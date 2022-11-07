Battery MetalsInvesting News

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Warren Stanyer will be presenting on November 9th at 3:20pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

ALX Resources Corp.
Roger Leschuk
6046290293
rleschuk@alxresources.com
www.alxresources.com

ALX Resources
AL:CA
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


ALX Resources Corp. Samples Radioactive Zones at the Sabre Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a prospecting program at the Sabre Uranium Project ("Sabre", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Sabre consists of 16 mineral claims encompassing 16,041 hectares (39,637 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin near Richards Lake, SK, approximately 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the community of Stony Rapids, SK. Two radioactive zones were located on surface in the Athabasca sandstone by ALX's prospecting team adjacent to an interpreted structural zone of quartz vein brecciation.

Highlights of the 2022 Sabre Prospecting Program

ALX Resources Corp. Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to further investor demand, the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on October 11 and October 12, 2022 of flow-through units (the "FT Units") has been increased to include non flow-though units (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian and international accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX for the Offering.

ALX Resources Corp. Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on October 11, 2022 of flow-through units (the "FT Units") has been increased for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX for the Offering.

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Exploration Update on the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration activities at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project"), located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Exploration

Infinity Stone Engages with LGC Standards for Pegmatite Bulk Sample Processing

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone will provide LGC Standards with 150kg bulk sample of pegmatite material from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project, near Mont-Laurier, Quebec
  • Bulk sample will be shipped to LGC Standards for testing and processing into a Certified Reference Material (CRM)
  • Infinity Stone has sent multiple samples from the Project for assay recently and is currently active on the property with an expanded exploration program

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company", "ISV" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged with LGC Standards to process a 150 kilogram bulk sample from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project (the "Project") which covers 9,423 hectares near Mont Laurier, Quebec, into Certified Reference Material ("CRM"). CRMs are used as reference samples by labs globally as standards for calibration of assay and testing equipment. LGC Standards intends to produce a homogenous batch of a Lithium Ore CRM from the Infinity Stone 150kg bulk sample.

ACME Lithium Receives Phase 2 Drill Program Approval of Notice of Intent at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a Decision Letter of approval under an amended "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's upcoming Phase 2 drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

LithiumBank Announces First Known Canada-Based Indicated Lithium Brine Resource Estimate at Boardwalk, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates ("MREs") of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mgL and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mgL lithium, from the Company's 100% owned ‘Boardwalk' Lithium Brine Project, located in west-central Alberta (formerly defined as ‘Sturgeon Lake').

LithiumBank CEO, Rob Shewchuk commented, "This Mineral Resource Estimate update represents an historic achievement as it is the first lithium brine project in Canada where there is enough historical oil and gas well entry points, brine assaying and hydrogeological work to confidently classify a portion of the Lithium Resource as Indicated, in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (2014). This is a milestone achievement in the development of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project as an Indicated Resource is the minimum requirement to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support advanced studies, such as a Pre-Feasibility Study, that can serve as the basis for potential future development of this world-class project."

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 3,680 G/T Silver over 1.01 Meters and 1.34% Cobalt over 0.47 Meters at Castle East

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The assay results are a further update from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year.

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 3,680 g/t Silver over 1.01 Meters and 1.34% Cobalt over 0.47 Meters at Castle East

The assay results are a further update from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces additional assay results from its 60,000m drill program at Castle East completed earlier this year including intercepts up to 3,680.00 gt silver over 1.01m and 1.34% cobalt over 0.47 meters.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

 Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Richlink Capital Pty Ltd. (" Richlink "), an investment bank servicing international institutions in the lithium markets. The LOI outlines the potential for the Company to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride annually to two of Richlink's clients from potential future production at the Company's Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos 2 Salar lithium brine projects in Salta province, Argentina.

The LOI contemplates that Richlink's clients would contract to purchase a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of lithium chloride of potential future production on a free on board basis from the port in Antofagasta, Chile. The current benchmark price quoted by Trading Economics is 577,500 yuan or USD equivalent $80375.78 per tonne as at November 4, 2022.

