Amazon Rolls Out Amazon Now to Dozens of Cities Across the U.S., Providing 30-Minute Delivery to Millions of Customers

Ultra-fast offering from Amazon delivers fresh groceries, everyday household essentials, and locally relevant items to customers' doorsteps in 30 minutes or less
Amazon Now to expand to tens of millions more customers across the country by year end
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the rollout of its ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now to dozens of cities and millions of customers across the U.S. Amazon Now, which provides thousands of fresh groceries, everyday household essentials, and locally relevant items in about 30 minutes or less, is now widely available in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle, and is rapidly expanding in dozens more cities including Austin, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, and Oklahoma City. The company plans to expand the service to tens of millions of customers in these and other cities by the end of the year. Customers can see if Amazon Now is available in their area and shop the Amazon Now store by visiting amazon.com/now .
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Amazon Now delivery
"Amazon Now is for when you need or want the convenience of getting your Amazon order delivered in 30 minutes or less," said Udit Madan, Senior Vice President, Amazon Worldwide Operations. "With thousands of items available for ultra-fast delivery, you can get everything from groceries for dinner, to AirPods before a flight, to household essentials like laundry detergent or toothpaste delivered right to your door. Amazon Now complements Amazon's existing fast-delivery offerings, including 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on more than 90,000 products and Same-Day Delivery on millions of items."
Easy shopping experience
Where Amazon Now is available, customers will see a "30-Minute Delivery" option in the banner on the Amazon app or homepage, and see Amazon Now offers as they search and shop. Prime members pay a discounted delivery fee of $3.99 per order, while customers without a Prime membership pay $13.99. An additional small order fee of $1.99 for Prime members and $3.99 for customers without a Prime membership applies to orders below $15.
Customers can shop by category, such as dairy and eggs, fresh produce, bakery, health, baby, pet, personal care, electronics, and alcohol where permitted, with personalized product recommendations. In most areas where it's available, Amazon Now serves customers 24 hours a day.
Fast delivery options to fit customer needs
Amazon Now uses a network of smaller locations designed for efficient order fulfillment, strategically placed close to where customers live and work. This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times for customers.
Amazon Now is the latest example of how Amazon is continuously innovating to deliver its vast selection to customers at even faster speeds. Amazon's fastest U.S. delivery options now include:
- Amazon Now: 30-minute delivery in dozens of cities across the U.S. on thousands of fresh groceries, household items, and locally relevant items customers need right away, delivered from specialized smaller locations in more populated areas.
- Prime Air drone delivery: Under 60-minute delivery in nine locations across the U.S. on tens of thousands of items through autonomous drone technology, delivered from our sites in primarily suburban areas.
- 1-hour and 3-hour delivery: A selection of more than 90,000 items and everyday essentials, like the selection typically found in a supercenter, delivered through our vast Same-Day Delivery network.
- Same-Day Delivery: Millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery. More than 10,000 cities and towns across the country have access to Same-Day delivery, including a growing number of smaller towns and rural areas.
Breaking records for fast delivery
In 2025 for a third consecutive year, Amazon delivered to Prime members around the world at the fastest speeds ever, with over 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the U.S., Prime members received over 8 billion items the same or next day, an over 30% increase compared to the prior year, with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total items.
Prime offers U.S. members free shipping on over 300 million items, tens of millions of which can be delivered the same or next day, and members saved an average of $550 on fast, free delivery in the U.S. last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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