programs have defined in the southwest zone 130,000 tonnes of indicated resources at a grade of 9.44 grams per tonne gold and 1.55 percent copper, and 230,000 tonnes of inferred resources at a grade of 8.32 grams per tonne gold and 2,13 percent copper .
Joe Mann:
The Joe Mann gold-copper deposit is another component of Doré Copper Mining’s hub-and-spoke strategy. Located 60 km south of the Copper Rand mill, Joe Mann produced 1.2 million ounces of gold and 28 million pounds of copper over its mine life, at an average grade of 8.26 grams per tonne gold and 0.25 percent copper. The current resource estimate includes 608,000 tonnes of inferred resources, with an average grade of 6.78 grams per tonne gold and 0.24 percent copper. The PEA plan is to have Joe Mann operational once Devlin is depleted, and its ore will also be processed at the Copper Rand mill.
Copper Rand:
Copper Rand was historically the largest copper mine in the Chibougamau camp, producing over 16 million tonnes of ore during its operational life, which spanned from 1959 to 2008. The mine has excellent exploration potential, particularly at depth, where limited drilling was conducted before the mine’s closure. Copper Rand has historical reserves and resources, and excellent potential below previously mined areas.
Board and Management
Mario Stifano – Executive Chairman and Director
Mario Stifano is a seasoned mining executive and chartered professional accountant with over 16 years of experience working with exploration, development and producing mining companies. Stifano is currently the chief executive officer of Galantas Gold. Stifano has held a number of senior executive positions including chief executive officer of Cordoba Minerals, executive chairman with Mega Precious Metals, vice president and chief financial officer with Lake Shore Gold, and vice president and chief financial officer of Ivernia. Stifano has been instrumental in raising over $700 million to explore and fund mining projects, including raising over $500 million at Lake Shore Gold, to develop three gold mines which are currently producing over 180,000 ounces of gold annually, and are now part of the Canadian assets within Pan American Silver.
Ernest Mast – President, CEO, and Director
Ernest Mast has 30 years of experience in various technical and executive roles in the mining industry, across a wide range of commodities, geographies and development stages. Mast is on the board of Scottie Resources. Mast previously held the positions of president and chief executive officer at Primero Mining, vice president of corporate development at Copper Mountain Mining, vice president of operations at New Gold and president and CEO of Minera Panama S.A., Inmet Mining Corporation’s subsidiary, developing the $6 billion Cobre Panama project. Mast began his career with Noranda and its affiliates, where he took on roles of increasing responsibility over a 20-year timeframe. Mast is a member of l’Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and has a bachelors’ and masters’ degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University. Mast also received post-secondary business training at Henley College in the UK and at the Universidad Catolica in Chile.
Gavin Nelson – CFO
Gavin Nelson has over 15 years of finance experience in public practice and corporate accounting and reporting, including being responsible for all levels of financial reporting and day-to-day accounting oversight for several public mining exploration companies. Nelson has held a number of financial oversight positions in mineral exploration companies, including chief financial officer of Mexican Gold. Nelson is a member in good standing of the chartered professional accountants of Ontario. Nelson holds a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies (Finance), with a minor in Political Science, from the University of Western Ontario.
Nicholas Kwong – COO
Nicholas Kwong, P.Eng., MBA, has more than 15 years of corporate, technical, operations experience in the mining industry, predominantly in gold and base metals in North American, Australia, Latin American and Saudi Arabia. Most recently, Kwong was general manager at Ma’aden Gold’s’ Sukhaybarat & Bulghah gold mines in Saudi Arabia. There he completed the mine and mill expansion and modernization which resulted in a significant increase in production and decrease in unit costs, all while controlling capital costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior, he worked at New Gold from 2005 to 2019 in progressively responsible leadership and management roles, starting as a project engineer for the design and construction of the New Afton underground mine and gradually progressing to manager of mining engineering and director of technical services.
Kwong holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Mining Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia.
Infill Scandium Drilling Underway at Murga Exploration Target
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a scandium aircore drilling program at the Murga Exploration Target which is located on the Company’s Fifield Project approximately 70 km NW of Parkes in central NSW (Figures 1 and 2).
