American Salars Announces The Adoption Of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, AUGUST 27, 2026 TheNewswire - American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, and move to semi-annual financial reporting.
The blanket order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the blanket order, including that it is a venture issuer listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has annual revenue of less than $10-million and has a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.
Under the blanket order, the company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters. The company's fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. The initial period for which the company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance of the quarterly reporting exemption will be for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. The company will continue to file its audited annual financial report and related MD&A (due within 120 days of Sept. 30) and six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of March 31.
The technical content regarding the LAKE THROSSELL SULPHATE OF POTASH ("SOP") PROJECT, in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mitchell E. Lavery, P. Geo, who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"R. Nick Horsley"
R. Nick Horsley, CEO
For further information, please contact:
American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.787.7112
E-Mail: nick@americansalars.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salars' intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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