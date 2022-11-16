American Copper Development Corp. (CSE:ACDX) is an exploration and development mining company poised to become a key player in U.S. domestic copper production, with a significant land package in a tier 1 jurisdiction. The company is led by a strong management team with decades of mining experience and exploration success, including Andy Bowring, founder of American Lithium (TSXV:LI) and former CEO of Prime Mining (TSXV:PRYM), and Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, who has led notable companies in the mining industry, including Nova Gold (NYSE:NG), Contango Ore (NYSE:CTGO) and Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ)
Copper is the non-critical metal that makes all other metals critical. It is important in leading the charge toward global electrification and net-zero agendas. Copper demand is expected to greatly exceed supply in the coming years, and as a result, copper prices are expected to increase steadily..
Domestic US copper production only satisfies 65 percent of its in-country demand, making it crucial to develop a new domestic source of copper within the US.
American Copper’s flagship Lordsburg Project has the potential to become a significant source of domestic copper to supply US demand.
The Lordsburg project is located in copper porphyry country in the American Southwest, where 80 percent of copper in the US comes from. It has the potential to become a world-class asset, with historical production of 150.3 million lbs of copper between 1904 to the 1970s. Yet, it has not been actively explored using modern technology and exploration techniques. Now, American Copper has the opportunity to capitalize on the asset’s porphyry targets associated with past high-grade copper production.
The company also owns the Chuchi South project in British Columbia, a project with significant potential for future exploration.
American Copper has the technical expertise to explore its past-producing copper porphyry district, thanks in part to the leadership of geologist Van Nieuwenhuyse, who is credited for Nova Gold’s 30 to 40-million-ounce gold resource in Alaska.
American Copper’s management team and company insiders hold one-third of the company’s shares. This level of ownership strongly indicates the team’s confidence in its ability to advance its promising assets. In addition the company is led by an experienced management team with experience in corporate administration, international finance and mining project development, including Van Nieuwenhuyse and Bowring.
Company Highlights
- American Copper is an exploration and development mining company with a significant land package in New Mexico, a tier-1 jurisdiction, and a secondary asset in British Columbia.
- The company has the advantage of a robust technical team leading the exploration and development of its promising assets, which includes Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Andy Bowring and Curt Freeman, recognized leaders credited with significant discoveries worldwide.
- The Lordsburg project, the company’s flagship asset, is a district-scale opportunity at the intersection of two prominent copper lineaments. These lineaments are known to control 80 percent of copper production in the US.
- American Copper is well-capitalized, completing a $10-million financing in Q2 2022.
- The company’s Chuchi South project in British Columbia creates additional opportunities for future discoveries.
- The experienced management team has generated billions of investor returns through its decades of experience and expertise throughout the mining industry.
Key Projects
The Lordsburg Copper Project
The past-producing Lordsburg copper asset covers approximately 18,700 acres in New Mexico, including 100 patented claims, in a world-class high grade copper porphyry district. The asset has year-round road access from U.S. Interstate 10. Additionally, the asset can access existing power and water, minimizing future development costs. American Copper is presently preparing for Phase 1 exploration, which will move toward Phase 2 exploratory drilling by January 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Phase 1 Exploration Targets Identified: The initial exploration phase will leverage multiple leading-edge technologies and techniques to identify drilling opportunities for Phase 2. The current exploration phase includes the following:
- 3D IP, Magnetotellurics, MAG and LIDAR surveys
- Surface geologic mapping & soil geochemistry programs
- Porphyry drill target evaluation
- Assessing high-level vein and stockwork (leach) copper and or gold potential
- Close Proximity to High-Grade Copper Mines: The asset is located nearby existing prolific high-grade mines, such as assets operated by BHP, Taseko and Rio Tinto. These projects indicate the large potential for the Lordsburg project as exploration continues.
