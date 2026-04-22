Anaergia Technologies LLC to Supply Vanguard Renewables with Advanced Anaerobic Digestion Technology

Anaergia's fourth technology deployment with Vanguard Renewables

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF; OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia Technologies LLC ("Anaergia Technologies"), has signed an C$8 million contract with Vanguard Renewables for a follow-up deployment of its proprietary technology and equipment for an advanced anaerobic digestion facility in Minnesota.

Anaergia Technologies will deliver a comprehensive platform including its proven process technology, proprietary permanent synchronous magnet ("PSM") mixers, and the Biogas Upgrading ("BUG™") System. Vanguard Renewables will utilize this to process food, beverage, and agricultural waste to produce renewable natural gas ("RNG") for injection into the local energy distribution system.

"Vanguard Renewables' next-generation anaerobic digestion facilities integrate proven, state-of-the-art technologies to maximize performance, reliability, and environmental impact," said John Goodwin, Vice President of Engineering at Vanguard Renewables. "Anaergia's systems and technical expertise are a key part of that approach and enable us to continue advancing our mission at scale."

"This will mark Anaergia's fourth deployment of our integrated solutions with Vanguard Renewables, and we are pleased to repeatedly support their growth with our unique end-to-end offerings to harness the untapped energy potential of food and agricultural waste while strengthening U.S. energy leadership and supporting America's farms," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables is a leading U.S. environmental solutions company and producer of biomethane from organic waste. The company provides end-to-end organics recycling solutions including depackaging, processing, and anaerobic digestion that converts food, beverage, and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas. Vanguard Renewables is rapidly scaling its footprint, operating sites across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast while developing additional facilities nationwide. By diverting organic waste from landfills, the company is reducing greenhouse gas emissions at scale while supporting critical domestic energy infrastructure and regenerative agriculture for America's farms.

For further information please see: www.vanguardrenewables.com

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the timing and amount of projected revenues and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

For media or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AnaergiaANRG:CCTSX:ANRGcleantech investing
ANRG:CC
The Conversation (0)
A green Earth with trees, houses, and people figures encircles over a blue background.

Why Earth Day 2026 is the Ultimate Efficiency Audit for Investors

Earth Day 2026 offers investors a timely reminder that sustainability is more than a corporate social-responsibility theme, but is strategically imperative to operational resilience and capital preservation. Though multi-year performance remains inconsistent, clean-energy funds have staged a... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, April 21, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, today... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 21 avril 2026 TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE devoile son plan strategique 2026-2030 : une transformation vers un groupe integre de gaz industriels a haute valeur

CHARBONE devoile son plan strategique 2026-2030 : une transformation vers un groupe integre de gaz industriels a haute valeur

(TheNewswire) Le 14 avril 2026 TheNewswire CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels stratégiques, annonce... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Unveils its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan: A Transformation Towards an Integrated High-Value Industrial Gas Group

CHARBONE Unveils its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan: A Transformation Towards an Integrated High-Value Industrial Gas Group

Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, today announced the rollout of its comprehensive 2026-2030 strategic... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Lithium Reaches Major Operational Milestones at Arkansas Demonstration Plant

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets

Miivo Expands Customer Base Across Healthcare, Legal, and Hospitality Sectors

Related News

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

base metals investing

Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets

energy investing

Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

gold investing

Aterian PLC: Africa-focused Critical Minerals Exploration Company

aluminum investing

Results of Meeting

oil and gas investing

Valeura Charters the Enterprise Drilling Rig