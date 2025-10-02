American Salars Announces A 10 For 1 Share Consolidation

American Salars Announces A 10 For 1 Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

TheNewswire American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces today it will be seeking the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") approval to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the basis of 10:1, with each ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares being consolidated into one (1) post-consolidated Common Share (the " Share Consolidation ").  In accordance with the Company's articles, shareholder approval will not be required for the Share Consolidation.  The Share Consolidation has been approved by the Company's board of directors.

The Share Consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from the current outstanding 36,130,605 Common Shares to approximately 3,613,060 Common Shares. The Company also has outstanding warrants in the amount of 3,500,000 reserved for issuance, equal to approximately 350,000 Common Shares on a post consolidation basis and stock options to purchase 3,620,000 Common Shares reserved for issuance, equal to 326,000 Common Shares on a post consolidation basis.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation will be rounded down to the next whole Common Share, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Company's board of directors believes that the Share Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility for the continued development of its business and the growth of the Company, including financing arrangements. There is no change of business associated or being effected with respect of the Share Consolidation. In addition, the Company will not be changing its name or stock symbol during the Share Consolidation.

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date with the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers.

ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on , , TikTok , and Instagram .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

" R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

American Salars LithiumUSLI:CCCSE:USLIBattery Metals Investing
USLI:CC
The Conversation (0)
American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI)

American Salars Lithium

Keep reading...Show less

American Salars Lithium is building a diversified portfolio of lithium assets across the Americas

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MAY 7 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces that it has commenced a Phase 2 sampling program on its 100% owned, highly prospective 18,083 Hectares (180 sq km) Hardrock LCT ("Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum") Pegmatite Project including Rare Earth Elements ("REEs") and Critical Minerals (the "Jaguaribe Project ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, BC MAY 1 st 2025 TheNewswire - American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with an arms length Vendor to acquire a 100% interest in the Cauchari Minas Ines 01 Lithium Salar Project ("Cauchari" or "Project"), located o n the south end of the Cauchari Salt Lake, Department Los Andes in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

The Cauchari Ines 01 claims cover an area of approximately 1,235 hectares, and contain concentrations of lithium, sampled up to 383 ppm Li taken from a depth of 30cm below the salt crust. Access to the Project is through the city of Salta, via Road 51 passing the town of San Antonio de Los Cobres, and continuing approximately 80km to the nearby Cauchari Salt Lake. The Project area is accessed entering the Salt Lake through existing mining tracks and roads and located 13km from the Rincon salar owned by Rio Tinto.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MARCH 12 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) states its commitment to strengthening the United States lithium supply, a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. As demand for domestic lithium sources grows, securing reliable resources is vital for the nation's clean energy and technology future. With the potential for new tariffs on lithium imports under the Trump administration, American Salars has positioned itself to secure a stable, tariff-free lithium supply through its Black Rock South Lithium Project in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has entered into a Letter Of Intent Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire up to 100% of the Salar De Pocitos Project (the "Project") consisting of 10 mineral tenements spanning approximately 13,080 hectares and contiguous to the Company's 800 hectare Flagship Pocitos 1 Project in Salta Province, Argentina. This represents a property size increase of 1635% to a footprint combined total of 13,880 hectares on the Pocitos Salar, within the prolific Lithium Triangle. The closing of this transaction will culminate in American Salars having the second largest property asset on the Salar de Pocitos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest SNC battery manufacturer AMPower, a subsidiary of the Chilwee Group.

Highlights

- Altech signs collaboration agreement with AMPower for early market entry into Europe, Australia and the USA

- AMPower presently produces conventional zebra design sodium nickel chloride batteries for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) and are developing BESS and traction batteries

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) batteries use the same sodium nickel chloride chemistry, but are especially designed for high performance energy storage systems (ESS)

- Altech and AMPower will cooperate on sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the co-developed BESS under its own brand

- AMPower will manufacture energy storage packs in accordance with Altech specifications and supervision under Altech branding and distribution

- Altech gains immediate market entry and presence for sodium nickel chloride batteries to establish its energy storage battery market especially in Europe and Australia

- CERENERGY(R) cell technology I/P will not be shared with AMPower

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh battery project development in Germany remains on track

- Preliminary funding approval from the German Government for 46.7 million Euro having been received

Chilwee is the third largest e-mobility battery manufacturer in China, with an annual turnover of US$20 billion, 23,000 employees, and production capabilities spanning lead-acid, lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and next-generation battery technologies. AMPower currently manufactures conventional Zebra-type sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state batteries-using the same chemistry as CERENERGY(R)-but mainly for the small Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) industrial market. AMPower was originally established as a joint venture with General Electric to produce sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries under the Durathon brand.

In the initial phase, AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride solid state UPS batteries for Altech which will be under Altech brand, supervision and specification for distribution across Australia, Europe, and the USA. This strategy provides a faster pathway to cash flow for Altech.

This will strengthen the market presence and branding of Altech while the company advances and secures funding for its CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh energy storage project in Germany.

Several battery models that will be offered by Altech immediately are shown above. These sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries are completely fireproof, featured long cycle life, and operate reliably in both extreme heat and cold. A key advantage of these sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries is their capacity to stay fully charged, idle, and instantly ready for discharge for more than 10 years-without the need for regular maintenance or the frequent replacements required by leadacid, lithium-ion or Ni-Cad batteries. These UPS batteries also serve a unique niche in explosion-proof environments or locations where lithium-ion batteries are restricted or banned. To capture this market, Altech has recruited a team of experienced marketing professionals to drive the sales process.