- Promising Historical Intercepts: The asset contains 117 surface drill holes, which identified several significant intercepts, including:
- 3 m of 15 percent copper, 1 g/t gold and 8 g/t silver
- 3 m of 2.24 percent copper, 3.5 g/t gold and 31 g/t silver
- 2 m of 9 percent copper, 1 g/t gold and 93 g/t silver
Leadership Team
Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse - Chairman
With more than 40 years of industry experience, Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse was appointed president and CEO of Contango Ore in 2020. He previously served as president and CEO of Trilogy Metals Inc. from January 2012 until December 2019. Between May 1999 and January 2012, he served as the president and CEO of Novagold, Inc, a company he founded. He served as the vice-president of exploration for Placer Dome from 1990 to 1997. Van Nieuwenhuyse holds a candidature degree in science from Université de Louvain, Belgium, and a master of science degree in geology from the University of Arizona. Van Nieuwenhuyse currently serves on the board of directors of Alexco Resource Corp and Solid Gold Inc.
Andy Bowering - Special Advisor to the Board
Andy Bowering is a venture capitalist with 30 years of operational experience and leadership in mineral exploration and development metals from early exploration through to production. Bowering has held senior management positions in a variety of capacities. He has been responsible for the acquisition and sale of several assets and the raising of upwards of $250 million in development capital. He has operated and managed programs throughout North and South America and abroad. He is a founder, shareholder of Millennial Lithium Corp., and other publicly traded companies focused in the battery metals and precious metals space, including Prime Mining Corp.
Daniel Schieber - President & CEO
Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. During this time, the fund grew from €3 million under management to €240 million, becoming the best performing gold/silver fund in Germany. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350 million in project financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. In 2011 to 2015, he pivoted to Canadian-based farmland investments, where he became chief investment officer at Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with an emphasis on gold and silver.
Tom Peregoodoff - Director
Tom Peregoodoff has over 30 years of resource industry experience, much of it in greenfield and brownfield exploration and resource development. He is currently president, CEO and director of Apollo Silver Corp and a director at American West Minerals Ltd. Prior to this he was president & CEO of Peregrine Diamonds where he led the company from the resource development phase through to the eventual sale to DeBeers Canada in 2018. Prior to Peregrine, Peregoodoff spent 18 years in several positions with the mining multinational BHP, culminating in his role as vice-president of Early State Exploration, with global responsibility for all early-stage exploration across their commodity groups.
Curt Freeman - Director
Curt Freeman is a U.S. certified professional geologist and a licensed geologist in the State of Alaska. Since forming Avalon Development in 1985, Freeman and his crews have conducted mineral exploration all over Alaska as well as in the Yukon, the western United States, Central America, South America, New Zealand and Africa. He has consulted for numerous major and junior mining companies and he and his team of professionals have been credited with a number of gold, copper, silver, nickel, platinum group and rare metal discoveries in Alaska and other parts of the world. He is currently director and founder of Tectonic Metals Inc.
Stuart Ross - Director
Stuart Ross has had a distinguished career as a senior officer and director of several public companies, including companies listed on the NASDAQ and TSX Venture exchanges. His sector experience includes mining, beverage production and distribution, medical services, gaming and merchant banking, including 17 years as a senior officer and director of Clearly Canadian Beverage Corp (1986 to 2003). Most recently, Stuart was president and CEO of El Tigre Silver Corporation, a TSX Venture-listed silver exploration company (2007 to 2015).
Blaine Bailey - CFO
Blaine Bailey is a CPA, CGA working with public and private companies over the past 20 years. Bailey brings complementary skills to the team in areas of finance, administration and financial reporting. Bailey is currently the CFO of GR Silver. Bailey received his bachelor of commerce (honors) from the University of Manitoba in 1977, and qualified for the CPA, CGA designation in British Columbia in 1983. Bailey has served as accountant for Molson Brewery B.C. Ltd. and controller for Nabob Coffee Co. with head offices in Zurich, Switzerland.