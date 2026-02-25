American Express to Build New State-of-the-Art Global Headquarters at 2 World Trade Center, Deepening Commitment to Lower Manhattan

Spanning nearly two million square feet, the new American Express building will be custom designed to provide the workplace experience of the future
American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. American Express will be the sole owner and occupant of the new building, which is expected to be completed in 2031. The new headquarters will be custom designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and well-being for colleagues, while reinforcing the company's deep roots in New York City.
Located at 200 Greenwich Street, the new American Express headquarters is designed by Foster + Partners.
"This is an investment in our company's future, our colleagues, and the Lower Manhattan community, reaffirming our deep commitment to the neighborhood we've called home for nearly two centuries," said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express. "Our new headquarters will be more than just a building — it will be a place for our colleagues to feel energized, inspired, and proud — a home for innovation, interaction, and growth. We're excited to work with our partners and local leaders to shape this exciting new era for American Express and Lower Manhattan."
Spanning nearly two million square feet across 55 floors, the new American Express building will have capacity to host up to 10,000 colleagues across flexible and modern workspaces designed to inspire collaboration and creativity. It will feature more than an acre of outdoor space with several greenery-filled terraces and gardens and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Designed with advanced smart-building technology and fully-electric, energy-efficient systems, the project will pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. Silverstein Properties is the developer, and Foster + Partners is the design architect for the project.
Located at 200 Greenwich Street, the building will be developed on land owned by the Port Authority under a long-term ground lease. The project represents a significant investment in the future of work, technology, and the ongoing economic vibrancy of Downtown Manhattan. The development is expected to create over 3,200 direct and indirect construction-related jobs in New York City during the duration of the project, with an estimated contribution of approximately $5.9 billion to the City's economy and $6.3 billion to the New York State economy overall. 1
American Express moved to its current headquarters at 200 Vesey Street in 1986 and has made significant investments over the decades to support its New York-based colleagues, the neighborhood's economic vibrancy, and the local community.
Construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2026, and American Express expects to begin welcoming colleagues to the new building in 2031. The company will retain its current headquarters at 200 Vesey Street until the completion of the project.
The project is not expected to have a material impact on the company's financial results.
Official Statements
Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State: "The evidence keeps building: there is no better state than New York to do business, and from flagship corporations to small businesses, we are seeing employers plant their flag in our state for generations to come. Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan, create thousands of good-paying union jobs, and provide billions in economic benefits to New Yorkers. Thank you to American Express for doubling down on your commitment to New York and to partners at the Port Authority for getting this deal done."
Kevin O'Toole, Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: "Moving forward with the final commercial office building at the World Trade Center marks an important milestone for this campus and for the region. 2 World Trade Center strengthens one of the country's most significant centers of commerce and transportation and reflects the sustained focus required to advance projects of this scale."
Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: "Building 2 World Trade Center marks a major step forward for Lower Manhattan and underscores the strength, vibrancy, and resurgence of the World Trade Center campus and New York. This investment advances a fully built-out office complex and reinforces its appeal to iconic global businesses and the workforce that powers them. It adds to the momentum of a site that supports work, transit, culture, tourism, and community on a daily basis."
Jeffrey Lynford, Vice Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: "Projects of this scale materially strengthen the long-term performance of the World Trade Center campus and the Port Authority's overall portfolio. Sustained commercial activity on the campus supports reliable revenue that we invest in the transportation network our region relies on every day. I'm grateful to the Port Authority team and our partners for their hard work in getting this agreement across the finish line."
Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Mayor of New York City: "The completion of the final commercial building at the World Trade Center is more than an investment — it's a testament to the power of union labor and the dignity of work. This project represents thousands of good, union jobs that sustain families and strengthen our communities. When we invest in New York, we must ensure that investment flows to working people — to the carpenters, electricians, and laborers who quite literally build this city. That's how we grow our skyline and our economy at the same time: by putting working New Yorkers first."
Project Partner Statements
Lisa Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer of Silverstein Properties: "American Express' investment to build its new headquarters in this landmark location is a powerful statement about the future of Lower Manhattan. I can't imagine a better partner to complete the World Trade Center campus than American Express, an iconic institution embodying the strength, resilience, and global significance of the project."
Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners: "The design of the American Express building is rooted in sustainability and well-being, to create a state-of-the-art environment that supports the company's vision for the future. A network of landscaped terraces and gardens provides generous outdoor spaces and contact with nature in the pursuit of a healthier and more desirable working lifestyle."
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which include current expectations regarding the company's global headquarters and its development, estimated completion date and impact to the company's financial results, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," estimate," "continue" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks of real estate development, including the construction delays and cost overruns, receipt of requisite approvals, liability or contract claims by or against project partners, construction firms, governmental bodies or others, the impact of environmental laws and our ability to procure sufficient insurance coverage on acceptable terms; changes in economic and market conditions, including inflation and building supply chain disruptions; severe weather conditions, natural disasters or other catastrophic events affecting the property or its development; and changes in certification standards. A further description of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in American Express' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other reports filed with the SEC.
|
Note: Images above are proposed renderings. Final details, features, and specifications are subject to change.