ESS Batteries

In the second phase, AMPower, with its available production capacity, intends to manufacture sodium nickel chloride batteries for the household, industrial, and grid-scale energy storage markets.

AMPower currently has a production capacity of approximately 100 MWh per annum, with the ability to scale up to 200 MWh per annum. Altech and AMPower will cooperate on small and medium size sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the codeveloped BESS under its own brand. AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride BESS for Altech, under Altech brand and sales managed by Altech in the three key markets Europe, Australia and the USA. This arrangement will generate additional cash flow over and above the UPS sales, while building product credibility and brand recognition, paving the way for the CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh large scale industrial energy storage project in Germany.

This collaboration fast-tracks the commercialisation of Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state battery technology, enabling immediate production of Altech-branded battery packs to meet growing customer demand, reinforced by strong interest from existing offtake partners. Crucially, the arrangement excludes any transfer or sharing of Altech's proprietary IKTS CERENERGY(R) battery cell technology with AMPower, ensuring complete protection of Altech's intellectual property. And vice versa, AMPower will not transfer or share AMPowers Durathon(R) battery cell technology with Altech, ensuring complete protection of the intellectual property of GE and Chilwee.

Under the agreement, AMPower will manufacture the battery cells, integrate the battery management and thermal systems, and assemble the grid-ready battery packs. AMPower will also provide customers with the required warranties and performance guarantees for the grid systems. Altech will define the technical specifications and operational modes tailored to a range of energy storage and BESS applications, while overseeing production, branding, regional certifications, marketing, and distribution across Europe, the United States, and Australia. All products produced by AMPower on requirements of Altech will be marketed under the Altech brand and interface, and will comply with international battery standards. This collaboration positions Altech to fast-track its entry into the grid battery market and establish an immediate commercial presence across its key regions.

BENEFITS FOR AMPOWER

AMPower's current facility is operating at an annual production rate of approximately 100 MWh, primarily supplying the small-scale UPS commercial market with 20-30 kWh battery units. The company has the ability to scale production to 200 MWh per annum with minimal additional capital investment. By supplying Altech's grid-scale battery packs, AMPower will be able to substantially increase its individual cell production volumes, unlocking greater economies of scale and reducing overall unit costs. Altech will provide the sales expansion needed to drive this market entry and support the ramp-up of AMPower's operations.

BENEFITS FOR ALTECH

Altech's new go-to-market strategy is designed to accelerate commercial progress and operational readiness while delivering early financial returns. By launching UPS and grid-scale battery packs ahead of commissioning its CERENERGY(R) plant in Germany, Altech will establish a steady revenue stream to offset operational costs and reduce reliance on external funding during the transition to full-scale production. Early market entry enables Altech to build a customer base across key regions-including Australia, Europe, and the United States-while strengthening brand recognition and market credibility.

This first-mover advantage also mitigates risks from competing battery technologies, as Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) batteries gain real-world application experience ahead of rivals.

The collaboration further provides Altech with direct exposure to battery production and systems integration, offering hands-on experience in areas such as BESS assembly, energy management systems, and system thermal control. These practical insights will support the refinement and optimisation of Altech's CERENERGY(R) battery packs.

SAME CHEMISTRY - ORIGINAL TECHNOLOGY

ZEBRA cells originally designed in the early 90s employ the same sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl) cell chemistry that forms the basis of Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology, however with an entirely different geometry and use profile. This proven chemistry is inherently non-flammable, highly tolerant of extreme temperatures, and delivers long cycle life with stable performance. ZEBRA batteries are particularly well suited for UPS systems and smaller energy storage applications.

CERENERGY(R) represents the next generation of sodium nickel chloride technology, featuring an advanced tubular design that enhances thermal management, improves electrochemical efficiency, and delivers higher energy density beside simplifying the manufacturing process whilst increasing quality, reliability and performance. Its simplified architecture reduces inactive material, substantially lowers system costs, and increases reliability-making it a scalable and robust solution for grid - scale stationary energy storage. Notably, the new cell design delivers a 2.6-fold increase in capacity, rising from 38 Ah to 100 Ah, marking a significant leap in performance. In addition CERENERGY(R) feature a number of other improvements in terms of material composition, electrode design and composition, which are part of the confidential IP and shall not be publicised.

Importantly, the cooperation with AMPower ZEBRA UPS batteries followed by small and medium size energy storage systems with the branding of Altech helps build market acceptance of sodium nickel chloride technology while fully complementing, rather than competing with, the development of the CERENERGY(R) grid scale battery storage production project in Germany.

Altech Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said:

"Altech is experiencing exceptional interest in our sodium nickel chloride solid-state battery technology, especially from customers seeking safer, more reliable alternatives to lithium-ion. These batteries are inherently fireproof, perform reliably in extreme temperatures, and offer strong environmental credentials - making them an ideal fit for the needs of the stationary energy storage market. Growing concerns over battery fire risks, particularly in data centres and AI facilities, are further accelerating demand. Our collaboration with AMPower enables immediate production, and our offtake customers are eager to secure supply. With special focus on UPS as well as small and medium size energy storage this early market entry strategy is augmenting and not competing with the large scale grid energy storage Cerenergy Battery strategy. By moving quickly to meet this demand, Altech is positioning itself as a leader in what we see as the next major wave in battery storage innovation."

To view details of the Agreement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PEUQAPMZ



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional Investment

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report