Highlights
- Initial phase of infill drilling underway at the Murga Exploration Target
- Current 50-hole (1,500m) aircore program to infill strong scandium anomalism previously obtained from wide spaced (400m x 400m) drilling throughout the area, i.e.;
- 13m @ 188ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2514 including 4m @ 248ppm Sc
- 6m @ 111ppm Sc from 6 metres in FI2513
- 21m @ 106ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2547
- 3m @ 127ppm Sc from 13 metres in FI2549
- 18m @ 174ppm Sc from 1 metre in FI2561 including 3m @ 226ppm Sc
- 27m @ 188ppm Sc from 0 metres in FI2434 including 12m @ 224ppm Sc
- Drilling is sole funded by Rimfire with results expected late November 2024
- If successful, the drill results will be used to convert the Murga Exploration Target to a Mineral Resource estimate.
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “the commencement of infill aircore drilling at Murga is the critical next step in converting the Murga Exploration Target into a Mineral Resource.
In conjunction with the Melrose and Murga North Mineral Resources, Rimfire is well on the way to achieving its primary objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield.
With results expected late November we look forward to updating shareholders when new information becomes available”.
Murga Drilling details
At Murga scandium occurs within a strongly weathered horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex interpreted to be part of a large scale arcuate shaped mafic – ultramafic intrusive complex that has a surface area of approximately 20km² (Figure 2).
Rimfire has previously announced a Mineral Resource estimate of 21Mt @ 125ppm Sc (4,050t Scandium Oxide) for Murga North and an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area (excluding the Murga North Mineral Resource) of 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc (15Kt – 46Kt Scandium Oxide)*. (Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 5 September 2024).
The Exploration Target is based on an outline of the scandium-bearing pyroxenite interpreted from aeromagnetic data and results of Rimfire’s 2024 reconnaissance aircore drilling (on nominal 400m x 400m centres) throughout the Murga area which successfully intersected strong scandium anomalism (see Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 May 2024), i.e.;
- 13m @ 188ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2514 including 4m @ 248ppm Sc,
- 6m @ 111ppm Sc from 6 metres in FI2513,
- 21m @ 106ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2547,
- 3m @ 127ppm Sc from 13 metres in FI2549,
- 18m @ 174ppm Sc from 1 metre in FI2561 including 3m @ 226ppm Sc, and
- 27m @ 188ppm Sc from 0 metres in FI2434 including 12m @ 224ppm Sc
To better understand the significance of the wide spaced drilling results, an initial phase of infill aircore holes (50 holes / 1,500 metres) is currently being drilled on 100m x 100m spacings (as recommended by Rimfire’s external resource consultant) to better define internal grade zones and mineralisation thickness variation. As shown in Figure 3 the initial phase of holes will be drilled in the southern portion of the Murga Exploration Target and will also test several magnetic anomalies that are interpreted to represent underlying scandium source rocks (i.e.; pyroxenite).
The drilling is sole funded by Rimfire and is part of a planned larger drilling program that will resume next month when the current drill rig becomes available again. If successful, the results of the infill drilling will be used to convert the Murga Exploration Target to a Mineral Resource estimate.
Next Steps
The Murga aircore drilling will take approximately 2 weeks to complete with analytical results expected 4 weeks after drilling completion and Rimfire looks forward to providing further market updates as new information comes to hand.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Copper Investing in Chile's Coastal Cordillera Belt
The Coastal Cordillera belt in Chile has gained considerable interest among explorers because of its diverse geological profile, providing a distinct style of mineralisation compared to its parallel counterpart in the Chilean Andes.
Situated in one of the most copper-rich regions in the world, the belt contains vast deposits of copper, gold, silver, iron and other minerals. As a result, this region has become an excellent target for mining investment, with a favorable climate, terrain and regulatory environment. Recent promising discoveries in the region have further added to this interest, offering new opportunities for high-grade, near-surface copper exploration.
