American Pacific Mining Provides Progress Update for Phase I Drill Program at Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD,OTC:USGDF) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 15,000-metre drill program at its Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") near Silver Star, Montana.
A total of 2,048 metres has been completed to date, of which 1,620 metres are core holes targeting the porphyry and 428 metres are reverse circulation ("RC") targeting the near-surface skarn expressions and high-grade vein zones. Initial results from assays are expected to be published in the coming weeks, after which a further 5,000 metres of drilling is expected to be reported as part of the Phase I drill program.
"We are pleased with the progress of the Phase I drill program at Madison and are encouraged by what we are seeing in the rocks thus far," commented Eric Saderholm, Managing Director of Exploration. "This Phase I program is testing the majority of our regional targets which are located distal to the known mines in untested areas. Phase II will focus on drilling in areas that return favourable results from this initial 2026 drilling program."
The Phase II drill program at Madison will commence after evaluation of the Phase I results and is expected to include up to 7,500 metres of additional drilling beginning in fall 2026.
Qualified Person Statement
Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.
About American Pacific Mining Corp.
American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration-stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin-out of the Tuscarora District Project in Nevada. Several additional high-grade precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders with discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.
American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.
On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:
Warwick Smith, CEO & Director
Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver,
BC, V6C 3A8 Canada
Investor relations contact:
Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.
604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca
Media relations contact:
Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.
416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com
Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the Company's planned 2026 exploration campaign.
Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309383