American Eagle Gold Thanks Lake Babine Nation for Providing Public Support of Proposed Acquisition of Pacific Booker Minerals

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to acknowledge the Lake Babine Nation's expressed support for American Eagle Gold's proposed acquisition of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. ("Pacific Booker"), and welcomes the opportunity to meaningfully re-engage on the Morrison Project.
Please View Lake Babine Nation News Release of Support
"We are honoured by the trust placed in us by Chief Wilf, the Lake Babine Nation Council, and the broader community. Advancing the Morrison Project responsibly demands more than technical expertise, it requires the confidence and partnership of the Nations on whose territory we seek to operate. Indigenous partnership is foundational to responsible resource development in Canada. Trust is earned, not given, and we are committed to a continued relationship with the Lake Babine Nation that is enduring, transparent, and mutually beneficial," said Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Gold Corp.
About American Eagle Gold Corp.
American Eagle Gold Corp. is focused on advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in central British Columbia, Canada. With substantial financial resources, strong strategic backing from South32, Teck, Eric Sprott, and Ore Group, and a growing technical foundation at NAK, the Company is positioned to pursue district-scale value creation in one of Canada's most important copper-gold belts.
Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer
416.644.1567
amoreau@americaneaglegold.ca
www.AmericanEagleGold.ca
Q.P. Statement
Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and independent 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "proposed," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "will," "could," or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc., the Company's ability to complete the proposed transaction on the terms described or at all, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the potential for re-engagement and advancement of the Morrison Project, and the Company's plans and expectations with respect to Indigenous partnerships and project development.
These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory, shareholder, and third-party approvals, the satisfaction of closing conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, risks related to the mining industry, changes in commodity prices, and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, as no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295724