Unique geological profile
Chile's unique geological landscape is dominated by two prominent mountain ranges: the Coastal Cordillera belt and the Chilean Andes. These parallel formations offer a fascinating study in contrasts and similarities, each with its own distinct geological features and mineral compositions.
The Chilean Andes represents the most copper-rich province on Earth, with earlier reports showing estimated total resources of roughly 490 million metric tons, including mined material, across more than 63 porphyry copper deposits and multiple prospects. A 2022 data compilation on copper porphyry deposits in the Andes mountain found deposits in Chile's portion held an estimated 1.28 billion metric tons of contained copper, showing that the region's resource potential continues to be unearthed.
Formed between the early to late Cretaceous and Pliocene eras, copper porphyry deposits in this region occur in seven distinct metallogenic belts that span Chile, Peru and northwest Argentina. Six of these belts are situated within Chile.
This arrangement is not extraordinary in and of itself — mineral belts often occur in close proximity to one another. What makes the Chilean Cordillera belt distinct is how it was formed. The geological history of the Andes is incredibly complex, defined simultaneously by sedimentation, tectonic deformation and magmatism.
There is no evidence of terrane collision in this region, with most of the formations in the area tied to subduction. This resulted in the creation of a back-arc basin which eventually evolved into a continental arc. The initial formation of the Coastal Cordillera was subject to these same geologic forces.
However, the Coastal Cordillera also underwent several accretionary processes that caused the formation of a very different mineral profile. This likely played a significant role in the formation of the Cordillera's unusually rich gold and copper porphyry deposits, the presence of which has fascinated geologists for decades. Said deposits are much closer to the surface than those in the nearby Andes mountains, where many of the deposits are buried deep underground and require extensive mineral processing and removal methods.
“When the mining industry flooded up to the Andes to find these giant porphyry deposits, what they abandoned was the copper mining belt that started the Chilean mining industry — the Coastal Cordillera,” said Caitlin Jeffs, president and CEO of Ontario-based Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES), and a professional geologist of more than 20 years.
Red Metal’s Carrizal property, which comprises the Farellon and Perth projects, is located in the Coastal Cordillera and runs adjacent to the historic Carrizal Alto mining complex.
Ideal mining landscape
The Coastal Cordillera belt has several distinct advantages over other mining regions within these mountains, which together make it an incredibly promising target for mining, exploration and investment.
Terrain and climate
The Coastal Cordillera belt's low altitude means minerals in the region are generally far easier to access than those in the Andes Mountains. Altitude sickness is far less of a concern at mining sites along the coast, and it's far less logistically complex to deploy and operate heavy machinery. Workers in the region also do not require high-altitude training or equipment modifications.
“Being in low elevation means projects don’t have to deal with the complexities of having to set up a camp. Having people work at high elevations of 5,000 meters, for example, can be very expensive,” Jeffs said.
The Coastal Cordillera region's terrain also contributes to its milder climate. While the mountains are known for their extreme temperatures and harsh weather conditions, the coastal region is generally mild and dry, with lesser snow and rainfall levels. This minimizes the need for winterised equipment while also reducing both operating and energy costs. The Coastal Cordillera is also ideal for year round exploration, as opposed to the high Andes where the exploration window is limited to just a few months of the summer season every year.
Factoring in the fact that the minerals in the Coastal Cordillera all tend to be close to the surface, provides a clearer picture of why the region's geology is regarded so favorably.
Existing infrastructure
The presence of vital infrastructure in the region also means reduced capital costs when establishing new mining projects. Moreover, because the area contains multiple major ports, cities and roads, it's far easier to hire staff, locate equipment, source raw materials and export produced minerals. In comparison, the Andes mountains are significantly more remote and require more complex logistics and higher transportation costs.
Regulatory environment
Chile's mining industry has a long history and plays a crucial role in the country's economy. The Chilean government has created an environment that ensures an attractive mining regime, from both a sociopolitical and economic perspective, with policies and regulations that promote mining and resource extraction.
In addition, Chile's labor force in the resource sector is highly qualified, with access to some of the latest and most sophisticated mining technologies in the world.
Notable projects
It’s no surprise that the Coastal Cordillera has emerged as one of the most prolific regions in Chile for copper exploration.
Red Metal Resources’ Farellon and Perth projects are highly prospective for both copper and gold, with silver and cobalt credits. “These deposits obviously aren't as big — we know that — but the benefit is they're higher grades, traditionally. So we are getting anywhere from 1 percent to 2 percent copper,” said Jeffs. This also means that the deposits can be outlined in a much shorter time frame, at a lower cost, and then developed to take advantage of today’s copper market.
The company also stands to benefit from its small footprint, as Chile’s mining regime has provided unique benefits and support for artisanal, small-scale mining operations.
There have been several significant copper activities within the belt in recent years, all of which further contribute to the region's investment attractiveness.
Culpeo Minerals( ASX:CPO,OTCQB:CPORF), for instance, maintains a portfolio of several high-grade copper assets in the region, including the Lana Corina project. Situated near Chile's Coquimbo region, the project is defined by near-surface breccia with high-grade copper mineralisation and walk-up drilling targets.
Canadian exploration company Torq Resources (TSXV:TORQ,OTCQB:TRBMF) has also established a significant presence in Chile's Coastal Cordillera region, focusing on copper and gold exploration. Their work in the region is spearheaded by its Margarita project, known for its potential to host substantial copper and gold resources.
Takeaway
The Coastal Cordillera belt in Chile continues to be a focal point for copper exploration, contributing to the ongoing narrative of Chile's rich mining heritage, while potentially uncovering new resources crucial for the global copper supply. Investors and industry watchers should keep a close eye on developments in this region, as successful exploration could lead to significant opportunities in the copper sector.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Red Metal Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Red Metal Resourcesis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Red Metal Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Impact Minerals Limited
Investor Insight
With a mining lease application underway and a scoping study that shows excellent economics, Impact Minerals’ game-changing, advanced Lake Hope high-purity alumina project makes for a compelling investment case.
Overview
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is an exploration and development mining company focused on discovering and developing new resource projects within Australia. Lake Hope, a transformational acquisition by the company and its current flagship asset, is a high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Impact’s home territory of Western Australia, a tier-one jurisdiction.
This advanced-stage project allows the company to fast-track the asset toward development, firmly establishing the company on the road to production and increasing shareholder value.
HPA is a high-value product with various uses in several industries that are key to the transition to a low-carbon world. It is mainly used in LED lighting, micro-LED screens, and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries. Both these markets are forecast to grow dramatically over the next decade, and a looming supply shortage is predicted for 2026.
HPA is also necessary for producing synthetic sapphire and scratch-resistant glass. With these ever-widening applications for HPA, demand for this resource is expected to grow from US$3.18 billion to US$12.21 billion by 2030 with a compounded annual growth rate of about 20 percent.
Lake Hope is the company’s current focus as it moves towards production, and where a very shallow, high-grade resource of HPA precursor material has been identified in the top two meters of a dry salt lake. The deposit has unique physical and chemical properties that will allow for inexpensive digging and mining, with transportation to a processing facility off-site in an established industrial area. This will accelerate the approvals processes required to get into production.
With a mining lease application pending, Impact aims to bring Lake Hope, which contains almost 1 million tons of potential HPA, into production when the forecast average price for 4N HPA (99.99 percent Al2O3) and related products is about US$20,000 per ton. The ‘4N’ designation indicates the purity grade, making it suitable for high-tech end uses.
Outstanding economics from the latest scoping study released by the company shows Lake Hope’s potential to be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by up to 50 percent.
Lake Hope has a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tons at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tons of alumina. The company also received heritage clearances for the entire Lake Hope deposit further de-risking the project and providing another critical component in the company’s application for a mining lease.
Impact completed a bulk sampling and test pits program at the Lake Hope project in December 2023, and later reached a key milestone by producing HPA greater than 99.99 percent (4N) purity from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope.
In February 2024, a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays was identified. Impact produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 from a low-temperature leach (LTL) process. The LTL process may lower the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process which underpinned the recent scoping study. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study in parallel with the sulphate process at marginal extra cost to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
A comparison of the LTL process and the sulphate process
The company is well funded to finance the pre-feasibility study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project and exploration activities at the Arkun battery minerals project.
Impact Minerals has been awarded a $2.87 million grant for the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the Lake Hope deposit. The grant is under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program which fosters short-term, industry-led research collaborations. The grant is part of an estimated $6.4 million research and development project to be completed within three years and designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a definitive feasibility. A key component of the grant funding will be to construct a pilot plant, which is a key goal for 2025, and this will provide consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.
Impact Minerals was also one of the inaugural cohort of seven companies selected to be part of the prestigious BHP Xplor program. BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by BHP in August 2022, is designed to help provide participants with the opportunity to accelerate their growth and the potential to establish a long-term partnership with BHP and its global network of partners.
The BHP Xplor funding was used to identify new target areas for copper and other energy metals around the Broken Hill area in New South Wales, eastern Australia, where Impact has been quietly adding to its ground position for several years.
Additionally, the company is exploring its large Arkun battery metals project, also in Western Australia which covers nearly 2,900 square kilometres. Three new exploration licence applications were submitted recently immediately north of the Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe, and the Caligula copper anomaly. These anomalies require drill testing which will occur in 2024 and is an exciting development in the emerging mineral province of southwest WA.
A strong management team with over 50 years of combined industry experience leads the company. With a mining and exploration geology degree, Dr. Mike Jones, managing director, launched a long career consulting and leading mining organizations. Peter Unsworth, the non-executive chairman, has more than 35 years of experience in multiple financial sectors, such as securities industries and wealth management. Paul Ingram, a non-executive director, has led several mining companies since 2003. Impact Minerals has the experience and expertise to lead the company to success.
Company Highlights
- Impact Minerals is an exploration and development mining company focused on rapidly moving its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project toward production.
- The Lake Hope project has a high-grade maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3), for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina that can be converted to HPA.
- HPA is used throughout multiple industries, and the overall HPA market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 18.4 percent by 2030.
- A pre-feasibility study is currently in progress and scheduled to be completed by Q4 2024. A mining lease application for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) was recently lodged with the aim of being granted by 2026.
- The company’s project portfolio also includes assets with high-grade mineral deposits of a range of base, critical and precious metals.
- Impact Mineral’s 2,000-square-mile Arkun nickel-copper-PGE project in Western Australia has produced encouraging assays that motivate further exploration. Maiden drill programmes are planned for early 2025.
- The company is also exploring its Broken Hill copper project in New South Wales following a major grant under the auspices of the BHP Xplor program in 2023..
- A strong management team leads the company with experience in geology, mining and corporate finance.
Key Projects
Lake Hope HPA Project
Impact Minerals’ Lake Hope HPA project is in Western Australia, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. HPA is a crucial component in many new and emerging technologies, creating ongoing demand for high-grade sources. The Lake Hope project is the company’s flagship as it moves toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: A maiden mineral resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina has been defined at the Lake Hope HPA Project. About 88 percent of the resource, or 775,000 tonnes of alumina, is in the higher confidence indicated resource category.
- Amenable to Open-pit Mining: The Lake Hope project is a unique HPA asset amenable to shallow, open-pit mining. The deposit is soft and shallow, allowing for cheap digging and minimal infrastructure requirements. This type of deposit also lowers the environmental footprint of the operation.
- Fast-tracked to Production: A mining lease application is currently underway. Once granted, the company will begin working towards a pre-feasibility study and mini pilot plant. Impact Minerals plans to reach a complete pilot plant by 2026.
- Impressive Results of the 2023 Scoping Study: Outstanding economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50 percent. Key outcomes from the scoping study include:
- Annual production of 10,000 tpa of 4N HPA with an initial 25-year mine life
- Annual EBITDA of A$174 million.
- 2 years construction period with 5,000 tonnes of production during the first year, 8,000 tonnes in the second year and 10,000 tonnes of production thereafter.
- US$934 million post-tax NPV8 at an IRR of 55 percent.
- Mining Lease Application: Amining lease application was lodged in mid-2024 over the West Lake resource while a miscellaneous licence application (L63/99) was lodged to cover mine infrastructure and haulage road.
The scoping study was underpinned by a sulphuric acid process allowing the company to achieve a new milestone by producing HPA with purity of more than than 99.99 percent (4N) from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope. The company further identified a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays. Known as the low-temperature leach (LTL) process, this also produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 and has the potential to lower even further the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study along with the sulphate process to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
Broken Hill Copper Project
The Broken Hill project has a significant land position of 815 square kilometers and hosts multiple targets with the potential for high-grade copper. Broken Hill is located in New South Wales, Australia, an area known for its prolific silver-lead-zinc mining operations and the giant Broken Hill deposit.
Project Highlights:
- Participant in the BHP Xplor Program: Impact was selected for the BHP Xplor program in 2023 based on its Broken Hill project. The program is designed to allow participants to accelerate growth and establish a long-term partnership with BHP.
- Potential for Additional Minerals and Deposits: As well as copper, the project has significant exploration potential for magmatic nickel-copper-PGE sulphides, and at the time the host rocks were formed, Broken Hill was located close to the world-class nickel-copper-PGE deposit of Jinchuan and the significant Lengquisheng deposit. The project area also has the potential to contain zinc-lead-silver deposits, providing even more value.
Arkun Nickel-Copper-Gold-Lithium-REE Project
The Arkun project is a 2,900-square-kilometer nickel, copper and gold project located in the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE province near the world-class Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE deposit and surrounded by Anglo American Corporation, which secured its ground holding shortly after Impact secured its asset. Anglo-American is one of the world’s top ten mining companies, and their presence in the region brings confidence in the project’s potential.
Project Highlights:
- Additional Exploration Underway: Impact plans follow-up work programs, including drilling, at its priority targets.
- Significant Targets Identified: Recent soil sampling identified two new prospects:
- Hyperion prospect - Located in the northwestern part of the project area returned with rare earth element anomalism of up to 5,880 ppm (0.59 percent) total rare earth oxide (TREO+Y) and neodymium and praseodymium (Nd+Pr) of up to 21 percent.
- Caligula prospect - Initially identified on the roadside, the Caligula prospect is a large and significant target for porphyry copper mineralisation.
- Three New Exploration Licences: Impact applied for three new exploration licences expanding Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe as well as the Caligula copper anomaly.
Management Team
Peter Unsworth - Non-executive Chairman
Peter Unsworth, formerly a chartered accountant, has over 35 years of experience in the corporate finance, investment and securities industries and a wealth of management experience with public and private companies. A former executive director with a leading Western Australian stockbroking company, Unsworth has been a director of several public exploration and mining companies. He recently completed a long time serving as chairman of the Western Australian Government-owned Gold Corporation (operator of The Perth Mint). Unsworth is the founding chairman of Impact Minerals.
Dr. Mike Jones - Managing Director
Dr. Mike Jones is the founding managing director of Impact Minerals Limited, which was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in November 2006. Reporting to the board of directors, he is responsible for the company's performance as it moves towards production at its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and also for implementing strategies to explore and maximize the value of the company's other extensive tenement holdings.
Since listing, he has helped raise more than $60 million to help fund the exploration of Impact’s projects and managed the company through significant adverse events, including the global financial crisis and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which affected Impact’s considerable investment in the uranium sector, a five-year global downturn in the mining sector and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Ingram - Non-executive Director
Paul Ingram is a geologist with extensive experience managing major mineral exploration programs for several publicly listed companies and has been involved in the mining sector for over thirty years. He has designed and implemented innovative techniques for exploration in remote areas and has managed projects in countries throughout Australia and East Asia. Ingram has been a director of the following listed companies in the past three years: Polo Resources from January 2008 to January 2011; A-Cap Resources since June 2009; Consolidated Global Investments since September 2006; Caledon Resources from February 2003 to March 2008; and Australian Pacific Coal since March 2011.
Dr Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC, and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He is currently a non-executive director of PNX Metals. He was previously a non-executive director of Gold Australia NL and chaired the advisory board of a Luxembourg-based private equity fund between 2014 and 2021.
Impact Awarded $2.87 Million in Federal Funding for Pilot Plant Work on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that in collaboration with CPC Engineering and the Mineral Recovery Research Centre (MRRC) at Edith Cowan University, they have been awarded a grant of $2.87 million grant towards the commercialisation of the company’s innovative process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the Lake Hope deposit located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. HPA is on the list of critical minerals for Australia, Europe, and North America.
The grant is provided under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program which fosters short-term, industry-led research collaborations. The grant is part of an estimated $6.4 million research and development project to be completed within three years and designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study in that time frame. A key component of the grant funding will be to construct a pilot plant, which is a key goal for 2025, and this will provide consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director Dr Mike Jones with Eugenia Phegan of CPC Engineering andAssociate Professor Amir Razmjou of the Mineral Recovery Research Centre at ECU holding a pilot scale Membrane.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director Dr Mike Jones, said, “We are immensely proud to drive this transformative project, which aligns with and advances Australia’s strategic interests in critical minerals. We thank Minister Husic for his personal interest in the project as this federal funding not only underscores the national importance of our work but also enhances our capability to implement world- leading technologies that set new standards in sustainability and efficiency in the mineral sector. Being able to commence work on our pilot plant and the subsequent feasibility studies with the world-leading research of Edith Cowan University and the unique skills and experience of CPC Engineering will position Impact Minerals at the forefront of the global HPA market, ready to meet increasing demands with a sustainably produced, high-quality product. The project is scheduled to advance from initial trials to a definitive study phase swiftly, ensuring timely delivery of HPA and fertilizer samples to potential customers and partners. This grant and likely contributions from the R and D rebate will ensure our next stage of work after the PFS will be well funded.”
The research project brings together three groups with the unique assets and skills to bring the Lake Hope project to fruition.
Impact has developed innovative metallurgical processes to produce HPA and fertiliser by-products from the salts in the Lake Hope deposit, which will be mined and trucked to Kwinana for processing. The mining and processing will have a minimal environmental footprint, with no on-site beneficiation required at the mine, nominal long-term rehabilitation requirements and one of the lowest Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions of any HPA production process globally (ASX Release June 19th 2024).
The Mineral Recovery Research Centre at ECU, led by Associate Professor Amir Razmjou, is a world leader in Membrane Selective Technology (MST) in which plastic or ceramic membranes are used to remove a wide variety of contaminants from reagents and water. The technology is well-established in water treatment, and the MRRC is adapting the technology to the mining industry.
Impact believes MST to be a further game changer for producing HPA, and in particular, for cost-effective reagent regeneration and removal of contaminants in waste water. This, in turn, will lead to lower energy costs, emissions and, in particular, operating costs for the project. It adds to the overall small environmental footprint of the Lake Hope project and the research aims to design a “zero-liquid discharge” project to minimise or even eliminate waste from the process.
CPC Engineering is completing the engineering design studies and estimates of the operating and capital costs for the proposed 10,000 tonnes per annum HPA plant as part of Impact’s Pre-Feasibility Study on Lake Hope (ASX Release October 9th 2024). Eugenia Phegan of CPC, who has previous experience in building HPA pilot plants, recognised the potential of MST for Lake Hope and Impact thanks her for her insight and energy in helping design and complete the grant application as well as her on-going contribution to the Lake Hope journey.
CPC will design, build and manage the pilot plant under the research project. In addition, Impact will also work with ECU and CPC to generate new uses for HPA.
About the Grant and Future Directions
The CRC-P grant of $2.87 million aims to foster the development of competitive, sustainable, and productive Australian industries through strategic research collaborations. Impact Minerals, along with its partners, will fund the remainder of the $6.4 million project, being $3.53 million, with cash and in-kind contributions. Impacts contribution will be about $1.7 million, much of which will be potentially eligibility for the Research and Development rebate of 43%.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Anax Metals Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
