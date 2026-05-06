Anaergia Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF) (OTCQX: ANRGF) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which Chief Executive Officer Assaf Onn, Chief Financial Officer Greg Wolf, and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Yaniv Scherson will discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company plans to release its financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Shareholders and other interested parties may register for the live, listen-only webcast, here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875922396 . An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website shortly before the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events section of the Anaergia website at www.anaergia.com , where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For media and/or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com

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