Amazon.com to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir .

