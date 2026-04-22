Anaergia Technologies LLC to Supply Vanguard Renewables with Advanced Anaerobic Digestion Technology

Anaergia's fourth technology deployment with Vanguard Renewables
Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF; OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia Technologies LLC ("Anaergia Technologies"), has signed an C$8 million contract with Vanguard Renewables for a follow-up deployment of its proprietary technology and equipment for an advanced anaerobic digestion facility in Minnesota.
Anaergia Technologies will deliver a comprehensive platform including its proven process technology, proprietary permanent synchronous magnet ("PSM") mixers, and the Biogas Upgrading ("BUG™") System. Vanguard Renewables will utilize this to process food, beverage, and agricultural waste to produce renewable natural gas ("RNG") for injection into the local energy distribution system.
"Vanguard Renewables' next-generation anaerobic digestion facilities integrate proven, state-of-the-art technologies to maximize performance, reliability, and environmental impact," said John Goodwin, Vice President of Engineering at Vanguard Renewables. "Anaergia's systems and technical expertise are a key part of that approach and enable us to continue advancing our mission at scale."
"This will mark Anaergia's fourth deployment of our integrated solutions with Vanguard Renewables, and we are pleased to repeatedly support their growth with our unique end-to-end offerings to harness the untapped energy potential of food and agricultural waste while strengthening U.S. energy leadership and supporting America's farms," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia.
About Vanguard Renewables
Vanguard Renewables is a leading U.S. environmental solutions company and producer of biomethane from organic waste. The company provides end-to-end organics recycling solutions including depackaging, processing, and anaerobic digestion that converts food, beverage, and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas. Vanguard Renewables is rapidly scaling its footprint, operating sites across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast while developing additional facilities nationwide. By diverting organic waste from landfills, the company is reducing greenhouse gas emissions at scale while supporting critical domestic energy infrastructure and regenerative agriculture for America's farms.
For further information please see: www.vanguardrenewables.com
About Anaergia
Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.
For further information please see: www.anaergia.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the timing and amount of projected revenues and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.
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