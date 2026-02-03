Amazon Sets New Prime Delivery Speed Record in 2025 With Over 13 Billion Items Arriving the Same or Next Day Around the World

Amazon Sets New Prime Delivery Speed Record in 2025 With Over 13 Billion Items Arriving the Same or Next Day Around the World

U.S. Prime members saved an average of $550 on fast, free delivery last year

T he value of Prime delivery continues to grow with expansion of Same-Day Delivery's geographic reach, selection, and savings

Half of all items delivered to U.S. Prime members the same or next day in 2025 were groceries and everyday essentials

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it delivered to Prime members around the world at its fastest speeds ever in 2025 for a third consecutive year, with over 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the U.S., Prime members received over 8 billion items the same or next day, an over 30% increase compared to the prior year, with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total items. Fast, free delivery across a broad selection remains a top benefit for Prime members, saving them more time and money year after year. Members saved $105 billion on fast, free delivery worldwide and $550 on average in the U.S. last year–nearly four times the cost of an annual membership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203913728/en/

Prime first launched in 2005, offering free two-day delivery on a selection of one million items, primarily made up of DVDs, CDs, and books. Today, members have access to free delivery on over 300 million items across 35 categories, all backed by Amazon's A-to-z Guarantee , with tens of millions available for free Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery. The massive increase in selection and significant gains in delivery speed since Prime launched mean members rely on fast, free delivery for staples, repeat needs, specialty purchases, and everything in between. As a result, members are using the convenience of fast, free delivery to order meaningfully more often, saving U.S. Prime members an average of 64 trips to a physical store in 2025, equating to over 55 hours saved.

"One of the big reasons customers join Prime is to save time and money, and our record-breaking delivery speeds are helping members save more of both," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "By expanding our fast, free delivery options to rural communities and adding fresh groceries and prescription medications to our offering, we're proving that members don't have to choose between speed, selection, and savings–Prime membership delivers all three."

Amazon's dedication to innovation continues to improve the value of Prime, delivering unmatched convenience, selection, and savings to members around the world. The company leads in fast delivery across the widest selection, with millions of items available for Prime delivery as fast as the same day in the U.S., which is up to 40 times the selection of a typical big box retail store.

Faster Prime speeds, delivered

Here's how Amazon innovated to unlock even more value for Prime members:

  • Significantly expanded geographic reach of Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery at no additional cost to Prime members in over 4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural areas across 44 states by transforming existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs that serve multiple functions. This innovation is the result of Amazon's $4 billion investment in its rural delivery network and has made a wide assortment of products, including everyday essentials like coffee, paper towels, and batteries available for Prime Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery for the first time in many areas. The ability to get everyday essentials delivered within hours has made the selection increasingly popular among rural customers, with these items accounting for 49 of the top 50 most-repurchased items in those areas. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with the average number of monthly Same-Day customers in rural areas nearly doubling in 2025 compared to the prior year.
  • Increased perishable grocery selection by integrating thousands of perishables into Amazon's existing Same-Day Delivery service to make grocery shopping easier than ever for Prime members in thousands of U.S. cities and towns. This innovation allows Prime members to shop perishable groceries—all backed by the company's Freshness Guarantee —alongside other popular categories like electronics, toys, and apparel, without having to repeat the checkout process or meet multiple purchase minimums. Amazon's expanding Same-Day Delivery capabilities helped enable the delivery of a record 4 billion grocery and everyday essential items to Prime members the same or next day in the U.S.
  • Expanded Same-Day prescription delivery through Amazon Pharmacy, leveraging Amazon's existing Same-Day Delivery network to enable medication delivery within hours at no additional cost for members. In 2025, Amazon Pharmacy continued to reduce delivery times and set new speed benchmarks for prescription delivery in remote, hard-to-reach locations, while providing 24/7 pharmacist support and clear, upfront pricing.
  • Brought ultra-fast delivery to customers around the world by expanding Amazon Now in India, Mexico, and the UAE, with initial testing underway in the U.S. and U.K. Amazon Now is bringing everyday essentials, fresh groceries, and locally in-demand items to customers' doorsteps in under 30 minutes with discounted delivery for Prime members.
  • Used cutting-edge AI models to forecast where, when, and which types of products to stock across its fulfillment network. With the help of AI, Amazon stores the right selection close to customers, enabling faster deliveries and shorter shipping distances while maintaining the broadest selection of products possible for Prime members. This technology helps Amazon adjust its selection in different areas to meet customers' local and seasonal needs.

Amazon Same-Day Delivery is broadly available in the U.S., with the vast majority of Americans having access to millions of products for delivery within hours. The continued expansion of Amazon's Same-Day Delivery network in 2025 led to a 70% year-over-year increase in the number of items delivered in less than a day. Same-Day Delivery is free for Prime members who spend $25 or more at checkout in most U.S. areas. Minimum order qualifications may vary in some locations. Customers can check if their area has Same-Day Delivery and browse eligible items at amazon.com/samedaystore .

Amazon continues to deliver faster speeds on a broader selection while also improving workplace safety for employees and delivery partners . The company's speed improvements come primarily from placing products closer to customers. The teams picking, packing, and driving to customers' homes are doing the exact same work for orders that arrive the same or next day as orders that used to arrive in two or more days.

*Time savings calculation is based on each day a Prime member places at least one qualifying order on Amazon, saving an average of 51 minutes that would otherwise be spent on a physical store shopping trip. This estimate is derived from data in the American Time Use Survey conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (2024).

About Prime Delivery

Amazon is continuously innovating to deliver its vast selection to Prime members at faster speeds, so members can get everything they need when they need it. Prime offers U.S. members free shipping on over 300 million items, tens of millions of which can be delivered the same or next day. Since its introduction in 2015, Same-Day Delivery has evolved to reach customers in over 9,000 cities and towns including large metro areas like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and rural communities like Saltillo, MS, Ashland, OH, and Gypsum, CO.

About Prime

Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S. that includes more than 300 million items across more than 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, free Same-Day Delivery on essentials and fresh groceries on orders over $25, exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and coming soon, Alexa+. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Alternately, 18-24-year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult , then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess .

Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

amazonamznnasdaq-amzn
AMZN
The Conversation (0)
Earth Alive

Earth Alive

Keep Reading...
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads.... Keep Reading...
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2 Amazon (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta . Measuring 2.8 million... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

Share Placement Update

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

base-metals-investing

Share Placement Update

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with Hanwa and JOGMEC for a US$30 Million Strategic Investment in UAE Battery Anode Facility

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Acquires More Highly Prospective Lithium Targets in Greenland

precious-metals-investing

Pierre Beaudoin Appointed as Strategic Advisor to Mayfair Gold

precious-metals-investing

Harvest Gold Meets 2025 Mosseau Exploration Expenditure Obligation Pursuant To Its Mosseau Mineral Agreement With Vior Gold Corporation Inc.