American Express, Founder of Small Business Saturday®, Expands Small Business Support with New $5 Million Shop Small Grants Program

Eligible U.S. small businesses are invited to apply for one of the initial 250 grants through the Amex Shop Small Grants Program
On November 29 the 16 th Small Business Saturday American Express will donate an additional $1 to fund additional grants for every purchase made using an eligible American Express Card at a small business on the Shop Small Map
Since creating Small Business Saturday in 2010, American Express (NYSE: AXP) has championed the small businesses that fuel America's local economies. This year, the company is introducing new initiatives – including a new $5 million Amex Shop Small Grants Program, a content partnership with creator and small business advocate Keith Lee, and free customized signage for small businesses – building on its long-standing commitment to help small businesses grow and support their communities year-round.
According to a new 2025 American Express Shop Small Impact Study, 1 this holiday season 86% of consumers say they are likely to Shop Small – either in person or online – including 89% of Millennials and Gen Z. On average, small business owners expect nearly 20% of their annual revenue to come from sales on Small Business Saturday alone.
Strengthening Communities Through the Amex Shop Small Grants Program
"Small businesses are at the heart of every community – they bring people together, create opportunity, and give neighborhoods their unique character," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, American Express. "This year, in partnership with Main Street America, American Express is expanding our support with a new $5 million grant program and initiatives that inspire consumers and small businesses to join our longstanding Shop Small Movement. We're proud to continue backing the small business owners who make our communities stronger, not just on Small Business Saturday, but every day of the year."
American Express and Main Street America, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening local economies, are launching the new Amex Shop Small Grants Program . Beginning November 29, eligible U.S. small businesses can apply for one of the initial 250 grants of $20,000 each to grow, innovate and support their local communities. Small businesses can find out more details here . Terms apply.
To further amplify the impact, American Express will donate an additional $1 to the grant program 2 for every purchase made using an eligible American Express Card 3 at qualifying small businesses on November 29 – Small Business Saturday. Card Members can view our Shop Small Map to find qualifying small businesses in their communities 4 . American Express Cards are accepted at 99% of Merchants in the U.S. 5 ; Card Members can check here to confirm which local small businesses qualify.
Amplifying Small Business Stories with Keith Lee
The 2025 American Express Shop Small Impact Study shows that 82% of small business owners have seen sales spike when content creators post about them, underscoring the growing role of digital storytelling and influencer partnerships in driving their success. 1
To spotlight and uplift small businesses this holiday season, American Express has partnered with Keith Lee , food critic and content creator with a reach of over nearly 20 million followers across social platforms, and small business advocate known for his authentic storytelling and passion for supporting local entrepreneurs. Through digital content and community-driven storytelling, Keith will help shine a light on small business owners who are driving culture, creativity, and connection in their communities.
"I've always believed that supporting small businesses can change lives, and partnering with American Express gives me the opportunity to help even more people discover and uplift the entrepreneurs who make our neighborhoods special," said Keith Lee. "Small businesses are the heart of every community. They're where stories start, families gather, and people chase their dreams."
Year-Round Support for Small Businesses
In tandem with the company's "Member Since" campaign, Amex is introducing new customizable signage for small businesses, available for free, that allows merchants to proudly display how long they've been "In Business Since." Through Neighborhood Champions, American Express also helps small businesses reach new customers, build meaningful connections, and strengthen their local presence. Eligible businesses can order free Shop Small signage for their storefronts, websites, and social channels, reinforcing that shopping small makes a big difference.
Business owners and small business Card Members can also visit Business Class , the American Express platform with free educational resources and content to help business owners make the most of the day and beyond.
For more information about Small Business Saturday visit ShopSmall.com . To learn more about the Amex Shop Small Grants Program visit the program page .
