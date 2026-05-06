American Express Launches New AI Training and Scholarship Programs for Small Businesses

American Express today announced two new AI training and education initiatives, in collaboration with nonprofits Generation and Scholarship America , to help small businesses build practical AI skills in their day-to-day operations. AI Upskilling for Small Business , an AI training program created by Generation, is open to small businesses globally, with courses offered in English and Spanish. Smart Futures for Small Business Scholarships , administered by Scholarship America, provides eligible U.S.-based small business employees with scholarship funding for AI certification programs offered by vendors or accredited educational institutions nationwide.
"AI can be a powerful tool for small businesses when it's used in practical, everyday ways," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at American Express. "These initiatives were designed to help small businesses move from Gen AI exploration to practical application, equipping them to drive productivity and help unlock new opportunities for growth."
An Applied Approach to AI for Small Businesses
Developed in partnership with Generation, AI Upskilling for Small Business is a training program designed for small businesses and grounded in real-world applications. Informed by pilot programs, the curriculum reflects common operational needs and helps teams quickly apply AI in ways that drive impact.
"Generation programs support participants to practice and master the skills that make the biggest difference to them in their day-to-day work," said Bonni Theriault, Chief Partnerships Officer at Generation. "We are delighted to partner with American Express to offer small business owners a chance to hone their AI skills and see real benefits in their work."
The program offers three training tracks tailored to different roles and levels of AI familiarity:
- AI Generalist : A foundational primer plus targeted "Mini Missions" to apply AI across everyday tasks, with modules designed for seamless workflow integration.
- Digital Marketing : Applies AI to content creation, campaign optimization, and insight generation to support efficiency and impact.
- Digital Customer Success : Uses AI to streamline customer interactions, resolve inquiries faster, and deliver more personalized experiences.
Across all training, the flexible, self-guided curriculum helps participants to use AI to work more efficiently. Topics include drafting customer communications, supporting marketing content and campaigns, streamlining daily tasks like summaries and organization, and turning research into insights, all while applying human judgment to review and refine outputs.
"One of the biggest program takeaways for me was realizing how powerful AI can be when used the right way, because it allowed me to do things that typically require a full team," said Katy Kinch, Owner of Buttermilk Bakeshop. "I was able to analyze customer feedback, identify trends, and track retention patterns from my living room, which gave me insights I wouldn't normally have access to as a small business owner."
Expanding Access Through the Smart Futures for Small Business Scholarship
To complement the training program, the American Express Foundation is also supporting Scholarship America to offer Smart Futures for Small Business Scholarships providing up to $1,000 for eligible U.S. small business employees who plan to pursue courses or certificate programs in AI.
"AI tools give small businesses a world of opportunity, and education and training ensure that their workforce is ready to meet the moment," said Mike Nylund, President & CEO at Scholarship America. "We are proud to work with American Express to deliver scholarships to small business employees who are working to evolve their careers."
Small business employers can nominate a member of their teams to apply for a scholarship and build new skills in AI that can have a ripple effect on both the business and employee's potential.
How to Participate
Generation's AI Upskilling for Small Business program offers multiple dates throughout the year. To learn more and register, visit Generation's website .
Applications for the Smart Futures for Small Business Scholarship are administered by Scholarship America, and eligible U.S.-based small business employees can apply directly on the Scholarship America website through June 10, 2026.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT GENERATION
Generation is a global nonprofit that believes in the power of employment to change lives. We train and place adults into careers that would otherwise be inaccessible, and we advocate to improve the workforce system for everyone. Generation works across 17 countries, and in more than ten years since launch, Generation has more than 150,000 graduates who have earned more than $2.3 billion in life-changing wages, and we work with more than 23,000 employers, implementation partners, and funders. Together, we are committed to creating change that lasts. For more, visit generation.org .
ABOUT SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA
Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that eliminates barriers to educational success so that students can pursue their dream. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $6 billion to more than 3.5 million students. The organization works with partners to give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org .
Location: U.S.
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Media Contact:
PRIN PEARSON
MANAGER, CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY
CORPORATE AFFAIRS & COMMUNICATIONS
prin.pearson@aexp.com