American Salars Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - JANUARY 28th, 2026 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) is pleased to provide a corporate update for its portfolio of lithium brine and hard-rock exploration assets in Argentina, Brazil, Quebec, and the United States. The Company continues to advance its strategy of building a diversified pipeline of lithium projects positioned within some of the world's most active and prospective battery-metals jurisdictions.
Jaguaribe Hard Rock Pegmatite Project – Ceará, Brazil
American Salars holds an 18,083-hectare hard-rock lithium project in the Jaguaribe region of Ceará, Brazil, located within a historic pegmatite province previously mined for lithium, coltan, and tin. Initial sampling has identified spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites returning grades up to 3.72 percent Li₂O, accompanied by notable rare earth element values. The Company has commenced systematic exploration, with Phase 2 work designed to evaluate additional LCT pegmatite targets and expand sampling across high-potential mineralized trends.
The project benefits from strong regional infrastructure, situated approximately four hours by paved highway from the port and international airport in Fortaleza, and is positioned within an exploration-friendly, sparsely populated agricultural district with direct access to North American and European battery-chemical markets.
Figure 1. Geological Map of the Solonópole/Jaguaribe Region, with location of the Jaguaribe claim blocks shown in YELLOW color.
Quebec Lithium Portfolio – Canada
The Gaspe Region's Lithium properties are road accessible. A couple of large areas with historic grab samples ranging from 255 ppm to 30 ppm Lithium. The areas with the historic results is an approximate target size of 300m by 400m. The grab samples were mentioned to be serpentinite which is a green rock, a greenstone, the historic samples had concentrations of Rare Earth Elements Rb, Ta, U similar to recent Lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites type Lithium occurrences discovered by Patriot Battery Metals.
The Lac Simard Project spans 3,958 acres within a growing hard-rock lithium belt, adjacent to Sayona Mining's Tansim Project and near the Viau–Dallaire lithium showings. Early mapping and sampling programs are evaluating multiple outcropping pegmatites and structural trends prospective for LCT-style mineralization, positioning the project well within Quebec's expanding battery metals district.
Figure 2. Lac Simard Nord & South Claims
The Xenia West and East claim groups, located about 30 kilometers southeast of Val-d'Or, cover ground prospective for LCT pegmatites. The projects benefit from excellent road access and proximity to active mining infrastructure, with historical work indicating pegmatitic intrusions and structural corridors prospective for lithium mineralization.
Figure 3. Xenia West & East Lithium Projects
Black Rock Project - Nevada
The Company has terminated the previously announced share purchase agreement with American Brines Lithium Inc. regarding the acquisition of the Nevada Black Rock Project.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The technical content regarding the Jaguaribe Project and the Quebec Lithium Portfolio Projects, in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mitchell E. Lavery, P. Geo, who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.
