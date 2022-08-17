GamingInvesting News

Talk about a way to wrap up the summer. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom has its $25 Million OSS Cub3d end in dramatic fashion with the Bigger Online Super Series . The high roller series runs today through Monday, August 29th .

"Our Bigger Online Super Series is nicknamed the BOSS for more reasons than one," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Our players love this series that's designed for high rollers, as it's the perfect way to end the $25 Million OSS Cub3d."

The Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) runs from August 22 nd to 29 th . This series features bigger buy-ins to go along with the big guarantees, but the player fields are small. The highlight of the BOSS is the $1 Million Main Event (see below), however three are also three big multi-flight tourneys, with flights running daily this week.

  • BOSS $1,000,000 Main Event ( $2,650 buy-in) – Day 1 on Sunday, August 28 th
  • BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $2,500,000 ( $630 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29 th
  • BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $1,500,000 PKO ( $215 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29 th
  • BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $250,000 ( $22 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29 th

Moneymaker notes that while the BOSS and OSS Cub3d end a full week before Labor Day, ACR will keep the big poker action going for players before the unofficial end of summer.

For the full $25 Million OSS Cub3d schedule, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu .

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

- Hesam Yazdi, board member and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 10.000 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 21.97 per share. After this transaction, Hesam Yazdi and close associates owns 927,150 shares in GiG, including 64,550 shares via pension savings plans.

For further information, contact:
Tore Formo , Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

Revolutionary Metaverse Launch from UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming the pioneering blockchain gaming platform, unveiled its long-awaited Metaverse with thousands of visitors in attendance.

Ace from UFO Gaming team gives keynote to community during Metaverse launch (PRNewsfoto/MarketNews)

While many companies are building Metaverses following Facebook's rebrand to Meta, UFO Gaming was among the early pioneers that announced audacious plans on building one long before this - and it has now finally come to fruition.

UFO Gaming is the first initiative to establish a unique multichain Metaverse with concrete advantages for gamers, providing them with digital assets such as NFTs in the form of in-game items, virtual land, and monetary value. $UFO holders may take advantage of a variety of perks, including dividends and community participation.

During the launch, UFO Gaming orchestrated an Easter Egg Hunt, Team AMA, Streamer Takeover, and Staking dApp Launch, all within their Metaverse event allowing their community to play and win prizes.

UFO Gaming enclosing their gaming platform within their Metaverse was a strategic move; recent analysis by McKinsey&Co (2022) projects that the Metaverse market will top $50billion by 2026.

The rise of ambitious crypto projects such as UFO Gaming is important in driving Metaverse growth and adoption. UFO Gaming utilizes virtual reality technology combined with the power of the blockchain to create uniquely immersive gameplay and future value for the $UFO token. The Metaverse market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, the growing popularity of crypto assets, and the rise of UFO Gaming (CoinTelegraph, 2022 1 ).

Mckinsey surveyed over 3,400 consumers and executives on the Metaverse to find the vast majority believe that it will become increasingly important in the years to come. While Metaverse adoption is in its early stages, it is clear that it has the potential to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play. Those who don't start planning for the Metaverse now may find themselves at a serious disadvantage in the years to come. One way to get involved is to research early pioneers in the Metaverse space such as UFO Gaming (McKinsey&Co, 2022 2 ).

About UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming (UFO) is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform giving players the power to earn cryptocurrency while playing games and to own their in-game items as NFTs. While launching their own games, UFO is developing its own Metaverse which invites users to meet, interact, and jump into its play-to-earn games.

1 Cointelegraph. (2022, August 2 ). Metaverse market share to surpass $50 billion by 2026, says new report. Cointelegraph; cointelegraph.com . https://cointelegraph.com/news/metaverse-market-share-to-surpass-50-billion-by-2026-says-new-report
2 McKinsey & Company. (2022). Value creation  in the metaverse June 2022 The real business of the virtual world. McKinsey & Company; www.mckinsey.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878244/UFO_Gaming.jpg

KINGDOMVERSE LAUNCHES FIRST CLOSED ALPHA MOBILE GAME

FIRST STEP INTO METAVERSE

Kingdomverse has arrived with its first offering, the mobile game Defend The Kingdom, which will be offered to the Monkey Kingdom community as a closed Alpha before its full launch.

PrizePicks Named the Fastest-Growing Sports Company in America as Part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Atlanta-Based Daily Fantasy Sports Leader Ranked 66th out of 5000 in First Year of Eligibility

PrizePicks the largest independently-operated daily fantasy sports company in North America announced today it has been recognized as the fastest-growing sports company and 66th fastest-growing private company overall as part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List .

GAIMIN's Early Access Event opens its platform and monetization app to gamers

GAIMIN announces the opening of its gaming and monetization platform to the gaming community.

Following recently completed initial testing of its monetisation and gaming platform, GAIMIN.io ltd is opening up its gaming and monetization platform to 10,000 gamers during August and September.

HOT POCKETS® LAUNCHES ONE20 CONTEST AND PLATFORM TO SUPPORT AND EMPOWER NEXT GENERATION GAMING CREATORS

In collaboration with Elgato and Corsair, the brand will reward deserving entrant creators with new streaming gear, custom gaming set ups and more.

Finding success as a creator in the gaming space is no easy feat. That's why HOT POCKETS® is teaming up with Elgato a leader in audiovisual technology for gamers of all levels, to launch the One20 Contest. Together through this new campaign and platform, One20 is looking for up-and-coming content superstars to bring up to the next level with cash, gaming accessories and more.

